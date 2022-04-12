JSE : Markets' Profile 20220331 04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Market Profile - Mar 2022 Turnover on the JSE Equities Market Market Highlights Month Central Order Book and Reported Trades Ended Mar 2022 Central Order Book Trades Mar 2022 Mar 2021 *Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX Year to Date 2022 21 476 652 21 847 1 631 365 5 104 2 164 136 701 Year to Date 2022 267 633 -240 398 27 234 Year to Date 2022 82 211 2 658 006 2 610 011 34 578 6 881 257 6 554 973 2 466 281 395 165 256 Year to Date 2022 323 172 368 710 -45 538 Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market Month Year to Ended Date Mar 2022 2022 3 167 2 936 193 299 485 1 116 217 247 165 828 290 154 784 Year to Date 2022 121 688 786 175 296 574 98 987 5 944 88 441 1 878 38 140 Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million) Month Ended Mar 2022 Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million) Month Ended Mar 2022 **Nominal of Standards Trades **Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous publications is premium Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market Year to % Change Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 21 360 391 0.54% 81 587 931 92 970 422 76 554 772 70 356 164 36 342 -39.89% 122 069 117 776 82 472 91 717 1 495 473 9.09% 5 866 721 5 791 056 5 137 534 5 537 665 4 240 20.38% 18 154 16 383 13 577 21 951 3 600 -39.88% 11 396 9 320 7 535 8 350 99 059 38.00% 520 447 336 907 237 942 328 909 Year to Difference Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 290 512 -22 880 976 144 941 529 899 391 1 074 516 -299 572 59 174 -1 129 243 -1 067 119 -1 013 558 -1 127 559 -9 060 36 294 -153 099 -125 590 -114 167 -53 042 Year to % Change Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 91 507 -10.16% 326 302 335 248 291 499 302 385 2 871 645 -7.44% 9 774 042 10 949 642 9 916 268 9 185 860 2 823 508 -7.56% 9 621 385 10 566 924 9 975 147 9 451 509 35 528 -2.67% 146 637 143 567 177 104 161 055 5 369 886 28.15% 24 786 516 21 499 151 25 798 546 20 951 365 5 209 217 25.83% 24 122 266 20 832 617 25 522 755 20 334 924 2 522 -2.22% 8 564 10 968 9 100 8 603 198 541 41.73% 742 690 967 584 717 436 658 610 69 757 136.90% 250 345 343 928 223 466 206 820 Year to Difference Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 336 562 -13 390 1 085 163 1 358 203 1 367 130 1 118 355 366 947 1 763 1 245 133 1 406 571 1 389 324 1 183 484 -30 385 -15 153 -159 970 -48 367 -22 194 -65 129 Year to %Change Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 3 276 -3.33% 11 900 14 968 12 780 12 477 2 925 011 0.38% 12 028 332 12 515 509 10 461 871 11 788 350 301 221 -0.58% 1 205 728 1 264 935 1 158 376 1 282 927 1 076 542 3.69% 1 071 034 969 112 947 574 829 599 303 -18.48% 1 134 1 774 1 550 949 122 928 34.90% 604 424 803 665 961 911 428 713 251 15.61% 993 1 574 93 866 42 643 155 717 -0.60% 126 584 155 447 275 198 140 000 Year to %Change Date Year on 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 111 778 8.87% 456 788 479 225 436 351 401 483 744 876 5.54% 3 313 674 3 219 382 3 206 466 3 080 836 236 459 25.42% 1 103 552 912 482 805 011 674 379 100 547 -1.55% 126 020 125 413 114 681 111 034 4 768 24.66% 20 475 21 151 27 189 34 033 56 570 56.34% 246 067 276 216 304 220 351 110 961 95.42% 4 283 2 849 4 720 4 094 42 276 -9.78% 26 240 48 256 43 126 71 176 Including Reported Trades Mar 2022 Feb 2022 % change % change 63.38% 66.50% 67.71% 68.94% 66.81% 67.62% 63.52% 65.83% Page 1 Trades Volume (Mil) Value (R Mil) Reported Trades Trades Volume (Mil) Value (R Mil)Purchases Sales Net (Sales) / Purchases Turnover on the Interest Rate Market Standard Trades Trades Nominal (R Mil) Consideration (R Mil) Repo Trades Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil) Other Trades* Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil)Purchases** Sales** Net (Sales) / Purchases Market Profile - Mar 2022 Futures Trades Volume Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume Value (R Mil)* Open InterestFutures Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open Interest Agency and Principal (R Million) 9 767 213 9 306 787 113 2 124 792 64 200 126 994 -112 116 14 877 Month Ended Mar 2022 34 422 1 155 722 1 128 551 12 862 2 480 925 2 281 868 983 118 264 58 071 133 847 169 596 -35 749 674 126 615 11 585 1 116 217 89 39 461 44 154 784 Month Ended Mar 2022 36 413 249 101 882 98 987 2 409 54 1 186 38 140 Equity Market Agency Buy Agency Sell Principal Buy Principal Sell 336 666 206 068 304 685 182 991 343 711 204 949 308 366 182 526 450 446 270 044 418 227 249 512 443 402 271 163 414 547 249 977 All Time High Figures Daily High Date Monthly High Month Trades Volume (R 000) Value (R m) Market Capitalisation (R Trn) 920 270 2021/08/17 1 819 346 2021/10/04 155 410 2021/08/17 23.37 2022/02/02 13 110 584 03/2020 14 192 736 03/2020 787 113 03/2022 Market Profile - Mar 2022 Position in the world league in March 2022 (based on the WFE statistics) Equity Market Feb 2022 RankingFeb 2021 Ranking 2021 Ranking At Year End 2020 2019 2018 Market Capitalisation (US$ million) Market Turnover (US$ million) Monthly Liquidity % Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 99.20% 19 19 18 23 19 20 37 30 22 2021 2020 2018 - 1 419 5 231 3 880 27 182 5 097 - - - 3 585 3 253 4 585 6 461 587 142 35 048 25 745 38 830 594 607 66 902 35 847 55 620 2021 2020 2019 2018 31.9 37.2 35.9 44.7 28.9 34.9 34.2 42.0 2021 2020 2019 2018 -4.41% 288 300 312 326 -33.33% 9 5 6 11 0.00% 20 17 20 9 -5.56% 36 39 42 46 - - 1 -100.00% 4 2 8 -33.33% 9 5 12 -9.09% 24 20 17 1.43% 72 69 74 -6.13% 252 270 298 -4.53% 324 339 372 9.11% 1 108 1 003 822 12.51% 17 854.0 12 682.0 Page 2 1 288 000 30 979 26.22% 18 1 133 621 17 17 24 34 33 308 20 20 33.05% 32 25 Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades WFE = World Federation of Exchanges Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million) Month Year toYear to % Change Ended Mar 2022 Date 2022 Date 2021 Year on Year 2019 Acquisition of Assets Rights Issue Via Prospetus (IPOs) Share Incentive Waiver of Pre-emptive rights TOTAL - 33.11% -11.27% Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation Month Year toYear to % Change Ended Mar 2022 Date 2022 Date Year on 2021 Year Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings 282 1 3 282 295 2 3 8 8 AltX Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings 34 - -34 36 - - 2 3 4 Overall JSE No of New Listings No of Delistings 1 2 3 6 3 10 11 24 Foreign Listings 71 71 70 71 Domestic Listings 245 245 261 283 Companies Listed 316 316 331 354 No of Securities Listed Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period) 1 126 21 614.1 1 126 1 032 946 - 19 211.0 17 854.0 Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards Market Profile - Mar 2022 Headline Indices All Share J203 Mid Cap J201 Small Cap J202 Fledgling J204 Capped All Share J303 Shareholder Weighted All Share J403 Tradeable Indices Top 40 J200 Capped Top 40 J300 Shareholder Weighted Top 40 J400 Resource 10 J210 Gold Mining J150 Industrial 25 J211 Financial 15 J212 Financial and Industrial 30 J213 All Share Economic Group Energy JI0060 34 695.20 Basic Materials JI0055 58 725.27 Industrials JI0050 34 245.51 Consumer Discretionary JI0040 28 158.71 Consumer Staples JI0045 76 950.30 Financials JI0030 45 308.64 Technology JI0010 21 673.86 Telecommunications JI0015 8 448.17 Health Care JI0020 5 096.38 Specialist Indices Responsible Investment Index J113 13 611.54 FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share J143 5 375.41 REITS Index JS3512 392.35 SA Listed Property Index J253 336.22 Capped Property Index J254 248.64 SA Resources J258 47 170.69 Value Index J330 482.70 Growth Index J331 912.79 Secondary Market Alt-X J232 1 407.10 NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since. Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007 % Change FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Index Index Close Code Mar 2022 Highest Date -0.78% 77 536.12 2022/03/02 5.80% 84 636.30 2022/03/31 4.15% 69 649.20 2022/03/31 1.73% 8 955.07 2022/01/17 -0.59% 39 154.87 2022/03/02 0.53% 14 949.16 2022/03/02 -1.60% 71 057.56 2022/03/02 -1.29% 36 691.05 2022/03/02 -0.15% 13 597.23 2022/03/02 -3.25% 88 218.68 2022/03/02 - 0.00% 6 662.47 2020/07/27 81 810.97 -5.24% 97 184.19 2022/01/04 17 690.06 11.58% 18 847.58 2018/03/06 87 764.97 -0.23% 94 569.50 2022/01/04 16.90% 34 695.20 2022/03/31 -2.75% 63 059.85 2022/03/02 -3.90% 40 363.68 2022/02/11 -5.39% 34 369.74 2021/12/08 -0.84% 80 565.26 2022/02/15 11.40% 45 484.20 2022/03/29 -13.81% 49 244.49 2021/04/01 1.57% 8 885.92 2022/03/02 1.71% 5 917.44 2021/09/28 -0.06% 13 916.48 2022/03/02 -1.71% 5 682.57 2022/03/02 5.40% 400.63 2022/01/06 4.32% 694.67 2017/12/29 3.56% 597.86 2015/10/28 -2.30% 50 476.60 2022/03/02 0.46% 500.14 2022/03/02 -2.34% 958.27 2022/02/09 1.00% 5 041.94 2007/11/14 Month Close Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market Equity Derivatives Reports Currency Derivatives Reports NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format reports are be available on the new website section via the above links: Page 3 Month On Highest Index 75 497.15 84 636.30 69 649.20 8 766.23 38 131.22 14 726.33 68 507.85 35 409.19 13 260.50 81 597.14 Market Profile - Mar 2022 Commodity Derivatives Market Mar 2022 Trades Futures Corn Contract 2 230 Soya Future 2 855 Yellow Maize Future 10 537 Gold 64 Sunflower Seeds Future 2 679 White Maize Future 12 504 Platinum 12 Crude Oil 10 Total Futures 30 891 Options Corn Contract - Soya Future 158 Yellow Maize Future 698 Gold - Sunflower Seeds Future 102 34 White Maize Future 1 280 1 177 Platinum - - Crude Oil - - Total Options 2 238 1 961 Volume Futures Corn Contract 18 605 35 031 Soya Future 21 821 27 074 Yellow Maize Future 71 196 104 496 Gold 591 335 Sunflower Seeds Future 17 663 8 652 White Maize Future 68 011 94 590 Platinum 75 162 Crude Oil 37 32 Total Futures 197 999 270 372 Options Corn Contract - 3 Soya Future 778 2 766 Yellow Maize Future 10 532 3 546 Gold - - Sunflower Seeds Future 1 550 558 White Maize Future 38 809 8 309 Platinum - - Crude Oil - - Total Options 51 669 15 182 Value(ZAR000) Futures Corn Contract 7 977 306 13 744 801 Soya Future 9 953 873 11 898 803 Yellow Maize Future 29 705 825 39 902 075 Gold 178 480 95 333 Sunflower Seeds Future 10 053 042 4 169 633 White Maize Future 27 237 390 34 524 911 Platinum 11 514 25 946 Crude Oil 5 541 4 256 Total Futures 85 122 970 104 365 759 Options Corn Contract - 11 Soya Future 8 797 57 854 Yellow Maize Future 195 293 128 543 Gold - - Sunflower Seeds Future 48 528 12 101 White Maize Future 917 164 253 154 Platinum - - Crude Oil - - Total Options 1 169 782 451 662 Open Interest Futures Corn Contract 9 725 9 461 Soya Future 8 698 10 349 Yellow Maize Future 25 662 27 255 Gold 169 207 Sunflower Seeds Future 4 064 3 984 White Maize Future 23 248 25 092 Platinum 66 96 Crude Oil 25 32 Options Corn Contract 3 3 Soya Future 2 962 2 721 Yellow Maize Future 14 287 9 405 Gold - - Sunflower Seeds Future 1 347 862 White Maize Future 17 713 11 056 Platinum - - Crude Oil - - Page 4 %Change Year Feb 2022 on Month on Year 2 594 -14.03% 46.13% 3 386 -15.68% 1.75% 17 603 -40.14% 19.18% 54 18.52% 68.42% 2 178 23.00% 17.09% 20 286 -38.36% 0.13% 14 -14.29% 33.33% 4 150.00% 233.33% 46 119 -33.02% 10.33% 3 -100.00% -100.00% 369 -57.18% 66.32% 378 84.66% 74.06% - 200.00% 34 200.00% 8.75% 734 74.39% - - 14.13% 1 305 71.49% -46.89% 17 379 7.05% -19.40% 23 349 -6.54% -31.87% 65 231 9.14% 76.42% 536 10.26% 104.15% 10 930 61.60% -28.10% 75 438 -9.85% -53.70% 190 -60.53% 15.63% 11 236.36% -26.77% 193 064 2.56% -100.00% 263 -100.00% -71.87% 1 213 -35.86% 197.01% 8 058 30.70% - 177.78% 715 116.78% 367.07% 6 715 477.94% - - 240.33% 16 964 204.58% -41.96% 5 365 954 48.67% -16.35% 9 103 540 9.34% -25.55% 21 325 021 39.30% 87.22% 142 424 25.32% 141.10% 4 997 871 101.15% -21.11% 23 800 694 14.44% -55.62% 34 415 -66.54% 30.18% 1 038 433.66% -18.44% 64 770 956 31.42% -100.00% 2 369 -100.00% -84.79% 9 676 -9.09% 51.93% 82 297 137.30% - 301.04% 4 937 883.01% 262.29% 69 868 1212.72% - - 158.99% 169 147 591.58% 2.79% 17 331 -43.89% -15.95% 10 088 -13.78% -5.84% 25 710 -0.19% -18.36% 152 11.18% 2.01% 4 948 -17.87% -7.35% 23 246 0.01% -31.25% 136 -51.47% -21.88% 3 733.33% 0.00% 561 -99.47% 8.86% 4 278 -30.76% 51.91% 16 631 -14.09% - 56.26% 1 759 -23.42% 60.21% 18 609 -4.81% - - %Change Month Mar 2021 1 526 2 806 8 841 38 2 288 12 488 9 3 27 999 41 95 401 - Attachments Original Link

