JPP : Announcement of the company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director, natural-person director. 3.Title, name and nationality of the previous position holder: Previous directors: (1)Representative of HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD.: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C. (2)Representative of POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sun/R.O.C. (3)Representative of Believing Power Co., Ltd.: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C. (4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan: the Company's director/R.O.C. Previous independent directors: (5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C. (7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu/R.O.C. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan (2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung (3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling (4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director (5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd. (7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu, Professor of Chaoyang University of Technology. 5.Title, name and nationality of the new position holder: Directors: (1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C. (2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung/R.O.C. (3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C. (4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's natural-person director/R.O.C. Independent directors: (5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C. (7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei/R.O.C. 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan (2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung (3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling (4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director (5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd. (7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei, Director of R&K Consultants Limited. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:Term expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: (1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 6,698,599 shares (2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. 5,195,408 shares (3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. 4,105,747 shares (4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, 184,665 shares (5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, 0 share (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, 0 share (7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei, 0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25~2022/06/23 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term: N/A. No supervisor position in the company. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election. 16.Directors with a registered household address in ROC.does not exceed 1/2 of the existing directors after the change(Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 17.Only less than 2 independent directors with a registered household address in ROC.after the change(Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No. 18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None