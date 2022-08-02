JSE : Informative Notice – 20220919 Review Timetable Informative Notice - September 2022

September 2022 Shares and Free Float Updates - Timetable
FTSE/JSE Index Series
02 August 2022
The FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series will be reviewed during September 2022. The review timetable is as follows:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Description
|
Free Float and Shares In
|
12
|
August 2022
|
Cut date to determine free float
|
Issue Changes Cut Date
|
|
|
changes in excess of 3% and
|
|
|
|
cumulative shares in issue changes
|
|
|
|
in excess of 1%.
|
Ranking Cut Date
|
22
|
August 2022
|
Market capitalisation snapshot for
|
|
|
|
ranking and selection purposes.
|
Indicative Free Float
|
22
|
August 2022
|
Publication of the indicative free
|
|
|
|
float changes.
|
Review ICA
|
31
|
August 2022
|
Review additions, deletions and
|
|
|
|
weighting changes published.
|
FTSE/JSE AC Meeting
|
01
|
September 2022
|
FTSE/JSE Advisory Committee
|
|
|
|
Meeting.
|
Capping Cut Date
|
09
|
September 2022
|
Closing prices snapshot for portfolio
|
|
|
|
factor calculation.
|
Portfolio Factors
|
12
|
September 2022*
|
Publication of portfolio factors for
|
|
|
|
capped, equally weighted and
|
|
|
|
fundamental weighted indices.
|
|
|
|
Please See additional
|
|
|
|
clarification below.
|
Effective Date
|
19
|
September 2022
|
Review changes applied from start
|
|
|
|
of trading.
*Portfolio Factors Publication: Please note that a market notice was published on 30 April 2021 pertaining to the Final Availability of FTSE/JSE Capping Factors on the JSE Website. The notice can be accessed here
Friday 12 August 2022:Cut-off date for new information. Information available prior to the end of day on 12 August 2022 will be considered when determining September's shares and free float updates.
Friday 19 August 2022:The shares and float files will be released on 19 August 2022 (and will be available on the FTSE/JSE website on 22 August 2022). Clients are welcome to query the data included within these files and FTSE Russell will review appropriately. Any changes will be visible within the files which will be published dailybetween 19 August and 02 September 2022. These files are strictly indicative until end of day on 02 September 2022 and are subject to daily changes.
The FTSE/JSE Index Review files will be released on Wednesday 31 August 2022.
Friday 19 August to Friday 02 September 2022:Query period. Clients are welcome to query the data visible within the files between 22 August 2022 and end of day on 02 September 2022.
The quarterly updates will be considered final at end of day on Friday 02 September 2022.
Monday 05 September 2022:Effective start of trading on 05 September 2022, the scheduled changes will be "locked down" across the FTSE/JSE Indexes, with no further corrections applied this quarter*.
*During the quarterly review / annual reconstitution lock-down period, FTSE Russell will generally avoid implementing corrections to ensure stability during the period prior to the review / reconstitution implementation. However egregious shares and free float errors discovered within the lock-down period or during the week following the review / reconstitution may be corrected if an erroneous change compromises the replicability of the index OR if the change places potential price pressure on the company OR if there is a material error of 50% or greater (relative) to index shares. Any corrections during the lock-
down period or the week following the review will be implemented with appropriate notice. All other shares and free float errors will be corrected at the following quarterly index review.
Monday 19 September 2022:From start of trading on 19 September 2022 the quarterly changes will become effective within the FTSE/JSE Indexes.
Additional Clarifications
Stocks Suspended during the Review Period: Constituents which are suspended on Friday 02 September 2022* will not have their scheduled review changes implemented regardless of a resumption of trade prior to the review effective date. The scheduled review changes will be implemented T+5 after the review effective date, at the earliest, upon resumption of trade.
If an active constituent suspends on or prior to Tuesday 13 September 2022, the scheduled review changes will be reversed and applied T+5 after the resumption of trade (T+5 after the review effective date, at the earliest). If a suspension occurs on 14 September 2022, 15 September 2022 or 16 September 2022, the review changes will proceed as previously communicated**.
*If there is a confirmed resumption of trade date which occurs prior to the review effective date, the review changes will proceed as scheduled.
**in exceptional circumstances, it may be deemed necessary to reverse the review changes when a company suspends on 14, 15 or 16 September 2022.
Equity Offerings:In accordance with standard methodology, primary and secondary offerings will continue to be applied with two days' notice when discovered after the review announcement date. However, offerings which would ordinarily become effective at the open on the Tuesday - Friday prior to the review will instead be implemented simultaneously in conjunction with the review effective date on 19 September 2022 (open). Offerings discovered on the Thursday and Friday prior to the review will be implemented with two days' notice and therefore subsequent to the review.
Timetable Summary
|
Date
|
|
Action
|
|
|
|
Friday 12
|
August
|
Shares and Float cut-off date
|
|
|
|
Friday 19
|
August to Friday 02 September
|
Shares in issue and free float changes published
|
|
|
Wednesday 31 August
|
The review files will be published.
|
|
|
|
Friday 19
|
August to Friday 02 September
|
Query period
|
|
|
Monday 05 September
|
Lock down period commences from the open
|
|
|
Monday 19 September
|
Index review effective from the open
|
|
|
Should you require further information, please refer to the FTSE/JSE Ground Rules available at the link below or contact the JSE on +27 11 520 7000 or info@jse.co.za
FTSE/JSE Ground Rules
For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or indices@jse.co.za or call:
|
Australia
|
+1800 653 680
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 2164 3333
|
Japan
|
+81 3 6441 1440
|
London
|
+44 (0) 20 7866 1810
|
New York
|
+1866 551 0617
|
JSE Limited
|
+27 11 520 7000
Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com or www.ftsejse.co.za
