JPP : Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Subject
Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting
passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on
behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/29
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To be as a director and Chairman of Jinpao Europe SAS
To be as a director and Chairman of SAS LUTEC
To be as a director and Chairman of SAS Atelier de Decolletage de Bigorre
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the subsidiary.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Been passed by a majority
vote of the shareholders present in a meeting attended by shareholders
representing 100% of the shares outstanding.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.
