  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. JPP Holding Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5284   KYG521131006

JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(5284)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-27
43.95 TWD   +1.27%
04:12aJPP : Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand
PU
04:02aJPP : Announcement of 2021 annual shareholders meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for director on behalf of subsidiary Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
PU
04/08JPP : The Subsidiary, Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd., announces 2022 Annual Genernal Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JPP : Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:51:33
Subject 
 Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of
newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision
Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Managing Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung & Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Previous director and MD Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
Previous director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Newly appointed directors: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung holding 1 share,
Mr. Somchai Tongsangob holding none share.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/29~2022/04/28
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:28.57%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:One-third of total number
(7) directors are required to retire by rotation every year.

Disclaimer

JPP Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 529 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 919 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 026
Free-Float 38,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43,95 TWD
Average target price 50,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Managers and Directors
Hsin Yuan Chen Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo-Sung Chung Chairman & General Manager
Hung-Yi Liu Manager-Information Technology
Shih-Chin Chen Independent Director
Yung Fu Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-1.46%65
HEXAGON AB-12.70%34 406
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.94%21 404
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.66%21 374
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.66%20 225
GOERTEK INC.-38.21%16 860