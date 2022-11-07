Advanced search
    JRS   GB0032164732

JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC

(JRS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:33 2022-11-07 am EST
77.26 GBX   -2.21%
07/28JPMorgan Russian Securities plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/20JPMorgan Russian Securities plc(LSE:JRS) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
CI
03/01JPMorgan Russian Securities plc Announces Ashley Dunster Stands Down as Director
CI
JPMorgan Russian Securities says does not plan new capital raise

11/07/2022 | 09:06am EST
(Alliance News) - JPMorgan Russian Securities PLC on Monday confirmed that it has "no plans to issue shares or raise capital", even in the event that sanctions on Russian are lifted.

The Russia-focused investor said it is conscious of existing shareholders's pre-emption rights and its duty "to promote the success of the company for the benefit of the members as a whole".

A pre-emption right is a contractual right to acquire certain property newly coming into existence before it can be offered to any other person.

The investment fund issued Monday's statement in response to shareholder questions following proposals, announced in October, to amend its investment objectives and policies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the announcement, the company said it supported changing its name and amending its investment policy.

It said a "significant portion of securities held within the company's portfolio have been unable to be traded and the value of such securities has fallen significantly."

Given the illiquidity of the company's existing Russian securities and its inability to invest a significant portion of its funds due to the restrictions impose by its existing investment policy, the board said it supported amending the company's investment policy, subject to shareholder approval.

The proposed new policy would enable the company to invest in a diversified portfolio of quoted investments in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe, including Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

It was also proposed that the company changes it the name to JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities PLC to be "more reflective of the new strategy".

The meeting will be held on November 23.

Shares in JPMorgan Russian Securities were trading 2.2% lower at 77.26 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.15% 432.15 Real-time Quote.-20.02%
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC -2.21% 77.256 Delayed Quote.-89.32%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.51% 142.16 Real-time Quote.-20.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 60.99 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
Financials
Sales 2021 161 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 154 M 174 M 174 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,37x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 31,9 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric F. Sanderson Chairman
Oleg Igorevich Biryulyov Investment Manager
Nicholas Pink Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Burgess Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC-89.32%36
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC5.55%3 886
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-38.28%45