JS Investments : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer & Directors

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer & Directors
JSIL/PSX/2023/i 694
February 24, 2023
Dear Sir,
Subject: Appo ntment ofChief Executi e Officer & Directors
Ir. accordance. with the applicable provisions of the Securities Act 2015 and Rule Book of Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited, we are pleased to
· provide the following information:
ompany has r ceived approval from the Securities
Exchange Commission f Pakistan (the
appointment of following directors
and chief executive officer on the board of
JS Investments Limited vide their letter dated February 22, 2023;
ry 22, 2023;
Mr. Suleman Lalani
Director
Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Hasan Shahid
Mirza M. Sadeed Hassan Barlas
Mr. Atif Salim Malik
Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin
Ms. Mediha Kamal Afsar
Director
Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik
A disclosure form is attached herewith.
You ma.y please inform t
�e TRE certificate Holders of the Exchange, accordingly.
COO & Company Secretary
JS Investments Limited
December 28, 2022 & January 11, 2023
The Centre, 19"' Floor, Plot No. 28, SB-5,
1 Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar, Karachi -74400
Muhammad Khawar Iqbal
ChiefOperating Officer & Company Secretary
Tel: +92 21 - 111 -222-626
Fax: +92 21-351 65540
