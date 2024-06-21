JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC - investment company focused on Japanese small caps - Net asset value per share at March 31 is 362.4 pence compared with 359.6p a year prior. In the 12 months to March 31, produces total return on net assets of 5.0%, while its benchmark, the MSCI Japan Small Cap Net Return Index, produced a total return of 12%, resulting in an underperformance of 7.0%. Declares total dividend of 14.2p, unchanged from a year ago. "This is a disappointing result, which is due in part to the company's investment style which has a bias towards smaller cap, quality, growth names," the company says. Notes during the year the market has favoured "larger, lower-quality value-oriented stocks which do not meet the company's investment criteria, due to their unappealing growth characteristics".
Current stock price: 294.00 pence
12-month change: down 9.0%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
