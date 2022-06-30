JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220706 Irongate Group Deletion

|
Index
Change
Effective From
Start of Trading
FTSE/JSE All Share Comprehensive
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Factor Index (J203CF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Yield Factor
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Index (J203DF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Low Volatility
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Focused Factor Index (J203LF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Momentum
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Factor Index (J203MF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Quality Factor
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Index (J203QF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Size Factor
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Index (J203SF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Value Factor
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Index (J203VF)
index.
FTSE/JSE All Share Volatility Factor
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Index (J203VOF)
index.
FTSE/JSE Shareholder Weighted All
Irongate Group (South Africa, BJN5JT6,
06 July 2022
Share Index (J403)
AU0000046005) will be deleted from the
index.
FTSE/JSE Capped Shareholder
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
Weighted All Share Index (J433)
index.
FTSE/JSE Tradable Property Index
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
(J800)
index.
FTSE/JSE SA All Property Index
Irongate Group will be deleted from the
06 July 2022
(J803)
index.
