JPP : Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/29 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To be as a director and Chairman of Jinpao Europe SAS To be as a director and Chairman of SAS LUTEC To be as a director and Chairman of SAS Atelier de Decolletage de Bigorre 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of serving as a director of the subsidiary. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Been passed by a majority vote of the shareholders present in a meeting attended by shareholders representing 100% of the shares outstanding. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.