Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KZAP   KZ1C00001619

JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM

(KZAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
14620.00 KZT   +2.96%
07:25aJSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second quarter and first half of 2022
PU
04:04aJSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Kazatomprom 2Q22 Operations and Trading Update
PU
07/28JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Competent Person's Report on the mineral assets of Kazatomprom
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSC National Atomic Kazatomprom : NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second quarter and first half of 2022

08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second quarter and first half of 2022
01.08.22 17:14
/KASE, August 1, 2022/ - NAC Kazatomprom JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated August 1, 2022: quote JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom", "KAP" or "the Company") announces the following operations and trading update for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 June 2022. This update provides a summary of recent developments in the uranium industry, as well as provisional information related to the Company's key second-quarter and half-year operating and trading results, and current 2022 guidance. The information contained in this Operations and Trading Update may be subject to change. unquote The full version of the press release is available on KASE website - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KZAP/kzap_relizs_010822.pdf [2022-08-01]

Disclaimer

Kazatomprom JSC published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM
07:25aJSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : NAC Kazatomprom reports operating results for second qua..
PU
04:04aJSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Kazatomprom 2Q22 Operations and Trading Update
PU
07/28JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Competent Person's Report on the mineral assets of Kazat..
PU
07/26JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : NAC Kazatomprom JSC does not conduct paid surveys or iss..
PU
07/21JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : Kazatomprom promotes its ethics and compliance principle..
PU
07/20JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : NAC Kazatomprom announces dividend payout for 2021
PU
07/08JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC KAZATOMPROM : TradeTech interviews Askar Batyrbayev, Chief Commercial ..
PU
07/01Kazatomprom Chief to Step Down; COO to Assume Acting CEO Role
MT
07/01JSC National Atomic Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 921 B 1 932 M 1 932 M
Net income 2022 320 B 670 M 670 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 9,62%
Capitalization 3 792 B 7 951 M 7 951 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM
Duration : Period :
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14 620,00 KZT
Average target price 19 200,50 KZT
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mazhit Sharipov Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Yerzhan Mukanov Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Kamila Syzdykova Chief Financial Officer
Neil Longfellow Chairman
Russell Francis Banham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-13.44%7 951
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.0.72%2 087
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-15.91%1 537
ENERGY FUELS INC.-11.08%1 056
DENISON MINES CORP.-12.07%976
LARGO INC.-16.81%493