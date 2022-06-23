JPP : Announcment of change of Board of directors president

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): President 3.Name of the previous position holder: Representative of POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: The president and director of the Company. 5.Name of the new position holder: The president and director of the Company. 6.Resume of the new position holder: The president and managing director of the Company. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired. 8.Reason for the change:Term-expired and re-election. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.