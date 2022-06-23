Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. JPP Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5284   KYG521131006

JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5284)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
45.05 TWD   -0.88%
04:55aJPP : Announcment of change of Board of directors president
PU
04:55aJPP : Announcement of the company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).
PU
05/12JPP Holding Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
JPP : Announcement of the company's list of newly elected directors (including independent directors).

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:27:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's list of newly
elected directors (including independent directors).
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director, independent director,
natural-person director.
3.Title, name and nationality of the previous position holder:
Previous directors:
(1)Representative of HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD.: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C.
(2)Representative of POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sun/R.O.C.
(3)Representative of Believing Power Co., Ltd.: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C.
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan: the Company's director/R.O.C.
Previous independent directors:
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C.
(7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu/R.O.C.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.      Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd.   Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd.
(7)Mr. Huang Yung-Fu, Professor of Chaoyang University of Technology.
5.Title, name and nationality of the new position holder:
Directors:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan/R.O.C.
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.      Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung/R.O.C.
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd.   Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling/R.O.C.
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's natural-person director/R.O.C.
Independent directors:
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin/R.O.C. (6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu/R.O.C.
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei/R.O.C.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Mr. Wang Wen-Shan
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.      Representative: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd.   Representative: Ms. Kuo Hui-Ling
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan, the Company's director
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin, the Company's independent director
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu, Supervisor of Soaring Technology Co., Ltd.
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei, Director of R&K Consultants Limited.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Term expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
(1)HO SHENG HOLDINGS CO., LTD.    6,698,599 shares
(2)POWELL GROUP CO., LTD.         5,195,408 shares
(3)Believing Power Co., Ltd.      4,105,747 shares
(4)Mr. Wang Chia-Nan,               184,665 shares
(5)Mr. Chen Shih-Chin,                    0 share
(6)Mr. Lai Chen-Chu,                      0 share
(7)Mr. Li Chou-Wei,                       0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/25~2022/06/23
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:
N/A. No supervisor position in the company.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):N/A. Term expired and full re-election.
16.Directors with a registered household address in ROC.does not exceed 1/2 of the existing directors after
the change(Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No
17.Only less than 2 independent directors with a registered
household address in ROC.after the change(Please enter
 "Yes" or "No"):No.
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

JPP Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
