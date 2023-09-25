ftJS investments
September 25, 2023
Dear Sir,
Subject: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
In continuation of our earlier communication dated August 21, 2023, on the subject. This is to
inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Raheel Rehman as the
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from September 25, 2023, in place of Mr.
Umair Khatri, Acting CFO.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Muhammad Khawar Iqbal
COO & Company Secretary
