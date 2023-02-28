Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPGI   GB00BYMKY695

JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(JPGI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:05:00 2023-02-28 am EST
460.68 GBX   -0.82%
06:12aJPMorgan Global Growth & Income NAV per share falls
AN
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16Heavitree profit soars; Riverstone net assets rise
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income NAV per share falls

02/28/2023 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLC - Investment firm with majority of holdings in US-listed firms - Net asset value per share at December 31, end of first-half, rises 6.5% to 429.2 pence from 403.1p at end of June. For C class, which was created on December, NAV per share amounts to 968.3p. So far, has paid 8.5p worth of dividends for current financial year, comprising of first and second interim payouts. For previous financial year, first and second interim payouts were 8.48p in total. Company has declared third interim dividend of 4.25p for current year, up 0.2% on-year from 4.24p.

Current stock price: 460.68 pence

12-month change: up 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC
06:12aJPMorgan Global Growth & Income NAV per share falls
AN
02/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16Heavitree profit soars; Riverstone net assets rise
AN
02/16JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Declares Third Interim Dividend, Payable on 11 Apri..
CI
01/18JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Announces Portfolio Management Team Changes
CI
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Announces the Appointment of Steve Bates as Non-Exe..
CI
2022IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income buys JPMorgan Elect
AN
2022Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income : JGGI- Amended Articles of Association
PU
2022Ex-JPMorgan, Credit Suisse trader convicted at U.S. spoofing trial
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -22,2 M -26,6 M -26,6 M
Net income 2022 -25,6 M -30,7 M -30,7 M
Net cash 2022 42,0 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,6x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 794 M 1 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 -27,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tristan Hillgarth Independent Chairman
Divya Amin Secretary & Head-Administrative Officer
Jane Margaret Lewis Senior Independent Director
Sarah Whitney Non-Executive Director
James Edward MacPherson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC9.04%1 794
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.83%4 357
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.41%338
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP6.31%46