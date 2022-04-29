JPP : Announcement of the major subsidiary's list of newly elected directors on behalf of Jinpao Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Thailand

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Mr. Somchai Tongsangob 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Managing Director Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung and Director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung & Mr. Somchai Tongsangob 6.Resume of the new position holder: Previous director and MD Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung Previous director Mr. Somchai Tongsangob 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Newly appointed directors: Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung holding 1 share, Mr. Somchai Tongsangob holding none share. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/29~2022/04/28 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/29 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:28.57% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:One-third of total number (7) directors are required to retire by rotation every year.