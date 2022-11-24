Advanced search
    JPS   GB0003165817

JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALL CAP GROWTH & INCOME PLC

(JPS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:24 2022-11-24 am EST
345.59 GBX   -0.12%
10:38aJPMorgan Japan Small Cap lowers payout as NAV per share declines
AN
02:00aJPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/11UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap lowers payout as NAV per share declines

11/24/2022 | 10:38am EST
(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC on Thursday lowered its dividends as its net asset value per share declined in the first half of its financial year.

London-based JPMorgan Japan Small is an investment company focused on Japanese small caps.

JPMorgan Japan Small reported its NAV per share declined 38% to 355.70 pence in the six months to September 30, down from 577.80p the year before, and net assets decreased 38% to GBP193,880 from GBP314,939.

Following the decline, JPMorgan Japan Small declared two dividends of 3.4p and 3.6p for the quarters that ended June 30 and September 30, respectively, down 36% from 11p per share the prior year.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap said it underperformed its benchmark over period. The total return on its net assets was negative 8.7%, compared to a total return benchmark of negative 0.2%, according to the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index. This index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the Japanese market.

However, the company said its performance improved in the last three months of the period, delivering a return of 5.4% in NAV terms and outperforming the benchmark by 1.6%.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap said growth stocks have been under sustained selling pressure in all major markets since the beginning of 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifying investors' fears around rising inflation and monetary tightening.

Interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank took a toll on stocks across the market, and Japanese growth stocks were "not immune" despite subdued inflation in the country.

"We believe our investment approach is capable of weathering this volatility and any short-term shifts in sentiment driven by economic roadblocks or geopolitical developments, just as it has done in the past. This leaves us confident that the company will deliver positive returns and relative outperformance to patient investors over the longer term," Chair Alexa Henderson said.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap shares were down 0.1% to 345.59p on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALL CAP GROWTH & INCOME PLC -0.12% 345.585 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
MSCI JAPAN (STRD) 1.16% 3145.22 Real-time Quote.-19.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.92% 59.85 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 -68,6 M -82,7 M -82,7 M
Net income 2022 -71,2 M -85,9 M -85,9 M
Net Debt 2022 14,9 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,82x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 189 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,14x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 97,0%
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALL CAP GROWTH & INCOME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexa Hamilton Henderson Chairman
Eiji Saito Co-Investment Manager
Naohiro Ozawa Co-Investment Manager
Michiko Sakai Co-Investment Manager
Yuuichiro Nakajima Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALL CAP GROWTH & INCOME PLC-27.77%227
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.60%4 308
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-35.47%48