CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
FOR ANALYSTS & SHAREHOLDERS OF
JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Presentation Date: November 24, 2023
AGENDA
COMPANY PROFILE & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
FINANCIALS
STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS
QUESTION & ANSWER SESSION
CORPORATE PROFILE & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
ABOUT US
BETTER INVESTMENTS, FOR A BETTER FUTURE
JS Investments Limited (JSIL) (estd. 1995) is Pakistan's oldest private sector Asset Management Company. Our founding partners were INVESCO PLC (formerly known as AMVESCAP PLC) - Europe's largest investment Management house & International Finance Corporation (IFC) - the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. JSIL is a subsidiary of JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with a rapidly expanding network of 277 branches across the country.
JSIL offers a wide range of investment products, including Mutual Funds, Voluntary Pension Schemes, and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to cater to the needs of individual and institutional investors.
The company has played a key role in defining the standards of the Asset Management Industry in Pakistan.
SECP licenses JSIL to provide "Asset Management", "Investment Advisory", "REIT Management", and "Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Management" services. In addition, the Company also acts as Pension Fund Manager under the VPS Rule.
JSIL is a member of the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
VISION & MISSION
MISSION
To establish a leadership position in bringing more investable asset classes and innovative products, while managing them with prudence and excellence.
VISION
To be the preferred choice of every investor, offering diverse and innovative investment solutions.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Suleman Lalani
Chairman / Non-Executive Director
Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Hasan Shahid
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Mirza M. Sadeed Hassan Barlas
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Atif Salim Malik
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin
Non-Executive Independent Director
Ms. Mediha Kamal Afsar
Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik
Non-Executive Independent Director
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Muhammad Khawar Iqbal
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Raheel Rehman
STATUTORY AUDITORS
M/s. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants
OUR LEGACY
1995
2002
2005
2007
Established as the First Private
Launched Pakistan's First Open
Introduced the First Asset
Became the first AMC to get
Sector AMC of Pakistan
End Shariah Compliant Fund -
Allocation Fund - JS Aggressive
listed on Pakistan Stock
JS Islamic Fund
Asset Allocation Fund
Exchange
1997
2004
2006
Launched Pakistan's First
Launched Abamco Composite
Introduced the First Index Fund
Balanced Fund - Unit Trust of
Fund - The Largest Closed End
- JS KSE 30 Index Fund
Pakistan (UTP)
Fund
2007
2015
2021
2022
Launched the First Capital
Announced First Buy Back of its
Merger of JS Value Fund with
Introduced the First Smart Beta
Protected Fund
shares
and into JS Growth Fund
ETF,
JS Momentum
Factor ETF
2015
2017
2021
Merger of JSAAAF & JS KSE 30
Launched Mobile App & Web
Launched Sahulat Sarmayakari
with and into JS Large Cap Fund
Portal for online transactions
Account for online account
(JSLCF)
opening
2022
2022
2023
2023
Launched the first sector fund
Initiated partnership with 500
Launched JS Money Market
Launched Digital Retirement
JS Microfinance Sector Fund
Global for the launch of VC
Fund
Fund Management Solution
Fund
2022
2023
2023
2023
Launched JS Rental REIT Fund
Won Brands of the Year Award
Launch JS KPK Pension Fund
Launched JS Islamic Premium
2022 in the category of Asset
(Conventional & Islamic)
Fund
Management Company.
GROWTH IN JSIL'S CONSOLIDATED AUMS
(July 2021 - September 2023)
Total AUMs
AUMs excluding SMA/Advisory
,
Our AUMs closed at PKR 72 bn as against Rs 45 bn last
year). On a quarter-end basis, AUMs are higher by
PKR 16 billion, depicting a growth of 40%.
Assets under management since July 2021 (27 months) have quadrupled, including advisory AUMs.
Post June 30, 2023, our AUMs have increased noticeably and went as high as Rs 78 billion (inclusive
,
of SMA), an increase of Rs 22 billion, which is 45%
versus industry growth of 12%. The industry stands at
Rs 1.8 trillion at the end of September 2023.
GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OF INVESTORS
Apart from the Zindigi platform that has added another 7k accounts this quarter (around 22.5k in 9M and around 40k since inception), we have also been
able to add 102 Sahulat accounts and 332 New Regular accounts in Q3-2023 (562 for 9M2023) .
Regular Clients
000'
7.2
7
6.8
6.6
7.177
in
6.4
6.2
6
5.8
Sahulat Clients
500
460
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
FINANCIALS
