JS Investments : JSIL-FUNDS | JS Investment Limited - Financial Results for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023

Directors' Report to the Unit Holders

The Board of Directors of JS Investments Limited has pleasure in presenting to you the un-audited Financial Statements of JS Micronance Sector Fund (the Fund) for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2023.

Economic Review:

During Q1 of CY-2023, the country's macroeconomic condition experienced a marked decline in its scal and external accounts. As per the recently released ADB's Asian Development Outlook (ADO) - April 2023, Pakistan's economic growth is now projected to drop to 0.6%, contrary to the 5% boasted estimates in the federal budget and post-oods estimate of ~2%. The cascading impact of the increase in taxes and duties, the gradual withdrawal of energy subsidies, and the PKR devaluation resulted in a signicant surge in the cost of essential goods and services, contributing to the overall inationary pressure. Consequently, the headline ination reached a record high level of 31.49% (Avg. Q1 CY-2023), compared to 12.64% during the same period last year. To curb the inationary pressure, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) implemented an unprecedentedly tight monetary policy, increasing the policy rate by 500 basis points to 21% so far into CY-2023.

The heightened political and economic uncertainty cast doubt over the government's eorts to secure a deal with the Fund. Despite several assurances, a Sta Level Agreement is yet to be reached, leading to mounting apprehensions among investors about the increasing risk of default. However, with the help of friendly countries' deposits, there is a glimmer of hope that the crisis can be reprieved in the short run.

Given the dire economic circumstances, a contractionary economic policy appears to be the sole workable path for 2023. Implementing reforms under the IMF program and arranging necessary forex reserves to revive the crippled economy is the central theme of Pakistan's economic front in CY23.

Income / Money Market Review:

Given the prevalent risks emerging on the political and economic front, money managers remained positioned towards the shorter end of the yield curve while avoiding the duration risk amid a highly contrac- tionary monetary stance. Given a true reection of the yield curve inversion, the secondary market yields for 3M increased by 472bps to 21.41%, whereas the 3-year PKRV increased by 260bps to 18.24% during the quarter.

In the realm of the prevailing economic environment, the rising interest rates trend is expected to persist until there are noticeable indicators of ination deceleration. During 2023, monetary policy is expected to remain primarily linked with the country's external account situation.

Review of Fund Performance

The Fund's annualized return was 17.76% for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2023 against benchmark return of 17.07%. Net Assets moved from PKR 2.23 billion as at June 30, 2022 to PKR 6.40 billion as at March 31, 2023. The total expense ratio (TER) of the Fund is 0.71%, which includes 0.08% of government levies on the Fund.