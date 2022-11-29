JPMorgan Global Core pretax return surges in first half

(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd said on Tuesday that the first half had been an "encouraging period" as pretax return and net asset value surge.

The London, England-based trust said that its pretax return for the six months ended August 31 more than doubled to GBP33.2 million from GBP12.1 million a year ago.

Investment income for the first half was also up 17% at GBP5.4 million, up from GBP4.7 million for the same period in 2021.

The company, abbreviated to JARA, said net asset value per share had increased to 108.0 pence at the end of the period, up 18% from 91.6p a year before.

For the first half of financial 2022, the company's NAV return was 16% including two interim dividends of 1.0p per share. Another dividend of 1.0p per share was declared after the period ended, and paid on November 29.

Chair John Scott said: "Happily, JARA has to a large extent been designed to cope well with the financial environment we face today, where so many sectors and asset classes are simultaneously affected by both macro and policy factors."

"JARA presents a compelling investment proposition and your board takes this opportunity to reiterate its confidence in the investment philosophy pursued by JARA and its investment managers," he said.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets closed up 0.1% at 95.00p on Tuesday afternoon in London.

