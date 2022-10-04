JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust : JMF- Annual Report and Financial Statements – 30th June 2022

Key Features

Objective

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') aims to achieve capital growth from investment in medium-sized UK listed companies. The Company specialises in investment in FTSE 250 companies, using long and short term borrowings to increase returns to shareholders.

Investment Policies

To focus on FTSE 250 stocks that deliver strong capital growth.

To have significant exposure to the UK economy, with selective exposure to overseas earnings.

To seek out both value stocks and growth stocks, including AIM stocks, to deliver strong performance throughout the market cycle.

To use gearing, as appropriate, to increase potential returns to shareholders.

To invest no more than 15% of gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts).

Benchmark

The FTSE 250 Index (excluding investment trusts).

Capital Structure

UK domiciled.

Premium Listing on the London Stock Exchange.

As at 30th June 2022, the Company's called-up share capital comprised 25,398,080 Ordinary shares of 25p each including 2,854,350 shares held in Treasury.

Management Company and Company Secretary

The Company employs JPMorgan Funds Limited ('JPMF' or the 'Manager') as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager and Company Secretary. JPMF delegates the management of the Company's portfolio to JPMorgan Asset Management ('JPMAM').

Environment, Social and Governance ('ESG') Considerations

ESG considerations are fully integrated into the Company's stock selection process. JPMAM research teams compile proprietary ESG analyses on each company as well as using external vendor research to rank them. Following in-depth strategic and financial analysis, these ESG rankings and factors are also taken into consideration as part of the investment case. In addition, the Manager, together with stewardship specialists, engages with investee companies on specific ESG issues. JPMAM is a United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment ('UN PRI') signatory and endeavours to vote at all of the meetings called by companies in which your portfolio invests. The Manager reports to the Board on its ESG considerations on a regular basis and an ESG report is on pages 14 to 16.

Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') Regulation of 'non-mainstream pooled investments' and MiFID II 'complex investments'

The Company currently conducts its affairs so that the shares issued by the Company can be recommended by independent financial advisers to ordinary retail investors in accordance with the FCA's rules in relation to non-mainstream investment products and intends to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products because they are shares in an investment trust. The Company's ordinary shares are not considered to be 'complex investments' under the FCA's 'Appropriateness' rules and guidance in the Conduct of Business sourcebook.

Association of Investment Companies ('AIC')

The Company is a member of the AIC.

Website

The Company's website, which can be found at www.jpmmidcap.co.uk, includes useful information on the Company, such as daily prices, factsheets and current and historic half year and annual reports.