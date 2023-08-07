UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 20, 2023

JRSIS HEALTH CARE CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Florida 1-36758 46-4562047 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer of Incorporation) Identification No.)

3/F Building A, Derun Yuan, No. 19 Changyi Road

Wuguishan, Zhongshan City, P.R. China528458

(Address of Principal Executive Office) (Zip Code)

86-0760-88963658

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Item 4.01Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant

On July 20, 2023 the Board of Directors of JRSIS Health Care Corporation dismissed Centurion ZD CPA & Co. ("Centurion") from its position as the principal independent accountant for JRSIS Health Care Corporation (the "Company"), effective immediately. The Company does not have an Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

The audit report of Centurion on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion or qualification, except that the audit report of Centurion on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did contain a modification expressing substantial doubt about the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. Centurion did not, during the applicable periods, advise the Company of any of the enumerated items described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K.

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through July 20, 2023, there was no (i) disagreement between the Company and Centurion on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to its satisfaction, would have caused Centurion to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreement in connection with its report. During the same period, there was no "reportable event," as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

In accordance with Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, the Company requested Centurion to furnish a letter addressed to the Securities Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements in this 8-K pertaining to Centurion. A copy of the letter is filed as an exhibit to this 8-K.

On July 20, 2023, the Company appointed the firm of ARK Pro CPA & Co ("ARK") as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. At no time during the past two fiscal years or any subsequent period prior to July 20, 2023 did JRSIS Health Care Corporation consult with ARK Pro CPA & Co. regarding any matter of the sort described above with reference to Centurion ZD CPA & Co., any issue relating to the financial statements of JRSIS Health Care Corporation, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered for JRSIS Health Care Corporation

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits

16 Letter from Centurion ZD CPA & Co. 104 Cover page interactive data file (embedded within the iXBRL document)

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.

JRSIS Health Care Corporation Date: August 7, 2023 By: /s/ Huang Zhifei Huang Zhifei, Chief Executive Officer

2