JSE : Informative Notice – 20220817 Suspended Companies Notice

Suspended Companies Notice
17 August 2022
In association with the section 6.5 (Suspension of Dealing) of the FTSE/JSE Ground Rules, the following companies will be placed "on notice". Consequently, if these constituents remain suspended after a further 20 business days after today, they will be removed from the FTSE/JSE indices with two days' notice, at a nominal value (0.0001).
-
Tongaat Hulett (ZAE000096541, B1ZBDG1, FTSE/JSE Fledgling Index)
-
Chrometco (ZAE000070249, B0DR461, FTSE/JSE AltX Index and FTSE/JSE AltX 15 Index)
