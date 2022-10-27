JS Global Provides Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Operational Update for its SharkNinja Segment

SharkNinja Gross Sales Increased by 11.7% Year-on-Year

Nearly All Major Product Categories Achieved Single Digit Market Share Growth Year-on-Year

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today announced certain unaudited key operational data for the three months ended September 30, 2022 for its SharkNinja segment.

"SharkNinja delivered exceptional results globally this quarter, despite the presence of macro headwinds," said Wang Xuning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JS Global. "Gross sales increased meaningfully across each of our key regions as we gained market share across nearly all of our major categories, demonstrating the consumer's strong preference for SharkNinja's innovative offerings. Additionally, we launched numerous products across new categories that have performed strongly out of the gate, driving further incremental sales growth. With strong customer and retail support behind existing and new products, we look forward to continued growth and expansion of the SharkNinja brand, as we combine powerful technology with great designs to bring innovative products to market that solve real consumer problems."

Unaudited Operational Update

SharkNinja gross sales[1] increased 11.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the same period in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, gross sales increased by 14.9% year-over-year. Growth was largely attributable to new products launched during the quarter, as well as growth from international markets, such as in the UK, Europe, Japan and rest of the world.

Note, gross sales differ from the total revenue metric reported in the Company's audited financial statements as gross sales do not take into account allowances for customer returns and promotional funding.

North America

In North America , SharkNinja gross sales increased by 11.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , when compared to the same period in the prior year.

, SharkNinja gross sales increased by 11.1% for the three months ended , when compared to the same period in the prior year. In the United States of America , cleaning appliances attained a 34.7% market share [2] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 300 basis points when compared to the same period in the prior year.

, cleaning appliances attained a 34.7% market share for the nine months ended , an increase of 300 basis points when compared to the same period in the prior year. In the United States of America , food preparation appliances attained a 36.0% market share [3] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 320 basis points when compared to the same period in the prior year.

, food preparation appliances attained a 36.0% market share for the nine months ended , an increase of 320 basis points when compared to the same period in the prior year. In the United States of America , cooking appliances attained a 25.7% market share[4]for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , a decrease of 50 basis points when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Europe

In Europe , SharkNinja gross sales increased by 11.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , when compared to the same period in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, gross sales increased by 30.2% year-on-year.

, SharkNinja gross sales increased by 11.2% for the three months ended , when compared to the same period in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, gross sales increased by 30.2% year-on-year. In Great Britain , electrical cooking pots attained a 56.7% market share [5] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 970 basis points when compared to the prior year period.

, electrical cooking pots attained a 56.7% market share for the nine months ended , an increase of 970 basis points when compared to the prior year period. In Great Britain , vacuum cleaners attained a 30.7% market share [6] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 170 basis points when compared to the prior year period.

, vacuum cleaners attained a 30.7% market share for the nine months ended , an increase of 170 basis points when compared to the prior year period. In Great Britain , food preparation appliances attained a 16.0% market share[7] for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , an increase of 400 basis points when compared to the prior year period.

Japan & Rest of the World

In Japan and rest of the world, SharkNinja gross sales increased 29.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 . On a constant currency basis, gross sales increased 43.6% year-over-year.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

JS Global will provide an operational update call for the three months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022 ET / Friday, October 28, 2022 HKT.

October 27, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. ET / October 28, 2022 , at 9:30 a.m. HKT: JS Global management will host a presentation and live Q&A audio webcast which will be posted to the Events section of JS Global's Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/detail/328.html. Those who would like to ask a question during the live call can join via the webcast link or dial-in using the information below.

at / , at HKT: JS Global management will host a presentation and live Q&A audio webcast which will be posted to the Events section of JS Global's Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/detail/328.html. Those who would like to ask a question during the live call can join via the webcast link or dial-in using the information below. The presentation and the live Q&A will be in both English and Mandarin and will also be archived and available for replay.

The accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Events section of JS Global's Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/tool.html in advance of the call.

Please see below links:

Announcement

https://www.jsgl.com/en/investor/notice.html

Press release

https://www.jsgl.com/en/news/list/11.html

Investor and Analyst Presentation & Real-Time Conference Call:

Date / Time: October 27, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. ET / October 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. HKT Language: Mandarin/English Format Zoom Meeting and Conference Call (PPT can be viewed on Zoom)

Please dial in to register for the English Channel at 9:15 a.m. (HKT):

Regions Dial-in Number Conference ID: Mainland China 4008070263 325697537 Hong Kong +852-3018 3602 / 800 931018 International +8623-62737100 United States +1-516-226 8028/1800 3876 988 United Kingdom +44-20-3761 0113 / 0800 0291098 *Q&A session is available. After joining the conference, investors can press "*1" to raise hand and will be guided to ask questions later

If you prefer to join the Zoom meeting, the information is listed below:

Zoom ID 897 5452 5095 Zoom link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89754525095?pwd=K0VsZW0xQk13WXFqSjBUZWJxbHNNQT09 Passcode 20221028 You can choose Mandarin or English channels on the Zoom platform. If you'd like to raise your question via

Zoom, please use the "raise hand" function on the control panel below. Later, when the host invites you to

unmute yourself, please select "agree", and start your question.

Source:

1. Gross sales refers to the gross amount invoiced to retailers, distributors, individual customers and other customers, but does not include amounts payable to a customer for variable considerations, including but not limited to, rights of return, and other discounts and allowances. Accordingly, gross sales does not represent the SharkNinja segment's total revenue, yet JS Global considers gross sales to be one of the various business operational indicators of the SharkNinja segment. 2. Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-September 2022 vs January-September 2021. "Cleaning appliances" include: Bare Floor Cleaners, Hand Vacuums, Robotic Vacuums, Stick Vacuums, Upright Vacuums 3. Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-September 2022 vs. January-September 2021. "Food preparation appliances" include: Juice extractor, Kitchen System, Single Serve Blending & Processing, Traditional Blending, Traditional Food Processor 4. Source: The NPD Group/Retail/Tracking Service, U.S. dollar sales, January-September 2022 vs. January-September 2021. "Cooking appliances" include: Air fryers, Electric Grills, Fryers, Multi-Cookers, Toaster Oven 5. Source: GfK; Market Intelligence; Total Electrical Cooking Pots; Volume & Value Sales, GB; Jan–Sep 2022 & Jan–Sep 2021 6. Source: GfK; Market intelligence; Total Vacuum Cleaners; Value Sales, GB; Jan–Sep 2022 & Jan–Sep 2021 7. Source: GfK; Market Intelligence; Total Food Preparation; Value Sales, GB; Jan–Sep 2022 & Jan–Sep 2021 8. Source: Frost & Sullivan Global Small Home Appliance Industry Study - March 2022

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies.[8] It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (Stock code: 002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 28 years of experience and over 10,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Stock code: 1691.HK) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

Media

Edmond Lococo, Managing Director, ICR Inc.

JSGlobalPR@icrinc.com

Company Contacts

Venus Zhao, Head of Investor Relations, Public Relations and Compliance, JS Global Lifestyle

venus.zhao@jsgl.com

Adam Quigley, VP of Finance at SharkNinja

AQuigley@sharkninja.com

Investor Relations

ir@jsgl.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/js-global-provides-third-quarter-2022-unaudited-operational-update-for-its-sharkninja-segment-301661399.html

SOURCE JS Global Lifestyle