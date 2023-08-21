JSIL/PSX/2023/1752
August 21, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Subject: Appointment ofActing CFO
JS Investments Limited
The Centre, 19th Floor,
Plot No. 28 SB-5,
Abdullah Haroon Road,
Saddar Karachi-74400,
Pakistan.
www.jsil.com
UAN: (+92 21) 111-222-626
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on
August 18, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Umair Khatri as the Acting
Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of outgoing CFO, Mr. Zeeshan Khawar.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Muhammad Khawar Iqbal
COO & Company Secretary
c.c.
Director / HOD Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, Securities Market Division Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.
