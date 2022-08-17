JSE : Informative Notice – 20220817 Suspended Companies Notice

Suspended Companies Notice

17 August 2022

In association with the section 6.5 (Suspension of Dealing) of the FTSE/JSE Ground Rules, the following companies will be placed "on notice". Consequently, if these constituents remain suspended after a further 20 business days after today, they will be removed from the FTSE/JSE indices with two days' notice, at a nominal value (0.0001).

Tongaat Hulett (ZAE000096541, B1ZBDG1, FTSE/JSE Fledgling Index)

Chrometco (ZAE000070249, B0DR461, FTSE/JSE AltX Index and FTSE/JSE AltX 15 Index)

