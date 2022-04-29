JPP : Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand
04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Time of announcement
15:51:33
Subject
Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of
newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision
Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Managing Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung & Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Previous director and MD Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
Previous director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Newly appointed directors: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung holding 1 share,
Mr. Somchai Tongsangob holding none share.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/29~2022/04/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:28.57%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:One-third of total number
(7) directors are required to retire by rotation every year.
