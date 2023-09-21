JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd - London, England-based trust - Announces net asset value as at August 31 of 95.37 pence per share. No comparison was given. During the quarter, the company paid a dividend of 1.05p per share bringing the NAV total return for the quarter to negative 2.0% and to negative 8.0% for the preceding 12 months, while the total share price return for the 12 months to August 31 was negative 23.6%.
Current stock price: 78.60 pence
12-month change: down 29%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
