  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. JSC Bayan Sulu
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSUL   KZ1C00000165

JSC BAYAN SULU

(BSUL)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
298.70 KZT   +0.57%
JSC BAYAN SULU : Bayan Sulu intends to pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000165 (BSUL) for 2021
PU
JSC BAYAN SULU : Auditor's report on consolidated 2021 financial statements of Bayan Sulu released
PU
JSC Bayan Sulu Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
JSC Bayan Sulu : Bayan Sulu intends to pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000165 (BSUL) for 2021

06/02/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Bayan Sulu intends to pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000165 (BSUL) for 2021
02.06.22 14:28
/KASE, June 2, 2022/ - Bayan Sulu JSC (Kostanay), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of its intention to pay dividends on its common shares KZ1C00000165 (KASE main market, category "standard", BSUL) for 2021 at KZT8.00 per share for a total of KZT357,280,000.00. According to Bayan Sulu JSC, dividends will be paid starting from August 26, 2022. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of 00:00 o'clock, August 22, 2022. More details are available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BSUL/bsul_dividendsf_260822_224.pdf [2022-06-02]

Bayan Sulu AO published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 44 875 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2020 2 801 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net cash 2020 1 469 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,76x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 13 340 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 479
Free-Float 0,33%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Andreevich Traiber Chairman-Management Board & President
Olga Viktorovna Gubareva Finance Director
Erlan Urazgeldiyevich Baymuratov Chairman
Tursynbek Tursyngalievich Shayakhmetov Chief Engineer
Bulat Dauletkhanovich Kasimov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSC BAYAN SULU0.07%31
LINDT-19.80%23 937
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-5.32%11 921
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.31.22%1 731
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.6.12%1 510
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-17.18%633