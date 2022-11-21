JPMorgan Global Growth & Income : Shareholder Circular

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR OR THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK YOUR OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVICE FROM YOUR INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER, STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER FINANCIAL ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 WITHOUT DELAY.
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of England and Wales
with registration number 00024299)
Proposed combination with JPMorgan Elect plc
Proposed issuance of Scheme Shares
Proposed grant of general authority to allot Ordinary Shares
Proposed disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights
Proposed amendment to the Company's articles of association Proposed grant of authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares Proposed amendment of length of notice of general meetings and
Notice of General Meeting
The Proposals described in this Circular are conditional on the approval of the JGGI Shareholders at a general meeting (the "General Meeting" or "GM"). Your attention is drawn to the Risk Factors and the Expected Dilution sections set out on pages 15 and 16. Your attention is also drawn to the letter from the Chair of the Company set out in Part I of this Circular, which contains, among other things, the recommendation of the Board that JGGI Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. This Circular should be read in its entirety before deciding what action you should take.
The notice of the General Meeting, which will be held at 60 Victoria Embankment, London, EC4Y 0JP at 1:00 p.m. on 16 December 2022, is set out at the end of this Circular.
JGGI Shareholders are requested to return the Forms of Proxy accompanying this Circular for use at the General Meeting. To be valid, the Forms of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to be received by the Registrar at Equiniti, Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA as soon as possible and in any event not later than by 1:00 p.m. on 14 December 2022 (being 48 hours (excluding weekends and any bank holiday) before the time of the meeting to which the Form of Proxy relates). Alternatively, JGGI Shareholders who hold their JGGI Ordinary Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (i.e. in CREST) may vote using the CREST electronic voting service in accordance with the procedure set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to section 16 of Part I of this Circular and to the accompanying notes to the notice of the General Meeting set out at the end of this Circular). Proxies submitted via CREST for the General Meeting must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrar as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later
than 48 hours (excluding weekends and any bank holiday) before the time of the General Meeting. As an alternative to completing a hard copy Form of Proxy, you can appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by visiting www.sharevote.co.uk. You will need your Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number (this is the series of numbers printed under your name on the Form of Proxy). Alternatively, if you have already registered with Equiniti Limited's online portfolio service, Shareview, you can submit your Form of Proxy at www.shareview.co.uk. Full instructions are given on both websites.
PART I
LETTER FROM THE CHAIR
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of England and Wales with
|
|
registration number 00024299)
|
|
(the "Company")
|
Directors:
|
Registered ofﬁce:
|
Tristan Hillgarth (Chair)
|
60 Victoria Embankment
|
Mick Brewis
|
London
|
Jane Lewis
|
EC4Y 0JP
|
James Macpherson
|
|
Neil Rogan
|
|
Sarah Whitney
|
|
|
21 November 2022
PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH JPMORGAN ELECT PLC
PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SCHEME SHARES
PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL AUTHORITY TO ALLOT
ORDINARY SHARES
PROPOSED DISAPPLICATION OF PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE COMPANY'S ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION PROPOSED GRANT OF AUTHORITY TO REPURCHASE ORDINARY SHARES PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF LENGTH OF NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS AND
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Dear Shareholder
1. INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND
The Board announced on 27 October 2022 that it had agreed heads of terms for a combination of the Company with JPMorgan Elect plc ("JPE") (the "Transaction"), to be implemented through a scheme of reconstruction of JPE pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"). The Transaction will see the enlarged Company continue to be managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited (the "Manager") (which delegates the management of the Company's Portfolio to JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (the "Investment Manager")) and continue to operate, so far the holders of Ordinary Shares, are concerned, under its existing published Investment Policy and dividend policy (the "Proposals").
The Board considers that the Proposals will enable JGGI Shareholders to beneﬁt from the greater economies of scale that are expected to result from an enlarged asset base post combination, in particular, greater liquidity in the Company's Ordinary Shares and cost efﬁciencies. The Board expects that the Transaction will result in a reduction in the Company's ongoing annual charges of approximately 0.03 per cent. on the basis of the Company's Net Asset Value and the Net Asset Value of JPE as at 17 November 2022, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Circular in respect of information relating to JPE. This reduction would result from the Company's Management Fee tiering arrangements, further details of which are set out in this section below, and the ﬁxed costs of the Company being spread across a larger asset base.