JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective seeks to provide shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of core real assets. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective through diversified investment in private funds or accounts managed or advised by entities within J.P. Morgan Asset Management (together referred to as JPMAM), the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. It is focused on unlisted assets held in private funds investing in the global infrastructure, real estate and transportation sectors, alongside a more liquid element of the portfolio investing directly in listed real assets. The Company aims to provide investors with a long-term net asset value (NAV) return of 7% to 9% per annum, inclusive of a dividend yield of 4% to 6% per annum. Its investment manager is J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Inc.