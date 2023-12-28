The fresh IMF package in June end, addressing concerns of some quarters of a potential default, for at least the near-term, bringing back investor confidence which is reflected in a change in fortunes for PSX post June-2023.

A rollercoaster ride in PKR value has turned stable post the IMF programs, while unchanged Policy Rate and expectations of monetary easing commencing soon, in addition to other administrative measures, have further boosted investor sentiments.

Volumes have also picked up of lately, but drag from 1H has kept YoY volume growth still relatively contained (graph alongside and details ahead)

An ongoing correction had led to PSX to slide below the 60,000 level before rebounding again. Moreover, investors still remain watchful of potential funding of the country's Balance of Payments for the remainder year. Any delay in IMF reviews, sharp depreciation in PKR against US$ and unfavourable development on the political landscape could have negatively impact investor participation.