JSC Bayan Sulu : Bayan Sulu intends to pay dividends on common shares KZ1C00000165 (BSUL) for 2021
06/02/2022 | 04:33am EDT
02.06.22 14:28
/KASE, June 2, 2022/ - Bayan Sulu JSC (Kostanay), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of its intention to pay dividends on its common shares KZ1C00000165 (KASE main market, category "standard", BSUL) for 2021 at KZT8.00 per share for a total of KZT357,280,000.00. According to Bayan Sulu JSC, dividends will be paid starting from August 26, 2022. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be drawn up as of 00:00 o'clock, August 22, 2022. More details are available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/BSUL/bsul_dividendsf_260822_224.pdf [2022-06-02]