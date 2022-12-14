Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JFJ   GB0001740025

JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(JFJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23 2022-12-14 am EST
466.50 GBX   -0.32%
05:18aJPMorgan Japanese swings to investments loss but Japan outlook hopeful
AN
10/28JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Announces the Appointment of Sally Duckworth as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, Effective 31 October 2022
CI
05/19JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPMorgan Japanese swings to investments loss but Japan outlook hopeful

12/14/2022 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC on Wednesday said it swung to an annual loss on investments and net asset value was down, but it remained optimistic about long-term investment opportunities in Japanese markets.

The FTSE 250-listed investment trust said investments loss in the financial year that ended September 30 was GBP418.2 million, swinging from a gain of GBP89.4 million a year earlier.

Net asset value per share on September 30 was 472.10 pence, down 36% from 735.50p a year earlier. Shares in JPMorgan Japanese were down 0.1% to 467.50p each in London on Wednesday morning.

Investments held at fair value on September 30 were also down 37% to GBP815.8 million from GBP1.30 billion a year earlier.

Despite the declining results, JPMorgan Japanese declared a final dividend of 6.20p, up 17% from 5.30p a year earlier. This took the financial 2022 total dividend to 7.48p, up 25% from 5.99p.

The trust said it remained optimistic in outlook, citing "appealing" investment opportunities in the Japanese market, while remaining aware of inflationary pressures and challenges surrounding the war in Ukraine.

"Japan's near-term economic outlook has improved since our last report. With the vaccine programme having been rolled out effectively, the government has recently lifted the last of its Covid restrictions and the country is now fully reopened to foreign tourism...While the US has rapidly increased rates, the Bank of Japan has so far maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy stance," said investment managers Nicholas Weindling and Miyako Urabe.

Weindling and Urabe also highlighted that the dollar has been trading at record highs against the yen, currently priced above JPY135, due to the wide disparity in interest rates between the US and Japan.

Both noted the weak yen made imports more expensive, which is a problem for Japan as it has few natural resources. This means it must import energy and other commodities.

Inflation in Japan remains lower than in most developed countries, however, they noted.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.02% 92.746 Delayed Quote.11.10%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.14% 167.268 Delayed Quote.8.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.26% 1.23847 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.28% 99.724 Delayed Quote.10.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.73824 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 144.024 Delayed Quote.10.78%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.38% 1.06639 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.49% 18992.48 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.29% 1.640285 Delayed Quote.7.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012132 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.28% 0.6851 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.11% 467.5 Delayed Quote.-29.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.45% 87.081 Delayed Quote.11.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.64473 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.37% 135.06 Delayed Quote.19.50%
All news about JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
05:18aJPMorgan Japanese swings to investments loss but Japan outlook hopeful
AN
10/28JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Announces the Appointment of Sally Duckworth as ..
CI
05/19JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
03/08JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LSE: JFJ) c..
CI
01/13Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Appoints Anna Dingley as a Non-Executive Directo..
CI
01/13JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc's Equity Buyback announced on March 23, 2021, ha..
CI
2021JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividen..
FA
2021JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
2021JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on January 28, ..
CI
2021JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Announces Resignation of Yoko Dochi as Director,..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 721 M 893 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Weindling Co-Investment Manager
Miyako Urabe Co-Investment Manager
Stephen John Gomersall Senior Independent Director
George C Olcott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-29.62%893
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.18%4 368
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-37.52%49