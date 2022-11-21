JPMorgan Global Growth & Income : Shareholder Circular

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR OR THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK YOUR OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVICE FROM YOUR INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER, STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER FINANCIAL ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 WITHOUT DELAY.

JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of England and Wales

with registration number 00024299)

Proposed combination with JPMorgan Elect plc

Proposed issuance of Scheme Shares

Proposed grant of general authority to allot Ordinary Shares

Proposed disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights

Proposed amendment to the Company's articles of association Proposed grant of authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares Proposed amendment of length of notice of general meetings and

Notice of General Meeting

The Proposals described in this Circular are conditional on the approval of the JGGI Shareholders at a general meeting (the "General Meeting" or "GM"). Your attention is drawn to the Risk Factors and the Expected Dilution sections set out on pages 15 and 16. Your attention is also drawn to the letter from the Chair of the Company set out in Part I of this Circular, which contains, among other things, the recommendation of the Board that JGGI Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. This Circular should be read in its entirety before deciding what action you should take.

The notice of the General Meeting, which will be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0JP at 1:00 p.m. on 16 December 2022, is set out at the end of this Circular.

JGGI Shareholders are requested to return the Forms of Proxy accompanying this Circular for use at the General Meeting. To be valid, the Forms of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to be received by the Registrar at Equiniti, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA as soon as possible and in any event not later than by 1:00 p.m. on 14 December 2022 (being 48 hours (excluding weekends and any bank holiday) before the time of the meeting to which the Form of Proxy relates). Alternatively, JGGI Shareholders who hold their JGGI Ordinary Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (i.e. in CREST) may vote using the CREST electronic voting service in accordance with the procedure set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to section 16 of Part I of this Circular and to the accompanying notes to the notice of the General Meeting set out at the end of this Circular). Proxies submitted via CREST for the General Meeting must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrar as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later