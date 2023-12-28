JS Global Capital Ltd Corporate Briefing 2023
Company Profile
JS Global | Introduction
JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) is one of Pakistan's largest and longest serving Brokerage and Investment Banking firms with a
continued leadership position in the domestic capital markets.
Main Sponsor
Geographical Presence
Key Financial Information*
Geographically diverse client base via a nationwide branch network.
Services
Equity Brokerage Investment Banking
Research
Fixed Income
FXCommodities
*Financial Information as at Sep-2023; Liquid Capital as per June-2023(reviewed); ^ based on closing price of Nov 30, 2023
Assets
Market Cap. ^
PKR 5.49 bn
PKR 4.80 bn
Equity
Liquid Capital
PKR 2.35 bn
PKR 0.97 bn
Top Ratings
Long
Short
Management
Term
Term
Rating
AA
A1+
BMR-1
These ratings reflect our strong position in equity broking emanating from market share, established brand, and strong financial profile. These ratings recognize our association with JS Group, with extensive experience in local capital markets. An added edge comes from the absence of any proprietary book of JSGCL.
Ownership and Relationship with Group Companies
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL) does not have any subsidiaries. It is part of the prestigious JS Group. JS Bank (JSBL) owns 92.90% stake in JSGCL and 84.56% of JS Investments (JSIL). 75.02% of JSBL is owned by the ultimate parent, Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Limited (JSCL).
Jahangir
Siddiqui &
Co
Limited
(JSCL)
JS Bank Limited (75.02%)
JS Global
Capital Limited (92.90%)
JS
Investments
Limited
(84.56%)
No. 1 in Corporate Access, Roadshows & Investor Conferences
JS Global has showcased Pakistan's investment opportunities abroad, giving foreign institutional investors the opportunity to see first-hand the quality and outstanding performance of professional management in Pakistan. Following is a summary of the road-shows held during the last five years:
Ministry of Finance
Government of
Pakistan
- Pakistan Investment Conference in Washington and New York in June 2019
- Participated by Top Pakistani corporates
- Hub Power Company Roadshow in London in May 2017
- National Foods Roadshow in London in December 2016
Ministry of Finance
Government of
Pakistan
- Pakistan Investment Conference in Washington and New York in June 2018
- Participated by Top Pakistani corporates
Ministry of Finance
Government of
Pakistan
- Pakistan Investment Conference, held in London in May 2016
- Objective to help Pakistan re-enter the MSCI Emerging Markets category successfully achieved
Ministry of Finance
Government of
Pakistan
- Pakistan Investment Conference in New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington in November 2017
- Attended by Top US investors and local corporates
Ministry of Finance
Government of
Pakistan
- JS Global partnered with CIMB in March 2015 for a roadshow in London for the largest Asian frontiers follow-on offering i.e. HBL, for over USD 1.0 billion
- Roadshow for the IPO of AGP Limited held in London, Stockholm in October 2017
- Attended by leading global institutional investors
- In July 2014, JS Global, along with CIMB, showcased Pakistan's investment case to investors in London
- The meeting was attended by renowned foreign investors and top corporates from Pakistan
- In order to showcase the investment potential in Pakistan, JS Global, in 2013, held an investor conference in London in which 17 top Pakistan corporates participated
- JS Global, in collaboration with Bloomberg and PSX, arranged one of the largest investment roadshows in New York in June 2013, which was attended by over 100 investors and 10 top Pakistan corporates
Business Overview: Investor sentiments return
6
Steps towards the right direction brings back investor confidence
- The fresh IMF package in June end, addressing concerns of some quarters of a potential default, for at least the near-term, bringing back investor confidence which is reflected in a change in fortunes for PSX post June-2023.
- A rollercoaster ride in PKR value has turned stable post the IMF programs, while unchanged Policy Rate and expectations of monetary easing commencing soon, in addition to other administrative measures, have further boosted investor sentiments.
- Volumes have also picked up of lately, but drag from 1H has kept YoY volume growth still relatively contained (graph alongside and details ahead)
- An ongoing correction had led to PSX to slide below the 60,000 level before rebounding again. Moreover, investors still remain watchful of potential funding of the country's Balance of Payments for the remainder year. Any delay in IMF reviews, sharp depreciation in PKR against US$ and unfavourable development on the political landscape could have negatively impact investor participation.
- From PSX perspective, corporate profits continued on an upward trajectory, where higher payouts were also appreciated by investors, further supporting cheap values.
KSE All Shares: Daily avg
turnover
mn shares
Rs mn
700
25,000
600
20,000
500
15,000
400
300
10,000
200
5,000
100
0
Feb-23
Mar-23Apr-23
Jun-23Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Oct-23
0
Jan-23
May-23
Nov-23
310
PKR/US$
290
270
250
230
210
Feb-23
Mar-23
Apr-23
Jun-23
Jul-23
Aug-23
Sep-23
Jan-23
May-23
Ready market - volume and value analysis
Million Shares
Volume
Value
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
-
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
Nov-20
Jan-21
Mar-21
May-21
Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Jan-22
Mar-22
May-22
Jul-22
Sep-22
Nov-22
Jan-23
Mar-23
May-23
Jul-23
Sep-23
Nov-23
Ready
PKR Million 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000
-
Million shares
2021
2022
11M2023
Change
Total Market Volume
117,114
57,019
58,871
Average Daily Market Volume
474
230
260
13%
PKR in Million
2021
2022
11M2023
Change
Total Market Value
4,181,776
1,723,758
1,959,195
Average Daily Market Value
16,930
6,951
8,669
25%
Future market - volume and value analysis
Million Shares
Volume
Value
PKR Million
600
30,000
500
25,000
400
20,000
300
15,000
200
10,000
100
5,000
-
May-20
Sep-20
May-21
Sep-21
Mar-22
May-22
Sep-22
May-23
Sep-23
-
Jan-20
Mar-20
Jul-20
Nov-20
Jan-21
Mar-21
Jul-21
Nov-21
Jan-22
Jul-22
Nov-22
Jan-23
Mar-23
Jul-23
Nov-23
Futures
Million shares
2021
2022
11M2023
Change
Total Market Volume
35,572
23,719
22,192
Average Daily Market Volume
144
96
98
2%
PKR in Million
2021
2022
11M2023
Change
Total Market Value
2,067,741
897,984
929,199
Average Daily Market Value
8,371
3,621
4,112
14%
Profit & Loss Statement
Income Statement(PKR)
Sep-23
Sep-22
YoY
Market Volume Per Day
306,870,340
346,829,728
-12%
Operating revenue
476,219,963
313,863,608
52%
Other Treasury Income
348,072,144
384,806,009
-10%
Total Income
824,292,107
698,669,617
18%
Administrative and operating expenses
-612,771,521
-512,563,334
20%
Financial charges
-87,469,332
-118,441,552
-26%
Provision for SWWF
-2,481,026
-1,384,448
79%
Profit before taxation
121,570,228
66,280,283
83%
Taxation
- current
-30,909,286
-20,234,759
53%
- prior
-
-21,871,859
-100%
- deferred
-2,234,244
1,441,962
-255%
-33,143,530
-40,664,656
-18%
Profit after taxation
88,426,698
25,615,627
245%
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
3.22
0.93
246%
Market participation remains depressed during 1HCY23, resulting in decline in overall average market volume per day.
Other treasury income decreased due to repayment of long term and short term borrowings.
A raise in admin expenses is primarily driven by the impact of inflation.
Finance charges decreased despite of increase in interest rates, mainly due to retirement of commercial paper in FY22 and repayment of tranches of long term loans.
Increase in last year tax was attributed to retrospective implementation of super tax.
EPS for the 9M clocked in at Rs 3.22.
