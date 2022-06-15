JSE : GEN - General- Late Submission of Interim Financial Statements

GEN - General- Late Submission of Interim Financial Statements

Trustco Group Holdings Limited ("TRUSTCO" OR THE "COMPANY")

ISIN CODE: NA000A0RF067 SHARE CODE: TTO

LATE SUBMISSION OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ("INTERIM REPORT")

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") wishes to advise that the above-mentioned company has failed to submit its interim report within the three-month period stipulated in the JSE's Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, the company's listing on the JSE trading system has been annotated with a "RE" to indicate that it has failed to submit its interim report timeously and that the listing of this company's securities is under threat of suspension and possible removal.

If the abovementioned company still fails to submit its interim report on or before 30 June 2022 then its listing may be suspended.

This announcement has been placed by the JSE in the interest of shareholders.

15 June 2022