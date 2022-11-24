Advanced search
    JRS   GB0032164732

JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC

(JRS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:23 2022-11-24 am EST
82.02 GBX   -1.53%
08:32aJPMorgan Russian Securities Renames to JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities
MT
08:18aIN BRIEF: JPMorgan Russian changes name to reflect new strategy
AN
11/22UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Russian changes name to reflect new strategy

11/24/2022 | 08:18am EST
JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities PLC - Russia-focused investor - Changes name from "JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC". The company's London Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol will also change from 'JRS' to 'JEMA', effective from Friday.

Earlier this month, the company said the name change was "more reflective of the new strategy". The proposed new policy would enable the company to invest in a diversified portfolio of quoted investments in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, including Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

Current stock price: 82.00 pence

12-month change: down 89%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.04% 466.92 Real-time Quote.-14.30%
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC -1.53% 82.022 Delayed Quote.-88.74%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.02% 8148 Delayed Quote.18.79%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.29% 154.04 Real-time Quote.-13.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 59.675 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 161 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2021 154 M 186 M 186 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,37x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 33,7 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Oleg Igorevich Biryulyov Investment Manager
Nicholas Pink Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Burgess Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC-88.74%41
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC9.60%4 308
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-35.47%48