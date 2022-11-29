Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JARA   GG00BJVKW831

JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED

(JARA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-29 am EST
95.60 GBX   +0.74%
12:50pJPMorgan Global Core pretax return surges in first half
AN
11/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

JPMorgan Global Core pretax return surges in first half

11/29/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd said on Tuesday that the first half had been an "encouraging period" as pretax return and net asset value surge.

The London, England-based trust said that its pretax return for the six months ended August 31 more than doubled to GBP33.2 million from GBP12.1 million a year ago.

Investment income for the first half was also up 17% at GBP5.4 million, up from GBP4.7 million for the same period in 2021.

The company, abbreviated to JARA, said net asset value per share had increased to 108.0 pence at the end of the period, up 18% from 91.6p a year before.

For the first half of financial 2022, the company's NAV return was 16% including two interim dividends of 1.0p per share. Another dividend of 1.0p per share was declared after the period ended, and paid on November 29.

Chair John Scott said: "Happily, JARA has to a large extent been designed to cope well with the financial environment we face today, where so many sectors and asset classes are simultaneously affected by both macro and policy factors."

"JARA presents a compelling investment proposition and your board takes this opportunity to reiterate its confidence in the investment philosophy pursued by JARA and its investment managers," he said.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets closed up 0.1% at 95.00p on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC -1.03% 433.5 Delayed Quote.-19.93%
JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED 0.74% 95.6 Delayed Quote.3.49%
All news about JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED
12:50pJPMorgan Global Core pretax return surges in first half
AN
11/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/22UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/20Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Announces Dividend Declaration for the Year En..
CI
07/22JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Declares Second Quarterly Interim Dividend, Pa..
CI
07/04Earnings Flash (JARA.L) JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LD Posts FY22 EPS GBX11.06
MT
07/04JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,9 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2022 23,7 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net cash 2022 1,18 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 208 M 249 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2021 -32,2x
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Philip Henry S. Scott Chairman
Simon Holden Senior Independent Director
Helen Foster Green Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED3.49%250
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.17%58 693
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.43%54 268
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-38.74%45 165
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.22%33 159
NASDAQ, INC.-5.33%32 557