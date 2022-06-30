Log in
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
103.74 ZAR   +1.69%
103.74 ZAR   +1.69%
11:43aJSE : Index Change Advice – 20220706 Irongate Group Deletion
PU
06/29JSE : Trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2022
PU
06/23JSE : Informative Notice - 20220623 FTSE JSE Ground Rules Update Direct Listing IPOs
PU
JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220706 Irongate Group Deletion

06/30/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Irongate Group (South Africa): Constituent Deletion

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series

30 June 2022

Subject to the completion of the scheme of arrangement and the proposed delisting of Irongate Group (South Africa, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE/JSE Small Cap Index (J202)

Irongate Group (South Africa, BJN5JT6,

06 July 2022

AU0000046005) will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Index (J203)

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

index.

FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J253)

index.

FTSE/JSE Capped Property Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J254)

index.

FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J263)

index.

FTSE/JSE RAFI All Share Capped

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J283)

index.

FTSE/JSE Capped All Share Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J303)

index.

FTSE/JSE Style Index (J330 and

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

J331)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Shariah Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J143)

index.

FTSE/JSE All-Share Minimum

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Variance Index (J703)

index.

Index

Change

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE/JSE All Share Comprehensive

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Factor Index (J203CF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Yield Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J203DF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Low Volatility

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Focused Factor Index (J203LF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Momentum

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Factor Index (J203MF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Quality Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J203QF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Size Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J203SF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Value Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J203VF)

index.

FTSE/JSE All Share Volatility Factor

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Index (J203VOF)

index.

FTSE/JSE Shareholder Weighted All

Irongate Group (South Africa, BJN5JT6,

06 July 2022

Share Index (J403)

AU0000046005) will be deleted from the

index.

FTSE/JSE Capped Shareholder

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

Weighted All Share Index (J433)

index.

FTSE/JSE Tradable Property Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J800)

index.

FTSE/JSE SA All Property Index

Irongate Group will be deleted from the

06 July 2022

(J803)

index.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or indices@jse.co.za or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 6441 1440

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

JSE Limited

+27 11 520 7000

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com or www.ftsejse.co.za

Terms of Use | Copyright © 2022 FTSE Russell

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
