JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220526 Investec Ltd and Plc Unbundling of Ninety One Ltd and Plc UPDATED
05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Investec Ltd and Investec Plc (South Africa): Unbundling of Ninety One
Ltd and Ninety One Plc (South Africa)
FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Updated
Update: Index clients who hold Investec plc on the South African Share Register receive
Ninety One Ltd shares as a result of the unbundling and not Ninety One Plc shares.
Consequently, the index dummy line representing the Investec plc distribution
(DUMMY0000014) is amended to reference Ninety One Ltd
23 May 2022
Subject to the completion of the unbundling of Ninety One Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shareholders and Ninety One Plc (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Plc (South Africa, constituent) shareholders, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index (J200)
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line (South
26 May 2022
Africa, BKVDVV5, DUMMY0000013) will
be added to the index with a shares in
issue total of 43,852,586* and an
investability weighting of
89.299999957041%.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line (South Africa,
BKVDVW6, DUMMY0000014) will be
added to the index with a shares in
issue total of 95,718,320* and an
investability weighting of
95.854168707313%.
Investec Ltd (South Africa, B17BBR6,
ZAE000081949) will remain in the index
with an unchanged shares in issue
total of 318,904,709 and an
unchanged investability weighting of
89.299999957041%.
Investec Plc (South Africa, B1DHG40,
GB00B17BBQ50) will remain in the
index with an unchanged shares in
issue total of 696,082,618 and an
unchanged investability weighting of
95.854168707313000%.
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE Mid Cap Index (J201)
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE All Share Index (J203)
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Large and Mid Cap Index
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
(J206)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Financial 15 Index
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
(J212)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE Financial & Industrial 30
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Index (J213)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Equally Weighted Top 40
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Index (J2EQ)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Equally Weighted
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Financial 15 Index (J4EQ)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Index
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
(J263)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Capped
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Index (J283)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Capped Top 40 Index
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
(J300)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Capped All Share Index
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
(J303)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE Style Index (J330 and
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
J331)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE RAFI 40 Index (J260)
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE All Share Comprehensive
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Factor Index (J203CF)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE All Share Yield Factor
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Index (J203DF)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
FTSE/JSE All Share Low Volatility
Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be
26 May 2022
Focused Factor Index (J203LF)
added to the index as detailed above.
Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)
Distribution line will be added to the
index as detailed above.
Investec Ltd will remain in the index as
detailed above.
Investec Plc will remain in the index as
detailed above.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.