  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. JSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
100.00 ZAR   -6.10%
JSE : GEN - General- Late Submission of Interim Financial Statements

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
GEN - General- Late Submission of Interim Financial Statements

Trustco Group Holdings Limited ("TRUSTCO" OR THE "COMPANY")

ISIN CODE: NA000A0RF067 SHARE CODE: TTO

LATE SUBMISSION OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ("INTERIM REPORT")

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") wishes to advise that the above-mentioned company has failed to submit its interim report within the three-month period stipulated in the JSE's Listings Requirements.

Accordingly, the company's listing on the JSE trading system has been annotated with a "RE" to indicate that it has failed to submit its interim report timeously and that the listing of this company's securities is under threat of suspension and possible removal.

If the abovementioned company still fails to submit its interim report on or before 30 June 2022 then its listing may be suspended.

This announcement has been placed by the JSE in the interest of shareholders.

15 June 2022

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 523 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2021 722 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net cash 2021 2 140 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 8 552 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart JSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 100,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Leila Fourie Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carmini Kander Chief Financial Officer
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Itumeleng Monale Chief Operating Officer
Naushad Kermalli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSE LIMITED-10.71%533
CME GROUP INC.-11.15%70 486
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-34.06%13 239
ASX LIMITED-15.54%10 339
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-17.08%8 161
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-30.50%2 017