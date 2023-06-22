JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to generate income and capital growth through a multi-asset strategy, while seeking to maintain lower levels of volatility than an equity portfolio. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities and other asset classes, including equities and equity-linked securities, fixed interest securities, alternative assets, and derivatives. It serves various sectors, including information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, financials, energy, communication services, materials, utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. JPMorgan Funds Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Investment Trusts