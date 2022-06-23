JPP : Announcement of the company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director.
3.Title, name and nationality of the previous position holder:
Previous directors:
(1)Representative of HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD.: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C.
(2)Representative of POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sun/R.O.C.
(3)Representative of Believing Power Co., Ltd.: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C.
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan: the Company's director/R.O.C.
Previous independent directors:
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C.
(7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu/R.O.C.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd.
(7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu, Professor of Chaoyang University of Technology.
5.Title, name and nationality of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C.
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung/R.O.C.
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C.
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's natural-person director/R.O.C.
Independent directors:
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C.
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei/R.O.C.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd.
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei, Director of R&K Consultants Limited.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 6,698,599 shares
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. 5,195,408 shares
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd. 4,105,747 shares
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, 184,665 shares
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, 0 share
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, 0 share
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei, 0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25~2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
N/A. No supervisor position in the company.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
16.Directors with a registered household address in ROC.does not exceed 1/2 of the existing directors after
the change(Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No
17.Only less than 2 independent directors with a registered
household address in ROC.after the change(Please enter
"Yes" or "No"):No.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None