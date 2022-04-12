Log in
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-10
111.65 ZAR   -0.22%
05:51aJSE : Markets' Profile 20220331
PU
03/23JSE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23JSE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
JSE : Markets' Profile 20220331

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Market Profile - Mar 2022

Turnover on the JSE Equities Market

Market Highlights

Month

Central Order Book and Reported Trades

Ended Mar 2022

Central Order Book Trades

Mar 2022 Mar 2021

*Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX

Year to

Date

2022

21 476 652

21 847

1 631 365

5 104

2 164

136 701

Year to

Date

2022

267 633

-240 398

27 234

Year to

Date

2022

82 211

2 658 006

2 610 011

34 578

6 881 257

6 554 973

2 466

281 395

165 256

Year to

Date

2022

323 172

368 710

-45 538

Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market

Month

Year to

Ended

Date

Mar 2022

2022

3 167

2 936 193

299 485

1 116 217

247

165 828

290

154 784

Year to

Date

2022

121 688

786 175

296 574

98 987

5 944

88 441

1 878

38 140

Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million)

Month

Ended

Mar 2022

Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million)

Month

Ended

Mar 2022

**Nominal of Standards Trades

**Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous publications is premium

Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market

Year to

% Change

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

21 360 391

0.54%

81 587 931

92 970 422

76 554 772

70 356 164

36 342

-39.89%

122 069

117 776

82 472

91 717

1 495 473

9.09%

5 866 721

5 791 056

5 137 534

5 537 665

4 240

20.38%

18 154

16 383

13 577

21 951

3 600

-39.88%

11 396

9 320

7 535

8 350

99 059

38.00%

520 447

336 907

237 942

328 909

Year to

Difference

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

290 512

-22 880

976 144

941 529

899 391

1 074 516

-299 572

59 174

-1 129 243

-1 067 119

-1 013 558

-1 127 559

-9 060

36 294

-153 099

-125 590

-114 167

-53 042

Year to

% Change

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

91 507

-10.16%

326 302

335 248

291 499

302 385

2 871 645

-7.44%

9 774 042

10 949 642

9 916 268

9 185 860

2 823 508

-7.56%

9 621 385

10 566 924

9 975 147

9 451 509

35 528

-2.67%

146 637

143 567

177 104

161 055

5 369 886

28.15%

24 786 516

21 499 151

25 798 546

20 951 365

5 209 217

25.83%

24 122 266

20 832 617

25 522 755

20 334 924

2 522

-2.22%

8 564

10 968

9 100

8 603

198 541

41.73%

742 690

967 584

717 436

658 610

69 757

136.90%

250 345

343 928

223 466

206 820

Year to

Difference

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

336 562

-13 390

1 085 163

1 358 203

1 367 130

1 118 355

366 947

1 763

1 245 133

1 406 571

1 389 324

1 183 484

-30 385

-15 153

-159 970

-48 367

-22 194

-65 129

Year to

%Change

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

3 276

-3.33%

11 900

14 968

12 780

12 477

2 925 011

0.38%

12 028 332

12 515 509

10 461 871

11 788 350

301 221

-0.58%

1 205 728

1 264 935

1 158 376

1 282 927

1 076 542

3.69%

1 071 034

969 112

947 574

829 599

303

-18.48%

1 134

1 774

1 550

949

122 928

34.90%

604 424

803 665

961 911

428 713

251

15.61%

993

1 574

93 866

42 643

155 717

-0.60%

126 584

155 447

275 198

140 000

Year to

%Change

Date

Year on

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

111 778

8.87%

456 788

479 225

436 351

401 483

744 876

5.54%

3 313 674

3 219 382

3 206 466

3 080 836

236 459

25.42%

1 103 552

912 482

805 011

674 379

100 547

-1.55%

126 020

125 413

114 681

111 034

4 768

24.66%

20 475

21 151

27 189

34 033

56 570

56.34%

246 067

276 216

304 220

351 110

961

95.42%

4 283

2 849

4 720

4 094

42 276

-9.78%

26 240

48 256

43 126

71 176

Including Reported Trades

Mar 2022 Feb 2022

% change

% change

63.38%

66.50%

67.71%

68.94%

66.81%

67.62%

63.52%

65.83%

Page 1

Trades

Volume (Mil)

Value (R Mil)

Reported Trades Trades

Volume (Mil) Value (R Mil)Purchases Sales

Net (Sales) / Purchases

Turnover on the Interest Rate Market

Standard Trades Trades

Nominal (R Mil) Consideration (R Mil)

Repo Trades Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil)

Other Trades* Trades Nominal (Mil) Consideration (R Mil)Purchases** Sales**

Net (Sales) / Purchases

Market Profile - Mar 2022

Futures Trades Volume Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume Value (R Mil)* Open InterestFutures Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open InterestOptions Trades Volume (000) Value (R Mil) Open Interest

Agency and Principal (R Million)

9 767 213

9 306

787 113

2 124

792

64 200

126 994

-112 116

14 877

Month

Ended Mar 2022

34 422

1 155 722

1 128 551

12 862

2 480 925

2 281 868

983 118 264 58 071

133 847

169 596

-35 749

674

126 615

11 585

1 116 217

89

39 461

44

154 784

Month

Ended Mar 2022

36 413

249

101 882

98 987

2 409

54

1 186

38 140

Equity Market

Agency Buy Agency Sell Principal Buy Principal Sell

336 666

206 068

304 685

182 991

343 711

204 949

308 366

182 526

450 446

270 044

418 227

249 512

443 402

271 163

414 547

249 977

All Time High Figures

Daily High

Date

Monthly High

Month

Trades Volume (R 000) Value (R m)

Market Capitalisation (R Trn)

920 270 2021/08/17

1 819 346 2021/10/04

155 410 2021/08/17

23.37 2022/02/02

13 110 584 03/2020

14 192 736 03/2020

787 113 03/2022

Market Profile - Mar 2022

Position in the world league in March 2022 (based on the WFE statistics)

Equity Market

Feb 2022

RankingFeb 2021

Ranking

2021

Ranking At Year End 2020

2019

2018

Market Capitalisation (US$ million) Market Turnover (US$ million) Monthly Liquidity %

Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 99.20%

19

19

18

23

19

20

37

30

22

2021

2020

2018

-

1 419

5 231

3 880

27 182

5 097

-

-

-

3 585

3 253

4 585

6 461

587 142

35 048

25 745

38 830

594 607

66 902

35 847

55 620

2021

2020

2019

2018

31.9

37.2

35.9

44.7

28.9

34.9

34.2

42.0

2021

2020

2019

2018

-4.41%

288

300

312

326

-33.33%

9

5

6

11

0.00%

20

17

20

9

-5.56%

36

39

42

46

-

-

1

-100.00%

4

2

8

-33.33%

9

5

12

-9.09%

24

20

17

1.43%

72

69

74

-6.13%

252

270

298

-4.53%

324

339

372

9.11%

1 108

1 003

822

12.51%

17 854.0

12 682.0

Page 2

1 288 000 30 979 26.22%

18 1 133 621 17 17

24 34

33 308 20 20

33.05% 32 25

Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades WFE = World Federation of Exchanges

Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million)

Month

Year toYear to % Change

Ended Mar 2022

Date 2022

Date 2021

Year on

Year

2019

Acquisition of Assets Rights Issue

Via Prospetus (IPOs) Share Incentive

Waiver of Pre-emptive rights TOTAL

- - -

- 55 -

-

0.00%

  • 1 107

    747 -92.63% - 0.00%

  • 4 409

-

1 323

  • 1 589

    • 1 540 3.22%

      301

  • 2 960

    • 2 484 19.18%

      1 624

  • 4 604

  • 4 770 -3.47%

NB:The totals may vary monthly

Annualised JSE liquidity

Month

Year toYear to % Change

Ended Mar 2022

Date 2022

Date Year on 2021 Year

Overall JSE Liquidity %

Central Order Book Trades Liquidity %

45.46% 41.71%

32.05% 29.38%

  • 35.62% -10.02%

  • 33.11% -11.27%

Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation

Month

Year toYear to % Change

Ended Mar 2022

Date 2022

Date Year on 2021 Year

Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE

Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings

282 1 3

282 295

2 3

8 8

AltX

Companies Listed No of New Listings No of Delistings

34 - -34 36

-

-

2 3 4

Overall JSE

No of New Listings No of Delistings

1

2 3 6

3 10 11 24

Foreign Listings 71 71 70 71

Domestic Listings 245 245 261 283

Companies Listed 316 316 331 354

No of Securities Listed

Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period)

1 126 21 614.1

1 126

1 032 946

-

19 211.0

17 854.0

Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards

Market Profile - Mar 2022

Headline Indices

All Share

J203

Mid Cap

J201

Small Cap

J202

Fledgling

J204

Capped All Share

J303

Shareholder Weighted All Share

J403

Tradeable Indices

Top 40

J200

Capped Top 40

J300

Shareholder Weighted Top 40

J400

Resource 10

J210

Gold Mining

J150

Industrial 25

J211

Financial 15

J212

Financial and Industrial 30

J213

All Share Economic Group

Energy

JI0060

34 695.20

Basic Materials

JI0055

58 725.27

Industrials

JI0050

34 245.51

Consumer Discretionary

JI0040

28 158.71

Consumer Staples

JI0045

76 950.30

Financials

JI0030

45 308.64

Technology

JI0010

21 673.86

Telecommunications

JI0015

8 448.17

Health Care

JI0020

5 096.38

Specialist Indices

Responsible Investment Index

J113

13 611.54

FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share

J143

5 375.41

REITS Index

JS3512

392.35

SA Listed Property Index

J253

336.22

Capped Property Index

J254

248.64

SA Resources

J258

47 170.69

Value Index

J330

482.70

Growth Index

J331

912.79

Secondary Market

Alt-X

J232

1 407.10

NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.

Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007

% Change

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series

Index Index Close

Code Mar 2022

Highest Date

-0.78%

77 536.12

2022/03/02

5.80%

84 636.30

2022/03/31

4.15%

69 649.20

2022/03/31

1.73%

8 955.07

2022/01/17

-0.59%

39 154.87

2022/03/02

0.53%

14 949.16

2022/03/02

-1.60%

71 057.56

2022/03/02

-1.29%

36 691.05

2022/03/02

-0.15%

13 597.23

2022/03/02

-3.25%

88 218.68

2022/03/02

-

0.00%

6 662.47

2020/07/27

81 810.97

-5.24%

97 184.19

2022/01/04

17 690.06

11.58%

18 847.58

2018/03/06

87 764.97

-0.23%

94 569.50

2022/01/04

16.90%

34 695.20

2022/03/31

-2.75%

63 059.85

2022/03/02

-3.90%

40 363.68

2022/02/11

-5.39%

34 369.74

2021/12/08

-0.84%

80 565.26

2022/02/15

11.40%

45 484.20

2022/03/29

-13.81%

49 244.49

2021/04/01

1.57%

8 885.92

2022/03/02

1.71%

5 917.44

2021/09/28

-0.06%

13 916.48

2022/03/02

-1.71%

5 682.57

2022/03/02

5.40%

400.63

2022/01/06

4.32%

694.67

2017/12/29

3.56%

597.86

2015/10/28

-2.30%

50 476.60

2022/03/02

0.46%

500.14

2022/03/02

-2.34%

958.27

2022/02/09

1.00%

5 041.94

2007/11/14

Month Close

Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market

Equity Derivatives Reports

Currency Derivatives Reports

NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format reports are be available on the new website section via the above links:

Page 3

Month On Highest Index

75 497.15

84 636.30

69 649.20

8 766.23

38 131.22

14 726.33

68 507.85

35 409.19

13 260.50

81 597.14

Market Profile - Mar 2022

Commodity Derivatives Market

Mar 2022

Trades

Futures

Corn Contract

2 230

Soya Future

2 855

Yellow Maize Future

10 537

Gold

64

Sunflower Seeds Future

2 679

White Maize Future

12 504

Platinum

12

Crude Oil

10

Total Futures

30 891

Options

Corn Contract

-

Soya Future

158

Yellow Maize Future

698

Gold

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

102

34

White Maize Future

1 280

1 177

Platinum

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

Total Options

2 238

1 961

Volume

Futures

Corn Contract

18 605

35 031

Soya Future

21 821

27 074

Yellow Maize Future

71 196

104 496

Gold

591

335

Sunflower Seeds Future

17 663

8 652

White Maize Future

68 011

94 590

Platinum

75

162

Crude Oil

37

32

Total Futures

197 999

270 372

Options

Corn Contract

-

3

Soya Future

778

2 766

Yellow Maize Future

10 532

3 546

Gold

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

1 550

558

White Maize Future

38 809

8 309

Platinum

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

Total Options

51 669

15 182

Value(ZAR000)

Futures

Corn Contract

7 977 306

13 744 801

Soya Future

9 953 873

11 898 803

Yellow Maize Future

29 705 825

39 902 075

Gold

178 480

95 333

Sunflower Seeds Future

10 053 042

4 169 633

White Maize Future

27 237 390

34 524 911

Platinum

11 514

25 946

Crude Oil

5 541

4 256

Total Futures

85 122 970

104 365 759

Options

Corn Contract

-

11

Soya Future

8 797

57 854

Yellow Maize Future

195 293

128 543

Gold

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

48 528

12 101

White Maize Future

917 164

253 154

Platinum

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

Total Options

1 169 782

451 662

Open Interest

Futures

Corn Contract

9 725

9 461

Soya Future

8 698

10 349

Yellow Maize Future

25 662

27 255

Gold

169

207

Sunflower Seeds Future

4 064

3 984

White Maize Future

23 248

25 092

Platinum

66

96

Crude Oil

25

32

Options

Corn Contract

3

3

Soya Future

2 962

2 721

Yellow Maize Future

14 287

9 405

Gold

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

1 347

862

White Maize Future

17 713

11 056

Platinum

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

Page 4

%Change Year

Feb 2022

on Month

on Year

2 594

-14.03%

46.13%

3 386

-15.68%

1.75%

17 603

-40.14%

19.18%

54

18.52%

68.42%

2 178

23.00%

17.09%

20 286

-38.36%

0.13%

14

-14.29%

33.33%

4

150.00%

233.33%

46 119

-33.02%

10.33%

3

-100.00%

-100.00%

369

-57.18%

66.32%

378

84.66%

74.06%

-

200.00%

34

200.00%

8.75%

734

74.39%

-

-

14.13%

1 305

71.49%

-46.89%

17 379

7.05%

-19.40%

23 349

-6.54%

-31.87%

65 231

9.14%

76.42%

536

10.26%

104.15%

10 930

61.60%

-28.10%

75 438

-9.85%

-53.70%

190

-60.53%

15.63%

11

236.36%

-26.77%

193 064

2.56%

-100.00%

263

-100.00%

-71.87%

1 213

-35.86%

197.01%

8 058

30.70%

-

177.78%

715

116.78%

367.07%

6 715

477.94%

-

-

240.33%

16 964

204.58%

-41.96%

5 365 954

48.67%

-16.35%

9 103 540

9.34%

-25.55%

21 325 021

39.30%

87.22%

142 424

25.32%

141.10%

4 997 871

101.15%

-21.11%

23 800 694

14.44%

-55.62%

34 415

-66.54%

30.18%

1 038

433.66%

-18.44%

64 770 956

31.42%

-100.00%

2 369

-100.00%

-84.79%

9 676

-9.09%

51.93%

82 297

137.30%

-

301.04%

4 937

883.01%

262.29%

69 868

1212.72%

-

-

158.99%

169 147

591.58%

2.79%

17 331

-43.89%

-15.95%

10 088

-13.78%

-5.84%

25 710

-0.19%

-18.36%

152

11.18%

2.01%

4 948

-17.87%

-7.35%

23 246

0.01%

-31.25%

136

-51.47%

-21.88%

3

733.33%

0.00%

561

-99.47%

8.86%

4 278

-30.76%

51.91%

16 631

-14.09%

-

56.26%

1 759

-23.42%

60.21%

18 609

-4.81%

-

-

%Change Month

Mar 2021

1 526

2 806

8 841

38

2 288

12 488

9

3

27 999

41

95

401 -

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 818 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 2 834 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,90%
Capitalization 9 549 M 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart JSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 111,65 ZAR
Average target price 135,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Managers and Directors
Leila Fourie Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Aarti Takoordeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hendrik Kotze Chief Information Officer
Mantsika Amelia Matooane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSE LIMITED-0.31%655
CME GROUP INC.6.15%86 204
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-9.98%17 974
ASX LIMITED-11.04%11 883
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-10.41%9 354
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.0.35%6 204