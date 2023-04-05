Advanced search
    JFJ   GB0001740025

JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(JFJ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:04:39 2023-04-05 am EDT
457.75 GBX   -1.77%
04:58aJPMorgan Japanese Investment secures JPY10 billion facility
AN
01/30UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/27UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPMorgan Japanese Investment secures JPY10 billion facility

04/05/2023 | 04:58am EDT
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC - invests in Japanese companies "across the market cap spectrum" in high-growth industries - Secures new revolving credit facility of JPY10 billion, around GBP61.0 million, with capacity to increase this by further JPY2 billion. Says the new loan facility provides it with capacity to reach full gearing and room to increase gearing in line with net asset value growth if suitable opportunities arise.

Current stock price: 457.80 pence, down 1.8% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 12%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 -404 M -504 M -504 M
Net income 2022 -404 M -505 M -505 M
Net Debt 2022 92,2 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,69x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 716 M 894 M 894 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,66
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Nicholas Weindling Co-Investment Manager
Miyako Urabe Co-Investment Manager
George C Olcott Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Cohen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC2.19%894
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC4.93%4 620
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-8.50%328
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP16.67%51
