JPMorgan Japanese Investment secures JPY10 billion facility

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC - invests in Japanese companies "across the market cap spectrum" in high-growth industries - Secures new revolving credit facility of JPY10 billion, around GBP61.0 million, with capacity to increase this by further JPY2 billion. Says the new loan facility provides it with capacity to reach full gearing and room to increase gearing in line with net asset value growth if suitable opportunities arise.

Current stock price: 457.80 pence, down 1.8% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

