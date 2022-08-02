Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. JSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
108.45 ZAR   -0.80%
12:02pJSE : Informative Notice – 20220919 Review Timetable Informative Notice - September 2022
PU
04:30aJSE : Unreviewed Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
04:30aJSE : SENS - JSE - Interim Results - 2 August 2022 FINAL as released
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSE : Informative Notice – 20220919 Review Timetable Informative Notice - September 2022

08/02/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
September 2022 Shares and Free Float Updates - Timetable

FTSE/JSE Index Series

02 August 2022

The FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series will be reviewed during September 2022. The review timetable is as follows:

Event

Date

Description

Free Float and Shares In

12

August 2022

Cut date to determine free float

Issue Changes Cut Date

changes in excess of 3% and

cumulative shares in issue changes

in excess of 1%.

Ranking Cut Date

22

August 2022

Market capitalisation snapshot for

ranking and selection purposes.

Indicative Free Float

22

August 2022

Publication of the indicative free

float changes.

Review ICA

31

August 2022

Review additions, deletions and

weighting changes published.

FTSE/JSE AC Meeting

01

September 2022

FTSE/JSE Advisory Committee

Meeting.

Capping Cut Date

09

September 2022

Closing prices snapshot for portfolio

factor calculation.

Portfolio Factors

12

September 2022*

Publication of portfolio factors for

capped, equally weighted and

fundamental weighted indices.

Please See additional

clarification below.

Effective Date

19

September 2022

Review changes applied from start

of trading.

*Portfolio Factors Publication: Please note that a market notice was published on 30 April 2021 pertaining to the Final Availability of FTSE/JSE Capping Factors on the JSE Website. The notice can be accessed here

Friday 12 August 2022:Cut-off date for new information. Information available prior to the end of day on 12 August 2022 will be considered when determining September's shares and free float updates.

Friday 19 August 2022:The shares and float files will be released on 19 August 2022 (and will be available on the FTSE/JSE website on 22 August 2022). Clients are welcome to query the data included within these files and FTSE Russell will review appropriately. Any changes will be visible within the files which will be published dailybetween 19 August and 02 September 2022. These files are strictly indicative until end of day on 02 September 2022 and are subject to daily changes.

The FTSE/JSE Index Review files will be released on Wednesday 31 August 2022.

Friday 19 August to Friday 02 September 2022:Query period. Clients are welcome to query the data visible within the files between 22 August 2022 and end of day on 02 September 2022.

The quarterly updates will be considered final at end of day on Friday 02 September 2022.

Monday 05 September 2022:Effective start of trading on 05 September 2022, the scheduled changes will be "locked down" across the FTSE/JSE Indexes, with no further corrections applied this quarter*.

*During the quarterly review / annual reconstitution lock-down period, FTSE Russell will generally avoid implementing corrections to ensure stability during the period prior to the review / reconstitution implementation. However egregious shares and free float errors discovered within the lock-down period or during the week following the review / reconstitution may be corrected if an erroneous change compromises the replicability of the index OR if the change places potential price pressure on the company OR if there is a material error of 50% or greater (relative) to index shares. Any corrections during the lock-

down period or the week following the review will be implemented with appropriate notice. All other shares and free float errors will be corrected at the following quarterly index review.

Monday 19 September 2022:From start of trading on 19 September 2022 the quarterly changes will become effective within the FTSE/JSE Indexes.

Additional Clarifications

Stocks Suspended during the Review Period: Constituents which are suspended on Friday 02 September 2022* will not have their scheduled review changes implemented regardless of a resumption of trade prior to the review effective date. The scheduled review changes will be implemented T+5 after the review effective date, at the earliest, upon resumption of trade.

If an active constituent suspends on or prior to Tuesday 13 September 2022, the scheduled review changes will be reversed and applied T+5 after the resumption of trade (T+5 after the review effective date, at the earliest). If a suspension occurs on 14 September 2022, 15 September 2022 or 16 September 2022, the review changes will proceed as previously communicated**.

*If there is a confirmed resumption of trade date which occurs prior to the review effective date, the review changes will proceed as scheduled.

**in exceptional circumstances, it may be deemed necessary to reverse the review changes when a company suspends on 14, 15 or 16 September 2022.

Equity Offerings:In accordance with standard methodology, primary and secondary offerings will continue to be applied with two days' notice when discovered after the review announcement date. However, offerings which would ordinarily become effective at the open on the Tuesday - Friday prior to the review will instead be implemented simultaneously in conjunction with the review effective date on 19 September 2022 (open). Offerings discovered on the Thursday and Friday prior to the review will be implemented with two days' notice and therefore subsequent to the review.

Timetable Summary

Date

Action

Friday 12

August

Shares and Float cut-off date

Friday 19

August to Friday 02 September

Shares in issue and free float changes published

Wednesday 31 August

The review files will be published.

Friday 19

August to Friday 02 September

Query period

Monday 05 September

Lock down period commences from the open

Monday 19 September

Index review effective from the open

Should you require further information, please refer to the FTSE/JSE Ground Rules available at the link below or contact the JSE on +27 11 520 7000 or info@jse.co.za

FTSE/JSE Ground Rules

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or indices@jse.co.za or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 6441 1440

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

JSE Limited

+27 11 520 7000

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com or www.ftsejse.co.za

Terms of Use | Copyright © 2022 FTSE Russell

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
