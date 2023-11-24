CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

FOR ANALYSTS & SHAREHOLDERS OF

JS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Presentation Date: November 24, 2023

AGENDA

COMPANY PROFILE & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

FINANCIALS

STRATEGIC & OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

QUESTION & ANSWER SESSION

2

CORPORATE PROFILE & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

ABOUT US

BETTER INVESTMENTS, FOR A BETTER FUTURE

JS Investments Limited (JSIL) (estd. 1995) is Pakistan's oldest private sector Asset Management Company. Our founding partners were INVESCO PLC (formerly known as AMVESCAP PLC) - Europe's largest investment Management house & International Finance Corporation (IFC) - the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. JSIL is a subsidiary of JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with a rapidly expanding network of 277 branches across the country.

JSIL offers a wide range of investment products, including Mutual Funds, Voluntary Pension Schemes, and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to cater to the needs of individual and institutional investors.

The company has played a key role in defining the standards of the Asset Management Industry in Pakistan.

SECP licenses JSIL to provide "Asset Management", "Investment Advisory", "REIT Management", and "Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Management" services. In addition, the Company also acts as Pension Fund Manager under the VPS Rule.

JSIL is a member of the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

4

VISION & MISSION

MISSION

To establish a leadership position in bringing more investable asset classes and innovative products, while managing them with prudence and excellence.

VISION

To be the preferred choice of every investor, offering diverse and innovative investment solutions.

5

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Suleman Lalani

Chairman / Non-Executive Director

Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hasan Shahid

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Mirza M. Sadeed Hassan Barlas

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Atif Salim Malik

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Aisha Fariel Salahuddin

Non-Executive Independent Director

Ms. Mediha Kamal Afsar

Non-Executive Independent Director

Mr. Farooq Ahmed Malik

Non-Executive Independent Director

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER & COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Muhammad Khawar Iqbal

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Raheel Rehman

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants

6

OUR LEGACY

1995

2002

2005

2007

Established as the First Private

Launched Pakistan's First Open

Introduced the First Asset

Became the first AMC to get

Sector AMC of Pakistan

End Shariah Compliant Fund -

Allocation Fund - JS Aggressive

listed on Pakistan Stock

JS Islamic Fund

Asset Allocation Fund

Exchange

1997

2004

2006

Launched Pakistan's First

Launched Abamco Composite

Introduced the First Index Fund

Balanced Fund - Unit Trust of

Fund - The Largest Closed End

- JS KSE 30 Index Fund

Pakistan (UTP)

Fund

2007

2015

2021

2022

Launched the First Capital

Announced First Buy Back of its

Merger of JS Value Fund with

Introduced the First Smart Beta

Protected Fund

shares

and into JS Growth Fund

ETF,

JS Momentum

Factor ETF

2015

2017

2021

Merger of JSAAAF & JS KSE 30

Launched Mobile App & Web

Launched Sahulat Sarmayakari

with and into JS Large Cap Fund

Portal for online transactions

Account for online account

(JSLCF)

opening

2022

2022

2023

2023

Launched the first sector fund

Initiated partnership with 500

Launched JS Money Market

Launched Digital Retirement

JS Microfinance Sector Fund

Global for the launch of VC

Fund

Fund Management Solution

Fund

2022

2023

2023

2023

Launched JS Rental REIT Fund

Won Brands of the Year Award

Launch JS KPK Pension Fund

Launched JS Islamic Premium

2022 in the category of Asset

(Conventional & Islamic)

Fund

Management Company.

7

GROWTH IN JSIL'S CONSOLIDATED AUMS

(July 2021 - September 2023)

Total AUMs

AUMs excluding SMA/Advisory

,

Our AUMs closed at PKR 72 bn as against Rs 45 bn last

year). On a quarter-end basis, AUMs are higher by

PKR 16 billion, depicting a growth of 40%.

Assets under management since July 2021 (27 months) have quadrupled, including advisory AUMs.

Post June 30, 2023, our AUMs have increased noticeably and went as high as Rs 78 billion (inclusive

,

of SMA), an increase of Rs 22 billion, which is 45%

versus industry growth of 12%. The industry stands at

Rs 1.8 trillion at the end of September 2023.

8

GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OF INVESTORS

Apart from the Zindigi platform that has added another 7k accounts this quarter (around 22.5k in 9M and around 40k since inception), we have also been

able to add 102 Sahulat accounts and 332 New Regular accounts in Q3-2023 (562 for 9M2023) .

Regular Clients

000'

7.2

7

6.8

6.6

7.177

in

6.4

6.2

6

5.8

ȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭȭ

Sahulat Clients

500

460

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

Ȯ

in '000'

Sehal Clients

Total Clients

in '000'

Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ Ȯ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

ⴆȮ

9

FINANCIALS

