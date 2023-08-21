Better Investments for a Better Future!

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on

August 18, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Umair Khatri as the Acting

Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of outgoing CFO, Mr. Zeeshan Khawar.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

COO & Company Secretary

c.c.

Director / HOD Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement, Securities Market Division Department, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, 63, Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad.