JSE : Markets' Profile 20220331

Market Profile - Mar 2022
Turnover on the JSE Equities Market
Market Highlights
Month
Central Order Book and Reported Trades
Ended Mar 2022
Central Order Book Trades
Mar 2022 Mar 2021
*Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX
|
Year to
|
Date
|
2022
|
21 476 652
|
21 847
|
1 631 365
|
5 104
|
2 164
|
136 701
|
Year to
|
Date
|
2022
|
267 633
|
-240 398
|
27 234
|
Year to
|
Date
|
2022
|
82 211
|
2 658 006
|
2 610 011
|
34 578
|
6 881 257
|
6 554 973
|
2 466
|
281 395
|
165 256
|
Year to
|
Date
|
2022
|
323 172
|
368 710
|
-45 538
|
Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Mar 2022
|
2022
|
3 167
|
2 936 193
|
299 485
|
1 116 217
|
247
|
165 828
|
290
|
154 784
|
Year to
|
Date
|
2022
|
121 688
|
786 175
|
296 574
|
98 987
|
5 944
|
88 441
|
1 878
|
38 140
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million)
|
Month
|
Ended
|
Mar 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million)
|
Month
|
Ended
|
Mar 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Nominal of Standards Trades
**Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous publications is premium
Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market
|
Year to
|
% Change
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
21 360 391
|
0.54%
|
81 587 931
|
92 970 422
|
76 554 772
|
70 356 164
|
36 342
|
-39.89%
|
122 069
|
117 776
|
82 472
|
91 717
|
1 495 473
|
9.09%
|
5 866 721
|
5 791 056
|
5 137 534
|
5 537 665
|
4 240
|
20.38%
|
18 154
|
16 383
|
13 577
|
21 951
|
3 600
|
-39.88%
|
11 396
|
9 320
|
7 535
|
8 350
|
99 059
|
38.00%
|
520 447
|
336 907
|
237 942
|
328 909
|
Year to
|
Difference
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
290 512
|
-22 880
|
976 144
|
941 529
|
899 391
|
1 074 516
|
-299 572
|
59 174
|
-1 129 243
|
-1 067 119
|
-1 013 558
|
-1 127 559
|
-9 060
|
36 294
|
-153 099
|
-125 590
|
-114 167
|
-53 042
|
Year to
|
% Change
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
91 507
|
-10.16%
|
326 302
|
335 248
|
291 499
|
302 385
|
2 871 645
|
-7.44%
|
9 774 042
|
10 949 642
|
9 916 268
|
9 185 860
|
2 823 508
|
-7.56%
|
9 621 385
|
10 566 924
|
9 975 147
|
9 451 509
|
35 528
|
-2.67%
|
146 637
|
143 567
|
177 104
|
161 055
|
5 369 886
|
28.15%
|
24 786 516
|
21 499 151
|
25 798 546
|
20 951 365
|
5 209 217
|
25.83%
|
24 122 266
|
20 832 617
|
25 522 755
|
20 334 924
|
2 522
|
-2.22%
|
8 564
|
10 968
|
9 100
|
8 603
|
198 541
|
41.73%
|
742 690
|
967 584
|
717 436
|
658 610
|
69 757
|
136.90%
|
250 345
|
343 928
|
223 466
|
206 820
|
Year to
|
Difference
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
336 562
|
-13 390
|
1 085 163
|
1 358 203
|
1 367 130
|
1 118 355
|
366 947
|
1 763
|
1 245 133
|
1 406 571
|
1 389 324
|
1 183 484
|
-30 385
|
-15 153
|
-159 970
|
-48 367
|
-22 194
|
-65 129
|
Year to
|
%Change
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
3 276
|
-3.33%
|
11 900
|
14 968
|
12 780
|
12 477
|
2 925 011
|
0.38%
|
12 028 332
|
12 515 509
|
10 461 871
|
11 788 350
|
301 221
|
-0.58%
|
1 205 728
|
1 264 935
|
1 158 376
|
1 282 927
|
1 076 542
|
3.69%
|
1 071 034
|
969 112
|
947 574
|
829 599
|
303
|
-18.48%
|
1 134
|
1 774
|
1 550
|
949
|
122 928
|
34.90%
|
604 424
|
803 665
|
961 911
|
428 713
|
251
|
15.61%
|
993
|
1 574
|
93 866
|
42 643
|
155 717
|
-0.60%
|
126 584
|
155 447
|
275 198
|
140 000
|
Year to
|
%Change
|
Date
|
Year on
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
111 778
|
8.87%
|
456 788
|
479 225
|
436 351
|
401 483
|
744 876
|
5.54%
|
3 313 674
|
3 219 382
|
3 206 466
|
3 080 836
|
236 459
|
25.42%
|
1 103 552
|
912 482
|
805 011
|
674 379
|
100 547
|
-1.55%
|
126 020
|
125 413
|
114 681
|
111 034
|
4 768
|
24.66%
|
20 475
|
21 151
|
27 189
|
34 033
|
56 570
|
56.34%
|
246 067
|
276 216
|
304 220
|
351 110
|
961
|
95.42%
|
4 283
|
2 849
|
4 720
|
4 094
|
42 276
|
-9.78%
|
26 240
|
48 256
|
43 126
|
71 176
|
Including Reported Trades
|
Mar 2022 Feb 2022
|
% change
|
% change
|
63.38%
|
66.50%
|
67.71%
|
68.94%
|
66.81%
|
67.62%
|
63.52%
|
65.83%
|
Page 1
Trades
Volume (Mil)
Value (R Mil)
Reported Trades Trades
Volume (Mil) Value (R Mil)Purchases Sales
Net (Sales) / Purchases
Turnover on the Interest Rate Market
Standard Trades Trades
Nominal (R Mil) Consideration (R Mil)
Repo Trades Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil)
Other Trades* Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil)Purchases** Sales**
Net (Sales) / Purchases
Market Profile - Mar 2022
Futures Trades Volume Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume Value (R Mil)* Open InterestFutures Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open Interest
Agency and Principal (R Million)
9 767 213
9 306
787 113
2 124
792
64 200
126 994
-112 116
14 877
Month
Ended Mar 2022
34 422
1 155 722
1 128 551
12 862
2 480 925
2 281 868
983 118 264 58 071
133 847
169 596
-35 749
674
126 615
11 585
1 116 217
89
39 461
44
154 784
Month
Ended Mar 2022
36 413
249
101 882
98 987
2 409
54
1 186
38 140
Equity Market
Agency Buy Agency Sell Principal Buy Principal Sell
336 666
206 068
304 685
182 991
343 711
204 949
308 366
182 526
450 446
270 044
418 227
249 512
443 402
271 163
414 547
249 977
All Time High Figures
Daily High
Date
Monthly High
Month
Trades Volume (R 000) Value (R m)
Market Capitalisation (R Trn)
920 270 2021/08/17
1 819 346 2021/10/04
155 410 2021/08/17
23.37 2022/02/02
13 110 584 03/2020
14 192 736 03/2020
787 113 03/2022
Market Profile - Mar 2022
Position in the world league in March 2022 (based on the WFE statistics)
Equity Market
|
Feb 2022
RankingFeb 2021
Ranking
|
2021
Ranking At Year End 2020
2019
2018
Market Capitalisation (US$ million) Market Turnover (US$ million) Monthly Liquidity %
Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 99.20%
|
19
|
19
|
18
|
23
|
19
|
20
|
37
|
30
|
22
|
2021
|
2020
|
2018
|
-
|
1 419
|
5 231
|
3 880
|
27 182
|
5 097
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3 585
|
3 253
|
4 585
|
6 461
|
587 142
|
35 048
|
25 745
|
38 830
|
594 607
|
66 902
|
35 847
|
55 620
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
31.9
|
37.2
|
35.9
|
44.7
|
28.9
|
34.9
|
34.2
|
42.0
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
-4.41%
|
288
|
300
|
312
|
326
|
-33.33%
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
0.00%
|
20
|
17
|
20
|
9
|
-5.56%
|
36
|
39
|
42
|
46
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-100.00%
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
-33.33%
|
9
|
5
|
12
|
-9.09%
|
24
|
20
|
17
|
1.43%
|
72
|
69
|
74
|
-6.13%
|
252
|
270
|
298
|
-4.53%
|
324
|
339
|
372
|
9.11%
|
1 108
|
1 003
|
822
|
12.51%
|
17 854.0
|
12 682.0
|
|
Page 2
1 288 000 30 979 26.22%
18 1 133 621 17 17
24 34
33 308 20 20
33.05% 32 25
Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades WFE = World Federation of Exchanges
Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million)
Month
Year toYear to % Change
Ended Mar 2022
Date 2022
Date 2021
Year on
Year
2019
Acquisition of Assets Rights Issue
Via Prospetus (IPOs) Share Incentive
Waiver of Pre-emptive rights TOTAL
- - -
- 55 -
-
0.00%
-
1 107
747 -92.63% - 0.00%
-
4 409
-
1 323
NB:The totals may vary monthly
Annualised JSE liquidity
Month
Year toYear to % Change
Ended Mar 2022
Date 2022
Date Year on 2021 Year
Overall JSE Liquidity %
Central Order Book Trades Liquidity %
45.46% 41.71%
32.05% 29.38%
-
35.62% -10.02%
-
33.11% -11.27%
Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation
Month
Year toYear to % Change
Ended Mar 2022
Date 2022
Date Year on 2021 Year
Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE
Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings
282 1 3
282 295
2 3
8 8
AltX
Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings
34 - -34 36
-
-
2 3 4
Overall JSE
No of New Listings No of Delistings
1
2 3 6
3 10 11 24
Foreign Listings 71 71 70 71
Domestic Listings 245 245 261 283
Companies Listed 316 316 331 354
No of Securities Listed
Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period)
1 126 21 614.1
1 126
1 032 946
-
19 211.0
17 854.0
Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards
|
Market Profile - Mar 2022
|
|
Headline Indices
|
All Share
|
J203
|
Mid Cap
|
J201
|
Small Cap
|
J202
|
Fledgling
|
J204
|
Capped All Share
|
J303
|
Shareholder Weighted All Share
|
J403
|
Tradeable Indices
|
Top 40
|
J200
|
Capped Top 40
|
J300
|
Shareholder Weighted Top 40
|
J400
|
Resource 10
|
J210
|
Gold Mining
|
J150
|
Industrial 25
|
J211
|
Financial 15
|
J212
|
Financial and Industrial 30
|
J213
|
All Share Economic Group
|
Energy
|
JI0060
|
34 695.20
|
Basic Materials
|
JI0055
|
58 725.27
|
Industrials
|
JI0050
|
34 245.51
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
JI0040
|
28 158.71
|
Consumer Staples
|
JI0045
|
76 950.30
|
Financials
|
JI0030
|
45 308.64
|
Technology
|
JI0010
|
21 673.86
|
Telecommunications
|
JI0015
|
8 448.17
|
Health Care
|
JI0020
|
5 096.38
|
Specialist Indices
|
Responsible Investment Index
|
J113
|
13 611.54
|
FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share
|
J143
|
5 375.41
|
REITS Index
|
JS3512
|
392.35
|
SA Listed Property Index
|
J253
|
336.22
|
Capped Property Index
|
J254
|
248.64
|
SA Resources
|
J258
|
47 170.69
|
Value Index
|
J330
|
482.70
|
Growth Index
|
J331
|
912.79
|
Secondary Market
|
Alt-X
|
J232
|
1 407.10
|
NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.
|
Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007
% Change
FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series
|
Index Index Close
|
Code Mar 2022
|
Highest Date
|
-0.78%
|
77 536.12
|
2022/03/02
|
5.80%
|
84 636.30
|
2022/03/31
|
4.15%
|
69 649.20
|
2022/03/31
|
1.73%
|
8 955.07
|
2022/01/17
|
-0.59%
|
39 154.87
|
2022/03/02
|
0.53%
|
14 949.16
|
2022/03/02
|
-1.60%
|
71 057.56
|
2022/03/02
|
-1.29%
|
36 691.05
|
2022/03/02
|
-0.15%
|
13 597.23
|
2022/03/02
|
-3.25%
|
88 218.68
|
2022/03/02
|
-
|
0.00%
|
6 662.47
|
2020/07/27
|
81 810.97
|
-5.24%
|
97 184.19
|
2022/01/04
|
17 690.06
|
11.58%
|
18 847.58
|
2018/03/06
|
87 764.97
|
-0.23%
|
94 569.50
|
2022/01/04
|
16.90%
|
34 695.20
|
2022/03/31
|
-2.75%
|
63 059.85
|
2022/03/02
|
-3.90%
|
40 363.68
|
2022/02/11
|
-5.39%
|
34 369.74
|
2021/12/08
|
-0.84%
|
80 565.26
|
2022/02/15
|
11.40%
|
45 484.20
|
2022/03/29
|
-13.81%
|
49 244.49
|
2021/04/01
|
1.57%
|
8 885.92
|
2022/03/02
|
1.71%
|
5 917.44
|
2021/09/28
|
-0.06%
|
13 916.48
|
2022/03/02
|
-1.71%
|
5 682.57
|
2022/03/02
|
5.40%
|
400.63
|
2022/01/06
|
4.32%
|
694.67
|
2017/12/29
|
3.56%
|
597.86
|
2015/10/28
|
-2.30%
|
50 476.60
|
2022/03/02
|
0.46%
|
500.14
|
2022/03/02
|
-2.34%
|
958.27
|
2022/02/09
|
1.00%
|
5 041.94
|
2007/11/14
Month Close
Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market
Equity Derivatives Reports
Currency Derivatives Reports
NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format reports are be available on the new website section via the above links:
Page 3
Month On Highest Index
75 497.15
84 636.30
69 649.20
8 766.23
38 131.22
14 726.33
68 507.85
35 409.19
13 260.50
81 597.14
Market Profile - Mar 2022
Commodity Derivatives Market
|
|
Mar 2022
|
Trades
|
Futures
|
Corn Contract
|
2 230
|
Soya Future
|
2 855
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
10 537
|
Gold
|
64
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
2 679
|
White Maize Future
|
12 504
|
Platinum
|
12
|
Crude Oil
|
10
|
Total Futures
|
30 891
|
Options
|
Corn Contract
|
-
|
Soya Future
|
158
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
698
|
Gold
|
-
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
102
|
34
|
White Maize Future
|
1 280
|
1 177
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
Total Options
|
2 238
|
1 961
|
Volume
|
Futures
|
Corn Contract
|
18 605
|
35 031
|
Soya Future
|
21 821
|
27 074
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
71 196
|
104 496
|
Gold
|
591
|
335
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
17 663
|
8 652
|
White Maize Future
|
68 011
|
94 590
|
Platinum
|
75
|
162
|
Crude Oil
|
37
|
32
|
Total Futures
|
197 999
|
270 372
|
Options
|
Corn Contract
|
-
|
3
|
Soya Future
|
778
|
2 766
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
10 532
|
3 546
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
1 550
|
558
|
White Maize Future
|
38 809
|
8 309
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
Total Options
|
51 669
|
15 182
|
Value(ZAR000)
|
Futures
|
Corn Contract
|
7 977 306
|
13 744 801
|
Soya Future
|
9 953 873
|
11 898 803
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
29 705 825
|
39 902 075
|
Gold
|
178 480
|
95 333
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
10 053 042
|
4 169 633
|
White Maize Future
|
27 237 390
|
34 524 911
|
Platinum
|
11 514
|
25 946
|
Crude Oil
|
5 541
|
4 256
|
Total Futures
|
85 122 970
|
104 365 759
|
Options
|
Corn Contract
|
-
|
11
|
Soya Future
|
8 797
|
57 854
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
195 293
|
128 543
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
48 528
|
12 101
|
White Maize Future
|
917 164
|
253 154
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
Total Options
|
1 169 782
|
451 662
|
Open Interest
|
Futures
|
Corn Contract
|
9 725
|
9 461
|
Soya Future
|
8 698
|
10 349
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
25 662
|
27 255
|
Gold
|
169
|
207
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
4 064
|
3 984
|
White Maize Future
|
23 248
|
25 092
|
Platinum
|
66
|
96
|
Crude Oil
|
25
|
32
|
Options
|
Corn Contract
|
3
|
3
|
Soya Future
|
2 962
|
2 721
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
14 287
|
9 405
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
1 347
|
862
|
White Maize Future
|
17 713
|
11 056
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
Page 4
|
%Change Year
|
Feb 2022
|
on Month
|
on Year
|
2 594
|
-14.03%
|
46.13%
|
3 386
|
-15.68%
|
1.75%
|
17 603
|
-40.14%
|
19.18%
|
54
|
18.52%
|
68.42%
|
2 178
|
23.00%
|
17.09%
|
20 286
|
-38.36%
|
0.13%
|
14
|
-14.29%
|
33.33%
|
4
|
150.00%
|
233.33%
|
46 119
|
-33.02%
|
10.33%
|
3
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
369
|
-57.18%
|
66.32%
|
378
|
84.66%
|
74.06%
|
-
|
200.00%
|
34
|
200.00%
|
8.75%
|
734
|
74.39%
|
-
|
-
|
14.13%
|
1 305
|
71.49%
|
-46.89%
|
17 379
|
7.05%
|
-19.40%
|
23 349
|
-6.54%
|
-31.87%
|
65 231
|
9.14%
|
76.42%
|
536
|
10.26%
|
104.15%
|
10 930
|
61.60%
|
-28.10%
|
75 438
|
-9.85%
|
-53.70%
|
190
|
-60.53%
|
15.63%
|
11
|
236.36%
|
-26.77%
|
193 064
|
2.56%
|
-100.00%
|
263
|
-100.00%
|
-71.87%
|
1 213
|
-35.86%
|
197.01%
|
8 058
|
30.70%
|
-
|
177.78%
|
715
|
116.78%
|
367.07%
|
6 715
|
477.94%
|
-
|
-
|
240.33%
|
16 964
|
204.58%
|
-41.96%
|
5 365 954
|
48.67%
|
-16.35%
|
9 103 540
|
9.34%
|
-25.55%
|
21 325 021
|
39.30%
|
87.22%
|
142 424
|
25.32%
|
141.10%
|
4 997 871
|
101.15%
|
-21.11%
|
23 800 694
|
14.44%
|
-55.62%
|
34 415
|
-66.54%
|
30.18%
|
1 038
|
433.66%
|
-18.44%
|
64 770 956
|
31.42%
|
-100.00%
|
2 369
|
-100.00%
|
-84.79%
|
9 676
|
-9.09%
|
51.93%
|
82 297
|
137.30%
|
-
|
301.04%
|
4 937
|
883.01%
|
262.29%
|
69 868
|
1212.72%
|
-
|
-
|
158.99%
|
169 147
|
591.58%
|
2.79%
|
17 331
|
-43.89%
|
-15.95%
|
10 088
|
-13.78%
|
-5.84%
|
25 710
|
-0.19%
|
-18.36%
|
152
|
11.18%
|
2.01%
|
4 948
|
-17.87%
|
-7.35%
|
23 246
|
0.01%
|
-31.25%
|
136
|
-51.47%
|
-21.88%
|
3
|
733.33%
|
0.00%
|
561
|
-99.47%
|
8.86%
|
4 278
|
-30.76%
|
51.91%
|
16 631
|
-14.09%
|
-
|
56.26%
|
1 759
|
-23.42%
|
60.21%
|
18 609
|
-4.81%
|
-
|
-
%Change Month
Mar 2021
1 526
2 806
8 841
38
2 288
12 488
9
3
27 999
41
95
401 -