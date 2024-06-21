JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in small and medium-sized Japanese companies. Its investment is permitted in Japanese quoted companies other than the largest 200 measured by market capitalization, Japanese domiciled unquoted companies, Japanese domiciled companies quoted on a non-Japanese stock exchange and non-Japanese domiciled companies which have at least 75% of their revenues derived from Japan. It has the ability to use borrowing to gear the portfolio and its current policy is to operate within the range of 5% net cash to 15% geared in normal market conditions. It invests in sectors, including industrials, materials, information technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, health care, financials, real estate and others. Its alternative investment fund manager is JPMorgan Funds Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts