  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  JSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-25
108.29 ZAR   +0.70%
JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220602 Investec Plc and Ltd Unbundling of Ninety One Ltd Update UPDATED
PU
JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220526 Investec Ltd and Plc Unbundling of Ninety One Ltd and Plc UPDATED
PU
JSE : Index Change Advice - 20220601 Dipula Income Fund Scheme of Arrangement
PU
JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220602 Investec Plc and Ltd Unbundling of Ninety One Ltd Update UPDATED

05/27/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Investec Ltd and Investec Plc (South Africa): Unbundling of Ninety One

Ltd (South Africa) - Update

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Updated

Update: Index clients who hold Investec plc on the South African Share Register receive

Ninety One Ltd shares as a result of the unbundling and not Ninety One Plc shares.

Consequently, the index dummy line representing the Investec plc distribution

(DUMMY0000014) is amended to reference Ninety One Ltd

26 May 2022

Subject to the completion of the unbundling of Ninety One Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shareholders and Ninety One Plc (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Plc (South Africa, constituent) shareholders, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index (J200)

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line (South

26 May 2022

Africa, BKVDVV5, DUMMY0000013) will

be added to the index with a shares in

issue total of 43,852,586* and an

investability weighting of

89.299999957041%.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line (South Africa,

BKVDVW6, DUMMY0000014) will be

added to the index with a shares in

issue total of 95,718,320* and an

investability weighting of

95.854168707313%.

Investec Ltd (South Africa, B17BBR6,

ZAE000081949) will remain in the index

with an unchanged shares in issue

total of 318,904,709 and an

unchanged investability weighting of

89.299999957041%.

Investec Plc (South Africa, B1DHG40,

GB00B17BBQ50) will remain in the

index with an unchanged shares in

issue total of 696,082,618 and an

unchanged investability weighting of

95.854168707313000%.

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE Mid Cap Index (J201)

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Ninety One Ltd (South Africa, BKTT3Y2

ZAE000282356) will remain in the index

with an unchanged shares in issue

total of 300,089,454 and an increased

investability weighting from

48.109999893565% to

91.7337789754918%*.

FTSE/JSE All Share Index (J203)

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Ninety One Ltd will remain in the index

as detailed above.

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE/JSE Large and Mid Cap Index

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

(J206)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Ninety One Ltd will remain in the index

as detailed above.

FTSE/JSE Financial 15 Index

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

(J212)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE Financial & Industrial 30

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

Index (J213)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE Equally Weighted Top 40

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

Index (J2EQ)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE Equally Weighted

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

Financial 15 Index (J4EQ)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Index

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

(J263)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Ninety One Ltd will remain in the index

as detailed above.

FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Capped

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

26 May 2022

Index (J283)

added to the index as detailed above.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be added to the

index as detailed above.

Investec Ltd will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Investec Plc will remain in the index as

detailed above.

Ninety One Ltd Distribution line will be

02 June 2022

deleted from the index.

Ninety One PlcLtd (via Investec Plc)

Distribution line will be deleted from the

index.

Ninety One Ltd will remain in the index

as detailed above.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 13:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
