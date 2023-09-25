ftJS investments

Better Investments for a Better Future!

JS Investments Limited

JSIL/PSX/2023/1767

The Centre, 19th Floor,

Plot No. 28 SB-5,

September 25, 2023

Abdullah Haroon Road,

Saddar Karachi-74400,

Pakistan.

The General Manager

www.jsil.com

UAN: (+92 21) 111-222-626

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Subject: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

In continuation of our earlier communication dated August 21, 2023, on the subject. This is to

inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Raheel Rehman as the

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from September 25, 2023, in place of Mr.

Umair Khatri, Acting CFO.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

COO & Company Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

JS Investments Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 10:36:01 UTC.