JRSIS HEALTH CARE CORPORATION

(JRSS)
JRSIS Health Care Corporation Spokesperson, Mary Xing, Discusses the Business Model and Markets for the Company in a New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

09/23/2020 | 09:31am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with JRSIS Health Care Corp. (“the Company”) (OTCQX: JRSS), a health care corporation.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. interviews Mary Xing, Managing Partner of Eden Hall Global Capital Co., Ltd. Eden Hall Global Capital Co., Ltd. handles the investor relations for JRSIS Health Care Corporation. JRSIS Health Care Corporation is serving patients on a municipal and county level and providing both Western and Chinese medical practices to the citizens of Harbin. JRSIS Health Care Corporation provide a wide range medical services that match the capabilities and efficiency of a Class 3 hospital (note: difference in Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 hospitals are primarily determined by the number of open beds and number physicians station). By recruiting the best local medical personnel in Harbin while equipping them with the latest medical equipment, the hospital is ranked as one of the top most recognized and respected medical facilities in Harbin.

The full interview can be seen at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-22-20-smallcapvoice-interview-jrsis-health-care-jrss/.

JRSIS Health Care Corp is a client of StockVest. StockVest's team of top Influencers introduces publicly traded companies to a wide audience of investors from around the globe helping public companies attain maximum market awareness resulting in increased trading volume, a broadened shareholder base and increased share valuations.

About JRSIS Health Care Corporation

JRSIS Health Care Corporation (JRSS), a health care corporation, which was established in Florida. The main operating subsidiaries of JRSS, include Harbin Jiarun Hospital and two branches established in China, which are a comprehensive private hospital group that provides patients with medical services, such as, hospitalization, outpatient, emergency, and examination services.

JRSS focuses on patient-centered philosophy, patient satisfaction as service standards. All medical personnel specialize in medical technology with high professional ethics for offering quality service, warm healthcare environment, competitive prices, and dedication to our patients. Please visit http://www.jhcc.cn and sign up for regular updates.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized marketing firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and its clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/   
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice    
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risk factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Company Contact:

2860264901@qq.com

JRSIS Health Care Corporation

http://www.jhcc.cn

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
