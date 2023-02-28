JPMorgan Global Growth & Income NAV per share falls

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLC - Investment firm with majority of holdings in US-listed firms - Net asset value per share at December 31, end of first-half, rises 6.5% to 429.2 pence from 403.1p at end of June. For C class, which was created on December, NAV per share amounts to 968.3p. So far, has paid 8.5p worth of dividends for current financial year, comprising of first and second interim payouts. For previous financial year, first and second interim payouts were 8.48p in total. Company has declared third interim dividend of 4.25p for current year, up 0.2% on-year from 4.24p.

Current stock price: 460.68 pence

12-month change: up 3.3%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

