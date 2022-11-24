IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Russian changes name to reflect new strategy

JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities PLC - Russia-focused investor - Changes name from "JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC". The company's London Stock Exchange stock ticker symbol will also change from 'JRS' to 'JEMA', effective from Friday.

Earlier this month, the company said the name change was "more reflective of the new strategy". The proposed new policy would enable the company to invest in a diversified portfolio of quoted investments in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, including Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

Current stock price: 82.00 pence

12-month change: down 89%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

