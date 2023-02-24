Advanced search
    JSIL   PK0086001010

JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(JSIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
17.75 PKR   +3.50%
17.75 PKR   +3.50%
JS Investments : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer & Directors

02/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
JSIL/PSX/2023/i 694

ftJS investments

JS Investments Limited

February 24, 2023

The Centre, 19th Floor,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Managing Mutual Funds Better!

Pakistan.

Building

Plot No. 28 SB-5,

www.jsil.com

Stock Exchange Road

UAN: (+92 21) 111-222-626

The Gener l Manager

Abdullah Haroon Road,

Karachi

Saddar Karachi-74400,

Dear Sir,

Subject: Appo ntment ofChief Executi e Officer & Directors

Ir. accordance. with the applicable provisions of the Securities Act 2015 and Rule Book of Pakistan Stock

Exchange Limited, we are pleased to· provide the following information:

"The

ompany has r ceived approval from the Securities

Exchange Commission f Pakistan (the

"Commission")

(or the

appointment of following directors

and chief executive officer on the board of

JS Investments Limited vide their letter dated F�bruary 22, 2023;

l

r. Suleman Lalani

Director

2.

Ms. Iffat Zebra Mankani

Chief Executive Officer

.)

r. Hasan Shahid

4.

irza M. Sadeed Hassap Barias

5 I

r. Atif Salim Malik

,.,

Aisha Fariel Salaµuddin

6.

7.

s. Mediha Kamal.Afsar

Director

8.

Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik

. -

A

disclosure form is attached herewith (Annexure "A").

You ma.y please inform te TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.

y��ry

COO & Company Secretary

Encl:

As Above

Mt1hammad Khawar Iqbal ..

c.c:

Director

i Director/I {OD

I

Policy Reg,ila.tion and D<;velopment Depl!rtment Specialized

Surveillance. Supervision and Enforcement Department, Securities

Companies Division

· ·

arid Exchange Commission ofPakistan

I

Securities & Exchange Commission ofPakistan NIC Building 63

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area,

Jinnah Avenue, Blue·Area, Islamabad

Islamabad

·-----------'----------------------

JS investments

JS INVESTMENTS LllflTED

DISCLOSURE FORM

(Securities Act, 2015)

Exact Name of the Company

(as specified in its Memorandum) Date ofReported

I �Date ofearliest event reported if applicable)

I[ Registered Address of the Company

  • Contact Person Information
    Disclosure ofInside Information by the Company in terms ofSecurities Act, 2015

JS Investments Limited

December 28, 2022 & January 11. 2023 The Centre, 19"' Floor, Plot No. 28, SB-5,

i1 Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar, Karachi -74400

  • Muhammad Khawar Iqbal
    ChiefOperating Officer & Company Secretary

j Tel: +92 21 - 111 -222-626

Fax: +92 21-351 65540

i "The Company has received approval from the

.

Securities and Exchange Commission ofPakistan

,

(the "'Commission·") for the appointment of

I following directors and chiefexecutive officer on

the board ofJS Investments Limited vide their

letter dated February 22, 2023;

1.

Mr. Suleman Lalani

2.· Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani

I

. 3.

Mr. Hasan Shahid

4.

Mirza M. Sadeed Hassan Barlas

5.

Mr. Atif Salim Malik

6.

Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin

7.

Ms. Mediha Kamai Afsar

8.

Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik

:

Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

COO & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

JS Investments Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 52,8 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -300 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net cash 2021 1 114 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 096 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
EV / Sales 2021 -6,47x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JS Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iffat Zehra Mankani Chief Executive Officer
Zeeshan Khawar Chief Financial Officer
Suleman Lalani Chairman
Syed Muhammad Anwer Head-Information & Technology
Muhammad Khawar Iqbal Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED39.22%4
BLACKSTONE INC.22.29%64 564
KKR & CO. INC.19.58%47 800
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.8.72%40 073
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.92%18 015
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.12.85%14 896