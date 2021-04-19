Log in
    HSBK

JSC HALYK BANK

(HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

04/19/2021 | 11:33pm EDT
JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

20-Apr-2021 / 05:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

Date: 20 April 2021

 

Name of applicant:

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

Name of scheme:

Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs)

Period of return:                                           From:

30 September 2020              To:     31 March 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

124,256,783 GDRs

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0 GDRs

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3,096,450 GDRs

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

121,160,333 GDRs

 

Name of contact:

Mira Kasenova,

Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division

Telephone number of contact:

+7 727 259 04 30

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 99955
EQS News ID: 1186418

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186418&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
