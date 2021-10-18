JSC National Atomic Kazatomprom : Kazatomprom Announces Investment in Physical Uranium Fund

18 October

JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has passed a resolution to participate in a physical uranium fund, ANU Energy OEIC Ltd. ("ANU Energy" or "the Fund"), established on the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The Fund will hold physical uranium as a long-term investment with its initial purchases financed through the founders' round investment totaling US$50 million, sourced from Kazatomprom at 48.5%, National Investment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NIC) at 48.5%, and Genchi Global Limited (the Fund Manager) at 3%.

Once the Fund is operating, a second stage of development is expected to be carried out through an additional public or private offering, with the timing and details to be determined by market conditions. At the second stage, the Fund is expected to raise capital of up to US$500 million from institutional and/or private investors, with the proceeds to be used for additional uranium purchases.

"The Fund will leverage the combination of Kazatomprom's expertise in the uranium market and NIC's proven track record, with the AIFC offering investors direct exposure to the attractive opportunity presented by the long-term fundamentals of the uranium market and nuclear industry," said Mazhit Sharipov, Chief Executive Officer of Kazatomprom. "The establishment of ANU Energy is a project that has been in development for almost four years as part of Kazatomprom's broader value-focused strategy, and the Fund will be operating in an environment of tightening supply, driving positive benefits for its stakeholders."

The accelerated global transition towards clean energy, including nuclear power with its inherent climate and low-carbon benefits, provides a strong investment thesis for the uranium industry. However, despite growing interest from a number of international- and regional-focused investors over the past several years, opportunities to gain exposure to the commodity have been limited to two uranium funds - one trading publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and a second listed on the AIM Exchange (part of the London Stock Exchange) in London. ANU Energy, being established through the AIFC in Kazakhstan, will be the first uranium fund providing potential direct access for emerging market investors of various categories, particularly those focused on ESG and clean energy, as well as commodity funds, sovereign wealth funds and state-owned enterprises.

ANU Energy will be an independent entity governed by a qualified board of directors to ensure the volumes held by the Fund are managed responsibly.

For further information, please contact:

Kazatomprom Investor Relations Inquiries

Cory Kos, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +7 (8) 7172 45 81 80

Email: ir@kazatomprom.kz

Kazatomprom Public Relations and Media Inquiries

Torgyn Mukayeva, Chief Expert of GR & PR Department

Tel: +7 (8) 7172 45 80 63

Email: pr@kazatomprom.kz

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company's attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2020. Kazatomprom benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environmental standards (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, its primary customers are operators of nuclear generation facilities and the principal export markets for the Company's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. Kazatomprom sells uranium and uranium products under short- and long-term contracts directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.kazatomprom.kz

About the National Investment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan

National Investment Corporation of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NIC), an investment arm of Kazakhstan's National Bank, is a global institutional investor. NIC has been managing a part of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth since 2012. NIC invests for the long-term with an aim to diversify international reserves and maximize returns of the funds entrusted to it without taking undue risk. Its primary focus is making investments in alternative asset classes, namely international private equity, real estate, infrastructure and hedge funds, as well as strategic investments on behalf of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

For more information, please visit NIC's website at https://www.nicnbk.kz

About Genchi Global Limited

Genchi Global Limited is a United Arab Emirates-based investment company that invests and builds value across the world by taking operational control in companies occupied with Engineering and Design Services, Commodities Trading, Organic Farming, and Real estate development, with its presence in UAE, India and Singapore.

Forward-looking statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication or document are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. THE INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO ANY PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN IS BASED ON A NUMBER OF ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT FUTURE EVENTS AND IS SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND COMPETITIVE UNCERTAINTY AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES, NONE OF WHICH CAN BE PREDICTED WITH ANY CERTAINTY AND SOME OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES THAT THE PROJECTIONS WILL BE REALISED, AND ACTUAL RESULTS MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THOSE INDICATED. NONE OF THE COMPANY NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, EMPLOYEES, ADVISORS OR AFFILIATES, OR ANY REPRESENTATIVES OR AFFILIATES OF THE FOREGOING, ASSUMES RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THE PROJECTIONS PRESENTED HEREIN. The information contained in this communication or document, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date hereof and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to such information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date hereof.