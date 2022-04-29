Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. JPP Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5284   KYG521131006

JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5284)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

JPP : Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:52:03
Subject 
 Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting
passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on
behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/29
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To be as a director and Chairman of Jinpao Europe SAS
To be as a director and Chairman of SAS LUTEC
To be as a director and Chairman of SAS Atelier de Decolletage de Bigorre
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the subsidiary.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Been passed by a majority
vote of the shareholders present in a meeting attended by shareholders
representing 100% of the shares outstanding.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.

Disclaimer

JPP Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 529 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 919 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JPP Holding Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43,95 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Managers and Directors
Hsin Yuan Chen Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo-Sung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Hung-Yi Liu Manager-Information Technology
Shih-Chin Chen Independent Director
Yung Fu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%65
HEXAGON AB-12.70%34 406
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.94%21 404
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.66%21 374
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.66%20 225
GOERTEK INC.-38.21%16 860