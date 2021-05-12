JS Global Lifestyle : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited
JS 環球生活有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1691)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)
shares of US$0.00001 each in the share capital of JS Global
Lifestyle Company Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint
of
or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3), as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of the Company to be held at Main Conference Room, 1/F, Administrative Building, Joyoung Innovation Industrial Park, No. 760, Yinhai Street, Qiantang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China on May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or immediately after the annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is later (and at any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting dated May 12, 2021 (the "Notice") (with or without amendments) as hereunder indicated, or if no indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 4)
AGAINST (Note 4)
"THAT the adoption of the proposed share option scheme (a copy of which has been produced to the Extraordinary General Meeting marked 'A' and initialled by the chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of identification, the "Subsidiary Option Scheme")) of Joyoung Co., Ltd. ("Joyoung") be and is hereby approved and that any one director of the Company (the "Director(s)") be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and/or execute all such documents as may be necessary or expedient in order to give effect to the foregoing."
"THAT subject to and conditional upon the passing of resolution 1 above, the proposed grant of share options (the "Options") to Ms. Han Run under the Subsidiary Option Scheme to subscribe for 900,000 shares in the share capital of the Joyoung Co., Ltd. (the "Share(s)") at the exercise price of RMB21.99 per Share and on the terms and conditions set out in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated May 12, 2021 (the "Circular") be and is hereby approved and that any one Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and/or execute all such documents as may be necessary or expedient in order to give effect to the foregoing."
"THAT subject to and conditional upon the passing of resolution 1 above, the grant of the Share Options to Ms. Yang Ningning under the Subsidiary Option Scheme to subscribe for 1,500,000 Shares at the exercise price of RMB21.99 per Share and on the terms and conditions set out in the Circular be and is hereby approved and that any one Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and/or execute all such documents as may be necessary or expedient in order to give effect to the foregoing."
"THAT the directors of Joyoung be and are hereby authorized to allow and issue Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Options to be granted under the Subsidiary Option Scheme, as well as to take all steps as considered necessary, expedient and appropriate to the said allotment and issuance."
Date:
, 2021
Signature(s)(Note 5)
Note:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
Please insert the number of shares of US$0.00001 each in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
Full name and address of proxy to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. IF NOT COMPLETED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf, subject to the articles of association of the Company. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares of the Company may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her to attend and vote on his/her behalf. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✓") IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("✓") IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Extraordinary General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.
In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. before May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.) or any adjournment thereof.
Where there are joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Extraordinary General Meeting personally or by proxy, then the one of such joint holders so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company shall, in respect of such share, be entitled alone to vote in respect thereof.
The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person to represent you.
Completion and return of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting in person at the Extraordinary General Meeting and, in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Any alteration to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.
The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"), which include your and your proxy's name and address. Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Proxy Form (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.
