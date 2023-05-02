Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. JS Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSIL   PK0086001010

JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(JSIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
16.00 PKR   -7.25%
03:06aJs Investments : JSIL-FUNDS | JS Investment Limited - Financial Results for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/28JS Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
02/26Js Investments : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JS Investments : JSIL-FUNDS | JS Investment Limited - Financial Results for the nine months period ended March 31, 2023

05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JS Micronance Sector Fund

Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2023

Better Investments for a Better Future!

JS Micronance Sector Fund

CONTENTS

Vision and Mission Statement

02

Organization

03

Directors' Report to the Unit Holders

04

Condensed Interim Statement of Assets and Liabilities

06

Condensed Interim Income Statement

07

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

09

Condensed Interim Statement of Movement in Unit Holders' Fund

10

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

01

JS Micronance Sector Fund

VISION

To be recognized as a responsible asset manager respected for continuingly realizing goals of its investors.

MISSION

To build JS Investments into a top ranking Asset Management Company; founded on sound values; powered by rened knowhow; supported by a committed team operating within an accountable framework of social, ethical and corporate responsibility - a strong and reliable institution for its shareholders to own; an ecient service provider and value creator for clients; an exciting and fullling work place for employees; and a participant worth reckoning for competitors.

BROAD POLICY OBJECTIVES

Value creation for clients on a sustainable basis

Maintain high standards of ethical behaviors and duciary responsibility Manage Investments with Prudence and with the aim of providing consistent returns better than that of peers

Take Products and Services to the People, Create awareness on understanding nancial goals, risks and rewards

Professional Excellence - Adapt, Evolve and Continuously Improve Maintain highly eective controls through strong compliance and risk management

A talented, diligent and diverse HR

02

JS Micronance Sector Fund

ORGANIZATION

Management Company

JS Investments Limited

19 th Floor, The Centre, Plot # 28,

SB-5 Abdullah Haroon Road, Saddar,

Karachi-75600

Tel: (92-21)111-222-626 Fax: (92-21) 35165540

E-mail:info@jsil.com

Website: www.jsil.com

Board of Directors

Mr. Suleman Lalani

Chairman

Ms. Iat Zehra Mankani

Chief Executive Ocer

Mr. Hasan Shahid

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Mirza M. Sadeed H. Barlas

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Atif Salim Malik

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin

Independent Director

Ms. Mediha Kamal Afsar

Independent Director

Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Asif Reza Sana

Chairman

Mr. Hasan Shahid

Member

Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin

Member

Chief Operating Ocer

& Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

Chief Financial Ocer

Mr. Zeeshan Khawar

Trustee

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B', S.M.C.H.S.,

Main Sharah-e-Faisal,Karachi-74400 Pakistan.

Tel: (92-21)111-111-500

Fax: (92-21) 34326040

Auditors

Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman

Chartered Accountants

Legal Adviser

Bawaney & Partners

3rd & 4th Floor, 68-C,Lane-13

Bokhari Commercial Area

Phase-VI DHA, Karachi

03

JS Micronance Sector Fund

Directors' Report to the Unit Holders

The Board of Directors of JS Investments Limited has pleasure in presenting to you the un-audited Financial Statements of JS Micronance Sector Fund (the Fund) for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2023.

Economic Review:

During Q1 of CY-2023, the country's macroeconomic condition experienced a marked decline in its scal and external accounts. As per the recently released ADB's Asian Development Outlook (ADO) - April 2023, Pakistan's economic growth is now projected to drop to 0.6%, contrary to the 5% boasted estimates in the federal budget and post-oods estimate of ~2%. The cascading impact of the increase in taxes and duties, the gradual withdrawal of energy subsidies, and the PKR devaluation resulted in a signicant surge in the cost of essential goods and services, contributing to the overall inationary pressure. Consequently, the headline ination reached a record high level of 31.49% (Avg. Q1 CY-2023), compared to 12.64% during the same period last year. To curb the inationary pressure, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) implemented an unprecedentedly tight monetary policy, increasing the policy rate by 500 basis points to 21% so far into CY-2023.

The heightened political and economic uncertainty cast doubt over the government's eorts to secure a deal with the Fund. Despite several assurances, a Sta Level Agreement is yet to be reached, leading to mounting apprehensions among investors about the increasing risk of default. However, with the help of friendly countries' deposits, there is a glimmer of hope that the crisis can be reprieved in the short run.

Given the dire economic circumstances, a contractionary economic policy appears to be the sole workable path for 2023. Implementing reforms under the IMF program and arranging necessary forex reserves to revive the crippled economy is the central theme of Pakistan's economic front in CY23.

Income / Money Market Review:

Given the prevalent risks emerging on the political and economic front, money managers remained positioned towards the shorter end of the yield curve while avoiding the duration risk amid a highly contrac- tionary monetary stance. Given a true reection of the yield curve inversion, the secondary market yields for 3M increased by 472bps to 21.41%, whereas the 3-year PKRV increased by 260bps to 18.24% during the quarter.

In the realm of the prevailing economic environment, the rising interest rates trend is expected to persist until there are noticeable indicators of ination deceleration. During 2023, monetary policy is expected to remain primarily linked with the country's external account situation.

Review of Fund Performance

The Fund's annualized return was 17.76% for the nine months' period ended March 31, 2023 against benchmark return of 17.07%. Net Assets moved from PKR 2.23 billion as at June 30, 2022 to PKR 6.40 billion as at March 31, 2023. The total expense ratio (TER) of the Fund is 0.71%, which includes 0.08% of government levies on the Fund.

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JS Investments Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 07:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
03:06aJs Investments : JSIL-FUNDS | JS Investment Limited - Financial Results for the nine month..
PU
04/28JS Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
02/26Js Investments : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/24Js Investments : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer & Directors
PU
01/24Js Investments Limited Announces Resignation of Syed Abu Ahmad Akif as Director
CI
01/11JS Investments Limited Appoints Iffat Zehra Mankani as Chief Executive Officer
CI
01/11JS Investments Limited Appoints Suleman Lalani as Chairman of the Board of Directors
CI
2022Js Investments : JSIL | JS Investments Limited - Corporate Briefing Session Presentation
PU
2022JS Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022JS Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 197 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net income 2022 -149 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2022 938 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 988 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
EV / Sales 2021 -6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,77x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JS Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iffat Zehra Mankani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zeeshan Khawar Chief Financial Officer
Suleman Lalani Chairman
Syed Muhammad Anwer Head-Information & Technology
Muhammad Khawar Iqbal Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED25.49%3
BLACKSTONE INC.20.41%63 674
KKR & CO. INC.14.71%45 699
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-6.17%17 400
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION25.03%15 894
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.90%13 450
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer