JPP : Announcment of change of Board of directors president
06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Provided by: JPP HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED
Date of announcement
2022/06/23
Time of announcement
15:30:30
Subject
Announcment of change of Board of directors president
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/23
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
President
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Representative of POWELL GROUP CO., LTD. Mr. Chung Kuo-Sung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
The president and director of the Company.
5.Name of the new position holder:
The president and director of the Company.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
The president and managing director of the Company.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired.
8.Reason for the change:Term-expired and re-election.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
JPP Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.