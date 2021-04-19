JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)

JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



20-Apr-2021 / 05:32 CET/CEST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 20 April 2021 Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 30 September 2020 To: 31 March 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 124,256,783 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 GDRs Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,096,450 GDRs Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 121,160,333 GDRs Name of contact: Mira Kasenova, Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30

