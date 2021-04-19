|
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
20-Apr-2021 / 05:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 20 April 2021
|
Name of applicant:
|
Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan
|
Name of scheme:
|
Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)
|
Period of return: From:
|
30 September 2020 To: 31 March 2021
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
124,256,783 GDRs
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0 GDRs
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
3,096,450 GDRs
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
121,160,333 GDRs
|
Name of contact:
|
Mira Kasenova,
Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
+7 727 259 04 30
|
|
|ISIN:
|US46627J3023
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|HSBK
|Sequence No.:
|99955
|EQS News ID:
|1186418
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
© EQS 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
