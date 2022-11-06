JS Momentum Factor ETF fund : Rebalancing of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF)

|
Date
|
Time
|
Title
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Link
|
Nov 7, 2022
|
9:16 AM
|
Rebalancing of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF)
|
JSMFETF
|
JS Momentum Factor ETF
|
link
|
Nov 7, 2022
|
9:15 AM
|
Board Meeting
|
SGABL
|
SG.Allied Businsses Limited
|
link
|
Nov 7, 2022
|
9:15 AM
|
Material Information
|
TPLP
|
TPL Properties Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
5:46 PM
|
AEL | AEL Textiles Limited (Formerly: Arshad Energy Limited)
|
AEL
|
AEL Textile Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
5:43 PM
|
KSTM | Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited
|
KSTM
|
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
5:23 PM
|
OPEN FUND - PAKISTAN CASH MANAGEMENT FUND (PCF) Daily Dividend Distribution
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
5:23 PM
|
OPEN FUND - ALHAMRA DAILY DIVIDEND FUND
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
5:22 PM
|
OPEN FUND - AlHamra Islamic Money Market Fund
|
OPENFUND
|
OPENFUND
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:27 PM
|
Board Meeting in Progress
|
QUICE
|
Quice Food Industries Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:25 PM
|
Corporate Briefing Session - Agritech Limited
|
AGL
|
Agritech Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:25 PM
|
Miscellaneous Information
|
IMAGE
|
Image Pakistan Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:23 PM
|
Rebalancing of NBP Pakistan Growth ETF (NBPGETF)
|
NBPGETF
|
NBP Pakistan Growth ETF
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:20 PM
|
Appointment of Director, Chief Executive and Chairperson of the Board of director
|
DGKC
|
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:16 PM
|
Credit of Second Interim Cash Dividend
|
EPQL
|
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:12 PM
|
Revival Plan Of SLCL
|
SLCL
|
Security Leasing Corporation Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:06 PM
|
Minutes of BOD Meeting
|
SARC
|
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:02 PM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
|
RUBY
|
Ruby Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
4:01 PM
|
Minutes of Annual General Meeting
|
SARC
|
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:59 PM
|
Credit of Final Cash Dividend
|
PIM
|
Popular Islamic Modaraba
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:55 PM
|
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
CSAP
|
Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:51 PM
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
GLOT
|
Globe Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:40 PM
|
Dispatch of Final Dividend Warrants
|
SAPT
|
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:38 PM
|
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
|
FRCL
|
Frontier Ceramics Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:29 PM
|
Material Information
|
MLCF
|
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:28 PM
|
Financial result for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
|
ASC
|
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:28 PM
|
Appointment of Directors.
|
PAKRI
|
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:26 PM
|
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
|
HUBC
|
The Hub Power Company Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:24 PM
|
RESOLUTIONS PASSED IN 65TH AGM OF AWTX HELD ON OCTOBER 28, 2022
|
AWTX
|
Allawasaya Tex. & Finishing Mills Ltd
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:16 PM
|
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022
|
FZCM
|
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:12 PM
|
Revised Information Memorandum - ON BEHALF OF GHANI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|
GTECH
|
G3 Technologies Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:04 PM
|
Transmission of Annual Accounts June 30, 2022
|
BAPL
|
Bawany Air Products Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:03 PM
|
Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificates
|
CPPL
|
Cherat Packaging Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:01 PM
|
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
|
MUGHAL
|
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
3:01 PM
|
Intimation of Extraordinary Resolution Passed by the Term Finance Certificate Holders of Summit Bank Limited
|
SMBL
|
Summit Bank Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:57 PM
|
Credit of Final Cash Dividend NO. 29 For the Year Ended - 30 June 2022
|
HRPL
|
Habib Rice Product Limited.
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:57 PM
|
AHCL - CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND
|
AHCL
|
Arif Habib Corporation Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:50 PM
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
DNCC
|
Dandot Cement Company Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:46 PM
|
Board Meeting other than Financial Results
|
AGP
|
AGP Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:45 PM
|
Credit of Final Cash Dividend
|
STCL
|
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
2:42 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
DNCC
|
Dandot Cement Company Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
1:56 PM
|
Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
MWMP
|
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:55 PM
|
Atlas Liquid Fund (ALF)and Atlas Islamic Money Market Fund (AIMF) - Atlas Asset Management Ltd
|
ATLAS-FUNDS
|
ATLAS-FUNDS
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:50 PM
|
Board Meeting other than Financial Results
|
CNERGY
|
Cnergyico PK Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:44 PM
|
Extract of 27th Annual General Meeting Minutes
|
STPL
|
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:43 PM
|
Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
|
AVN
|
Avanceon Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:40 PM
|
Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
|
OCTOPUS
|
Octopus Digital Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:35 PM
|
Interim Distribution - Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan - I
|
UBL-FUNDS
|
UBL-FUNDS
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:27 PM
|
Dispatch of Final Dividend Warrants 30.06.2022
|
SITC
|
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:26 PM
|
RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED IN AGM
|
HMIM
|
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited
|
link
|
Nov 4, 2022
|
12:19 PM
|
Resolution Passed by the Members in the Annual General Meeting held Friday, October 28, 2022
|
KHTC
|
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited
|
link