JS Investments Limited is a Pakistan-based holding company. The Company operates under the licenses of investment advisory, asset management company, pension funds manager, real estate investment trust (REIT) management services, and private equity and venture capital fund management services. The Company has over 12 open-end mutual funds, one private equity and venture capital fund, and approximately two pension funds. It offers asset management services. The Company offers a range of investment products, mutual funds, voluntary pension schemes, and separately managed accounts (SMAs) to cater to the needs of individual and institutional investors. It has its branch offices located in Lahore and Islamabad. The Company is a subsidiary of JS Bank Limited.