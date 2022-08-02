JSE : Informative Notice – 20220919 Review Timetable Informative Notice - September 2022

September 2022 Shares and Free Float Updates - Timetable

FTSE/JSE Index Series

02 August 2022

The FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series will be reviewed during September 2022. The review timetable is as follows:

Event Date Description Free Float and Shares In 12 August 2022 Cut date to determine free float Issue Changes Cut Date changes in excess of 3% and cumulative shares in issue changes in excess of 1%. Ranking Cut Date 22 August 2022 Market capitalisation snapshot for ranking and selection purposes. Indicative Free Float 22 August 2022 Publication of the indicative free float changes. Review ICA 31 August 2022 Review additions, deletions and weighting changes published. FTSE/JSE AC Meeting 01 September 2022 FTSE/JSE Advisory Committee Meeting. Capping Cut Date 09 September 2022 Closing prices snapshot for portfolio factor calculation. Portfolio Factors 12 September 2022* Publication of portfolio factors for capped, equally weighted and fundamental weighted indices. Please See additional clarification below. Effective Date 19 September 2022 Review changes applied from start of trading.

*Portfolio Factors Publication: Please note that a market notice was published on 30 April 2021 pertaining to the Final Availability of FTSE/JSE Capping Factors on the JSE Website. The notice can be accessed here

Friday 12 August 2022:Cut-off date for new information. Information available prior to the end of day on 12 August 2022 will be considered when determining September's shares and free float updates.

Friday 19 August 2022:The shares and float files will be released on 19 August 2022 (and will be available on the FTSE/JSE website on 22 August 2022). Clients are welcome to query the data included within these files and FTSE Russell will review appropriately. Any changes will be visible within the files which will be published dailybetween 19 August and 02 September 2022. These files are strictly indicative until end of day on 02 September 2022 and are subject to daily changes.

The FTSE/JSE Index Review files will be released on Wednesday 31 August 2022.

Friday 19 August to Friday 02 September 2022:Query period. Clients are welcome to query the data visible within the files between 22 August 2022 and end of day on 02 September 2022.

The quarterly updates will be considered final at end of day on Friday 02 September 2022.

Monday 05 September 2022:Effective start of trading on 05 September 2022, the scheduled changes will be "locked down" across the FTSE/JSE Indexes, with no further corrections applied this quarter*.

*During the quarterly review / annual reconstitution lock-down period, FTSE Russell will generally avoid implementing corrections to ensure stability during the period prior to the review / reconstitution implementation. However egregious shares and free float errors discovered within the lock-down period or during the week following the review / reconstitution may be corrected if an erroneous change compromises the replicability of the index OR if the change places potential price pressure on the company OR if there is a material error of 50% or greater (relative) to index shares. Any corrections during the lock-