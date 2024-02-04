Certain Common Stock of JRC Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024.

Certain Common Stock of JRC Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-FEB-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 9-AUG-2023 to 4-FEB-2024.



Details:

Integral No. 3 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership and Innovation Alpha LP, the seller and lender, Minoru Hamaguchi and Mxyf Co., Ltd., the seller, and YS, a shareholder of the Company Holdings Co., Ltd., Yoshihiro Hamaguchi, Integral Co., Ltd., Yoshiaki Hamaguchi, Nobuhiro Hayashida, Kasai Sato, Yoshiaki Ezoe, Isao Kujime, Shinya Masuzaki, Taro Okumura, and Naoyuki Yamaguchi, to the joint lead managers, The period starting from the date of conclusion of the primary underwriting agreement for the secondary offering by the underwriters and underwriters, and ending on February 4, 2024, which is the 180th day from the listing (trading start) date (hereinafter referred to as the "lock-up period") ) will acquire the Company's common stock (including latent shares) and the Company's common stock held on its own account on the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement without obtaining the prior written consent of the joint lead managing company. We promise not to issue, transfer or sell securities in which we hold rights.