JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220706 Irongate Group Deletion

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

AU0000046005) will be deleted from the

Subject to the completion of the scheme of arrangement and the proposed delisting of Irongate Group (South Africa, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

AU0000046005) will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

FTSE/JSE All Share Value Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or indices@jse.co.za or call:

Australia +1800 653 680 Hong Kong +852 2164 3333 Japan +81 3 6441 1440 London +44 (0) 20 7866 1810 New York +1866 551 0617 JSE Limited +27 11 520 7000

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com or www.ftsejse.co.za

Terms of Use | Copyright © 2022 FTSE Russell