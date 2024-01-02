The Board of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc announced that its Directors have declared that a third quarterly interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2024 will be paid on 16 February 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 January 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 18 January 2024.
|JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Declares Third Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 March 2024, Payable on 16 February 2024
