February 03, 2024
Certain Common Stock of JRC Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 9-AUG-2023 to 4-FEB-2024.
Details:
Integral No. 3 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership and Innovation Alpha LP, the seller and lender, Minoru Hamaguchi and Mxyf Co., Ltd., the seller, and YS, a shareholder of the Company Holdings Co., Ltd., Yoshihiro Hamaguchi, Integral Co., Ltd., Yoshiaki Hamaguchi, Nobuhiro Hayashida, Kasai Sato, Yoshiaki Ezoe, Isao Kujime, Shinya Masuzaki, Taro Okumura, and Naoyuki Yamaguchi, to the joint lead managers, The period starting from the date of conclusion of the primary underwriting agreement for the secondary offering by the underwriters and underwriters, and ending on February 4, 2024, which is the 180th day from the listing (trading start) date (hereinafter referred to as the "lock-up period") ) will acquire the Company's common stock (including latent shares) and the Company's common stock held on its own account on the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement without obtaining the prior written consent of the joint lead managing company. We promise not to issue, transfer or sell securities in which we hold rights.
JRC Co Ltd mainly manufactures and sells outdoor belt conveyor parts, operates conveyor parts business that provides solutions to problems with conveyors, and robot System Integration (SI) business that provides solutions and support with automation technology using robots. It consists of two business segments. The Conveyor segment provides parts for outdoor belt conveyors that are used in continuous transport in production and logistics processes in various industries, mainly idlers, rollers, lightweight idlers, rollers, pulleys, belt cleaners, conveyor peripherals, special products and achievements. Conveyors are classified into belt conveyors, chain conveyors, roller conveyors, and the like. Outdoor belt conveyors are mainly used in situations such as long-distance and heavy-weight transportation in ironworks, construction sites, cement factories, mines and power plants. The Robot SI segment provides robot systems using collaborative robots and parallel link robots.