JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust : JMF- AGM - Special Business

THAT the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised (in substitution of any authorities previously granted to the Directors) pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('rights') up to an aggregate nominal amount of £554,281 representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in Treasury) as at the date of the passing of this resolution, at a price of not less than the net asset value per share provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held in 2023 unless renewed at a general meeting prior to such time, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot shares and grant rights in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.