JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220602 Investec Plc and Ltd Unbundling of Ninety One Ltd Update UPDATED

Investec Ltd and Investec Plc (South Africa): Unbundling of Ninety One

Ltd (South Africa) - Update

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Updated

Update: Index clients who hold Investec plc on the South African Share Register receive

Ninety One Ltd shares as a result of the unbundling and not Ninety One Plc shares.

Consequently, the index dummy line representing the Investec plc distribution

(DUMMY0000014) is amended to reference Ninety One Ltd

26 May 2022

Subject to the completion of the unbundling of Ninety One Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Ltd (South Africa, constituent) shareholders and Ninety One Plc (South Africa, constituent) shares to Investec Plc (South Africa, constituent) shareholders, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below: