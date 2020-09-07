Log in
JSE : Dealing in securities by prescribed officer

09/07/2020 | 11:25am EDT

JSE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/022939/06

Share Code: JSE

ISIN Code: ZAE000079711 LEI: 213800MZ1VUQEBWRFO39 ("JSE")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with the JSE Limited following information is disclosed:ListingsRequirementsthe

Prescribed officer:

A Greenwood

Company:

JSE Limited

Date of transaction:

3 September 2020

Nature of transaction:

On-market sale of securities

Number of securities:

3 216

Class of securities:

JSE ordinary shares

Sale price

(volume weighted average):

11816.08 cents per share

Total value of transaction:

R380 005.12

Highest sale price:

11847 cents per share

Lowest sale price:

11757 cents per share

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Sandton

7 September 2020

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 15:24:02 UTC
