JSC National Atomic Kazatomprom : NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second quarter and first half of 2022
08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second quarter and first half of 2022
01.08.22 17:14
/KASE, August 1, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated August 1, 2022: quote JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom", "KAP" or "the Company") announces the following operations and trading update for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2022. This update provides a summary of recent developments in the uranium industry, as well as provisional information related to the Company's key second-quarter and half-year operating and trading results, and current 2022 guidance. The information contained in this Operations and Trading Update may be subject to change. unquote The full version of the press release is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_010822.pdf [2022-08-01]