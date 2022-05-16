Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  05-12
12300.00 KZT   -3.25%
JSC National Atomic Kazatomprom : ANU Energy Provides Corporate Updates

05/16/2022
ANU Energy Provides Corporate Updates

National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC ("Kazatomprom") informs that ANU Energy OEIC Ltd ("ANU Energy"), a privately-owned physical uranium investment fund in which Kazatomprom was one of the seed investors, recently published an update on its corporate activities including mention of a recent delivery of uranium from Kazatomprom to ANU Energy's account at Cameco Corporation conversion facility in Canada. The press release can be found using following link:

https://anuenergy.com/press-release.pdf

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 24% of global primary uranium production in 2021. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please see the Company website atwww.kazatomprom.kz

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication or document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. THE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ANY PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND IS SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTY AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN BE PREDICTED WITH ANY CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES THAT THE PROJECTIONS WILL BE REALISED, AND ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THOSE INDICATED. NONE OF THE COMPANY NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVISORS OR AFFILIATES, OR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES OF THE FOREGOING, ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN. The information contained in this communication or document, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to such information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.

Disclaimer

NAK Kazatomprom AO published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 07:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 913 B 2 115 M 2 115 M
Net income 2022 344 B 796 M 796 M
Net cash 2022 122 B 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,38x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 3 190 B 7 388 M 7 388 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12 300,00 KZT
Average target price 21 700,00 KZT
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mazhit Sharipov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Kamila Syzdykova Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Aliya Akzholova COO & Director-Mining Department
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-27.18%7 388
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-24.43%1 370
ENERGY FUELS INC.-21.43%923
DENISON MINES CORP.-18.97%892
LARGO INC.-11.95%517
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-15.00%117