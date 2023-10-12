JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC - London-based investment firm - Reports net return before tax in the six months to August 31 of GBP941,000 compared to net loss of GBP5.3 million the year prior. Basic earnings per share totalled 1.25 pence compared to loss per share of 6.87p. Net asset value per share declined 2% to 95.9p from 97.8p. Says board has declared two interim distributions of 1.2p per share in respect of the year ending February 29, 2024. Expects a full-year distribution of 4.8p per share for the year, up 9.1% on the previous year.

Current stock price: 89.00 pence

12-month change: down 0.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

