Company Profile

JS Global | Introduction

JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL) is one of Pakistan's largest and longest serving Brokerage and Investment Banking firms with a

continued leadership position in the domestic capital markets.

Main Sponsor

Geographical Presence

Key Financial Information*

Geographically diverse client base via a nationwide branch network.

Services

Equity Brokerage Investment Banking

Research

Fixed Income

FXCommodities

*Financial Information as at Sep-2023; Liquid Capital as per June-2023(reviewed); ^ based on closing price of Nov 30, 2023

Assets

Market Cap. ^

PKR 5.49 bn

PKR 4.80 bn

Equity

Liquid Capital

PKR 2.35 bn

PKR 0.97 bn

Top Ratings

Long

Short

Management

Term

Term

Rating

AA

A1+

BMR-1

These ratings reflect our strong position in equity broking emanating from market share, established brand, and strong financial profile. These ratings recognize our association with JS Group, with extensive experience in local capital markets. An added edge comes from the absence of any proprietary book of JSGCL.

Ownership and Relationship with Group Companies

JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL) does not have any subsidiaries. It is part of the prestigious JS Group. JS Bank (JSBL) owns 92.90% stake in JSGCL and 84.56% of JS Investments (JSIL). 75.02% of JSBL is owned by the ultimate parent, Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Limited (JSCL).

Jahangir

Siddiqui &

Co

Limited

(JSCL)

JS Bank Limited (75.02%)

JS Global

Capital Limited (92.90%)

JS

Investments

Limited

(84.56%)

No. 1 in Corporate Access, Roadshows & Investor Conferences

JS Global has showcased Pakistan's investment opportunities abroad, giving foreign institutional investors the opportunity to see first-hand the quality and outstanding performance of professional management in Pakistan. Following is a summary of the road-shows held during the last five years:

Ministry of Finance

Government of

Pakistan

  • Pakistan Investment Conference in Washington and New York in June 2019
  • Participated by Top Pakistani corporates
  • Hub Power Company Roadshow in London in May 2017
  • National Foods Roadshow in London in December 2016

Ministry of Finance

Government of

Pakistan

  • Pakistan Investment Conference in Washington and New York in June 2018
  • Participated by Top Pakistani corporates

Ministry of Finance

Government of

Pakistan

  • Pakistan Investment Conference, held in London in May 2016
  • Objective to help Pakistan re-enter the MSCI Emerging Markets category successfully achieved

Ministry of Finance

Government of

Pakistan

  • Pakistan Investment Conference in New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington in November 2017
  • Attended by Top US investors and local corporates

Ministry of Finance

Government of

Pakistan

  • JS Global partnered with CIMB in March 2015 for a roadshow in London for the largest Asian frontiers follow-on offering i.e. HBL, for over USD 1.0 billion
  • Roadshow for the IPO of AGP Limited held in London, Stockholm in October 2017
  • Attended by leading global institutional investors
  • In July 2014, JS Global, along with CIMB, showcased Pakistan's investment case to investors in London
  • The meeting was attended by renowned foreign investors and top corporates from Pakistan
  • In order to showcase the investment potential in Pakistan, JS Global, in 2013, held an investor conference in London in which 17 top Pakistan corporates participated
  • JS Global, in collaboration with Bloomberg and PSX, arranged one of the largest investment roadshows in New York in June 2013, which was attended by over 100 investors and 10 top Pakistan corporates

Business Overview: Investor sentiments return

Steps towards the right direction brings back investor confidence

  • The fresh IMF package in June end, addressing concerns of some quarters of a potential default, for at least the near-term, bringing back investor confidence which is reflected in a change in fortunes for PSX post June-2023.
  • A rollercoaster ride in PKR value has turned stable post the IMF programs, while unchanged Policy Rate and expectations of monetary easing commencing soon, in addition to other administrative measures, have further boosted investor sentiments.
  • Volumes have also picked up of lately, but drag from 1H has kept YoY volume growth still relatively contained (graph alongside and details ahead)
  • An ongoing correction had led to PSX to slide below the 60,000 level before rebounding again. Moreover, investors still remain watchful of potential funding of the country's Balance of Payments for the remainder year. Any delay in IMF reviews, sharp depreciation in PKR against US$ and unfavourable development on the political landscape could have negatively impact investor participation.
  • From PSX perspective, corporate profits continued on an upward trajectory, where higher payouts were also appreciated by investors, further supporting cheap values.

KSE All Shares: Daily avg

turnover

mn shares

Rs mn

700

25,000

600

20,000

500

15,000

400

300

10,000

200

5,000

100

0

Feb-23

Mar-23Apr-23

Jun-23Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Oct-23

0

Jan-23

May-23

Nov-23

310

PKR/US$

290

270

250

230

210

Feb-23

Mar-23

Apr-23

Jun-23

Jul-23

Aug-23

Sep-23

Jan-23

May-23

Ready market - volume and value analysis

Million Shares

Volume

Value

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

-

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

Nov-20

Jan-21

Mar-21

May-21

Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Jan-22

Mar-22

May-22

Jul-22

Sep-22

Nov-22

Jan-23

Mar-23

May-23

Jul-23

Sep-23

Nov-23

Ready

PKR Million 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000

-

Million shares

2021

2022

11M2023

Change

Total Market Volume

117,114

57,019

58,871

Average Daily Market Volume

474

230

260

13%

PKR in Million

2021

2022

11M2023

Change

Total Market Value

4,181,776

1,723,758

1,959,195

Average Daily Market Value

16,930

6,951

8,669

25%

Future market - volume and value analysis

Million Shares

Volume

Value

PKR Million

600

30,000

500

25,000

400

20,000

300

15,000

200

10,000

100

5,000

-

May-20

Sep-20

May-21

Sep-21

Mar-22

May-22

Sep-22

May-23

Sep-23

-

Jan-20

Mar-20

Jul-20

Nov-20

Jan-21

Mar-21

Jul-21

Nov-21

Jan-22

Jul-22

Nov-22

Jan-23

Mar-23

Jul-23

Nov-23

Futures

Million shares

2021

2022

11M2023

Change

Total Market Volume

35,572

23,719

22,192

Average Daily Market Volume

144

96

98

2%

PKR in Million

2021

2022

11M2023

Change

Total Market Value

2,067,741

897,984

929,199

Average Daily Market Value

8,371

3,621

4,112

14%

Profit & Loss Statement

Income Statement(PKR)

Sep-23

Sep-22

YoY

Market Volume Per Day

306,870,340

346,829,728

-12%

Operating revenue

476,219,963

313,863,608

52%

Other Treasury Income

348,072,144

384,806,009

-10%

Total Income

824,292,107

698,669,617

18%

Administrative and operating expenses

-612,771,521

-512,563,334

20%

Financial charges

-87,469,332

-118,441,552

-26%

Provision for SWWF

-2,481,026

-1,384,448

79%

Profit before taxation

121,570,228

66,280,283

83%

Taxation

- current

-30,909,286

-20,234,759

53%

- prior

-

-21,871,859

-100%

- deferred

-2,234,244

1,441,962

-255%

-33,143,530

-40,664,656

-18%

Profit after taxation

88,426,698

25,615,627

245%

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

3.22

0.93

246%

Market participation remains depressed during 1HCY23, resulting in decline in overall average market volume per day.

Other treasury income decreased due to repayment of long term and short term borrowings.

A raise in admin expenses is primarily driven by the impact of inflation.

Finance charges decreased despite of increase in interest rates, mainly due to retirement of commercial paper in FY22 and repayment of tranches of long term loans.

Increase in last year tax was attributed to retrospective implementation of super tax.

EPS for the 9M clocked in at Rs 3.22.

