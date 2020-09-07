JSE LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2005/022939/06
Share Code: JSE
ISIN Code: ZAE000079711 LEI: 213800MZ1VUQEBWRFO39 ("JSE")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with the JSE Limited following information is disclosed:ListingsRequirementsthe
Prescribed officer:
A Greenwood
Company:
JSE Limited
Date of transaction:
3 September 2020
Nature of transaction:
On-market sale of securities
Number of securities:
3 216
Class of securities:
JSE ordinary shares
Sale price
(volume weighted average):
11816.08 cents per share
Total value of transaction:
R380 005.12
Highest sale price:
11847 cents per share
Lowest sale price:
11757 cents per share
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained:
Yes
Sandton
7 September 2020
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
