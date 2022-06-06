Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kazakhstan
  Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  JSC "Leasing Group
  News
  Summary
    LZGR   KZ1C00001593

JSC "LEASING GROUP

(LZGR)
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  04-24
1.810 KZT   +7.74%
JSC "Leasing : Shareholders of Leasing Group decided not to pay dividends on ordinary shares of the company for 2021

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Shareholders of Leasing Group decided not to pay dividends on ordinary shares of the company for 2021
06.06.22 12:30
/KASE, June 6, 2022/ - Leasing Group JSC (Almaty), whose shares are fficially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2022. Shareholders, among other things, made the following decisions: - to approve the company's annual financial statements for 2021; - not to distribute the company's net income for 2021 and not pay dividends on the company's shares. Decisions on a total of seven items of the agenda were made at the annual general meeting of shareholders. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/LZGR/lzgr_special_shareholders_meeting_results_300522_0463.pdf [2022-06-06]

Disclaimer

Leasing Group AO published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart JSC "LEASING GROUP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSC "LEASING GROUP32.12%17
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-32.50%22 154
UNITED RENTALS-9.34%21 573
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-24.78%11 799
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-9.45%8 229
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED7.90%4 173