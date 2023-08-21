JSIL/PSX/2023/1752

August 21, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Appointment ofActing CFO

JS investments

Better Investments for a Better Future!

JS Investments Limited

The Centre, 19th Floor,

Plot No. 28 SB-5,

Abdullah Haroon Road,

Saddar Karachi-74400,

Pakistan.

www.jsil.com

UAN: (+92 21) 111-222-626

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on

August 18, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Umair Khatri as the Acting

Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of outgoing CFO, Mr. Zeeshan Khawar.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

COO & Company Secretary

c.c.

Director / HOD Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, Securities Market Division Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

JS Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 04:56:08 UTC.