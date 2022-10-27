Advanced search
    JEMI   GB00B5ZZY915

JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC

(JEMI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
110.75 GBX   +0.23%
12:12pJPMorgan Global says short-term variable in volatile political climate
AI
09/15JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc Declares Fourth Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ended July 31, 2022, Payable on October 21, 2022
CI
JPMorgan Global says short-term variable in volatile political climate

10/27/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC on Thursday said that unexpected economic and geopolitical events have negatively impacted the performance of its portfolio over the financial year.

At July 31, the firm's net asset value per share was 140.30 pence, down from 152.20p the year prior.

In the twelve months ended July 31, JPMorgan Global's net asset value return, including dividends, was negative 4.7%. This compared to a return of negative 8.7% for the company's benchmark index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The total return to shareholders was negative 9.4%, which the firm said reflected a widening of the NAV discount at which shares trade to 12%, from 6.7% a year earlier.

Chair Sarah Fromson said the firm's emerging markets portfolio had "suffered significantly" since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, as the ongoing war and associated economic sanctions influenced the price of energy, therefore intensifying existing inflationary pressures.

Fromson also said that China's interventionist policies, its developing geopolitical tensions with the US, and its "economic slowdown" caused by the country's "zero-covid" policy, had dented Chinese market sentiment and negatively impacted global markets in the period.

However, she argued that a "disciplined investment process" and "careful approach to risk management" would enable the firm to "outperform over the longer term, as it has done in the past".

JPMorgan Global declared a total dividend for the year of 5.2p per share, up from 5.1p a year prior.

JPMorgan Global shares closed 0.8% higher at 111.34 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC 0.23% 110.75 Delayed Quote.-23.92%
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS 0.86% 851.813 Real-time Quote.-31.45%
Managers and Directors
Sarah Katrinka Fromson Chairman
Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark James Timothy Edwards Independent Non-Executive Director
Lucy Henrietta MacDonald Senior Independent Director
Elisabeth Charlotte Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
