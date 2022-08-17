Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. JSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
113.49 ZAR   +0.26%
11:44aJSE : Informative Notice – 20220817 Suspended Companies Notice
PU
10:34aJSE : GEN – General - Removal of Listing Announcement
PU
08/16JSE : Markets' Profile 20220731
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSE : Informative Notice – 20220817 Suspended Companies Notice

08/17/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Suspended Companies Notice

17 August 2022

In association with the section 6.5 (Suspension of Dealing) of the FTSE/JSE Ground Rules, the following companies will be placed "on notice". Consequently, if these constituents remain suspended after a further 20 business days after today, they will be removed from the FTSE/JSE indices with two days' notice, at a nominal value (0.0001).

  • Tongaat Hulett (ZAE000096541, B1ZBDG1, FTSE/JSE Fledgling Index)
  • Chrometco (ZAE000070249, B0DR461, FTSE/JSE AltX Index and FTSE/JSE AltX 15 Index)

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800

653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 6441 1440

London

+44 (0) 20 7866

1810

New York

+1866

551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use | Copyright © 2022 FTSE Russell

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSE LIMITED
11:44aJSE : Informative Notice – 20220817 Suspended Companies Notice
PU
10:34aJSE : GEN – General - Removal of Listing Announcement
PU
08/16JSE : Markets' Profile 20220731
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220815 Alexander Forbes Holdings Free Float Update
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220817 Bauba Resources Deletion
PU
08/08JSE : GEN – General – Trustco Group Holdings Limited
PU
08/05JSE : GEN – General – Suspension of Listing - ATI
PU
08/05JSE : GEN – General – Suspension of Listing - LUX
PU
08/04JSE : Informative Notice - 20220804 FTSE JSE Ground Rule Update
PU
08/03JSE : Change to director responsibilities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 523 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 722 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net cash 2021 2 140 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 9 706 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart JSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 113,49
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Leila Fourie Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carmini Kander Chief Financial Officer
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Itumeleng Monale Chief Operating Officer
Naushad Kermalli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSE LIMITED1.33%591
CME GROUP INC.-10.07%73 850
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.73%15 203
ASX LIMITED-9.32%11 436
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-13.34%8 558
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-32.02%1 941