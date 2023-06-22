JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC - London-based investment firm - Announces that its first interim distribution of 1.2 pence per ordinary share, for the year that ends February 29, 2024, will be paid on August 4 to shareholders. This a 9.1% increase from the 1.1p per share interim dividend last year. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income says that its ex-dividend date will be June 29.
Current trading share: down 0.6% at 91.73 pence
12-month change: down 3.4%
By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter
