JSC "Leasing : Shareholders of Leasing Group decided not to pay dividends on ordinary shares of the company for 2021

/KASE, June 6, 2022/ - Leasing Group JSC (Almaty), whose shares are fficially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE of the decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2022. Shareholders, among other things, made the following decisions: - to approve the company's annual financial statements for 2021; - not to distribute the company's net income for 2021 and not pay dividends on the company's shares. Decisions on a total of seven items of the agenda were made at the annual general meeting of shareholders. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/LZGR/lzgr_special_shareholders_meeting_results_300522_0463.pdf
[2022-06-06]