JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc, formerly JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company's investment objective is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by taking controlled risks through an investment method that is communicated to shareholders. Currency exposure is predominantly hedged back towards the benchmark. The Company has the ability to use borrowing to gear the portfolio within the range of 10% net cash to 20% geared in normal market conditions. It invests in sectors including food beverage and tobacco, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, financials, pharmaceuticals biotechnology and life sci, consumer durables and apparel, capital goods, household and personal products, energy, banks, materials, and insurance. JPMorgan Funds Limited (JPMF) is the alternative investment fund manager of the Company.

Sector -