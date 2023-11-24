ABOUT US

BETTER INVESTMENTS, FOR A BETTER FUTURE

JS Investments Limited (JSIL) (estd. 1995) is Pakistan's oldest private sector Asset Management Company. Our founding partners were INVESCO PLC (formerly known as AMVESCAP PLC) - Europe's largest investment Management house & International Finance Corporation (IFC) - the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. JSIL is a subsidiary of JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, with a rapidly expanding network of 277 branches across the country.

JSIL offers a wide range of investment products, including Mutual Funds, Voluntary Pension Schemes, and Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to cater to the needs of individual and institutional investors.

The company has played a key role in defining the standards of the Asset Management Industry in Pakistan.

SECP licenses JSIL to provide "Asset Management", "Investment Advisory", "REIT Management", and "Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Management" services. In addition, the Company also acts as Pension Fund Manager under the VPS Rule.

JSIL is a member of the Mutual Fund Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) and is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.