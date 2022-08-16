Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. JSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   ZAE000079711

JSE LIMITED

(JSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
113.20 ZAR   -0.84%
11:14aJSE : Markets' Profile 20220731
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220815 Alexander Forbes Holdings Free Float Update
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220817 Bauba Resources Deletion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JSE : Markets' Profile 20220731

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Profile - Jul 2022

Market Highlights

Turnover on the JSE Equities Market

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Central Order Book and Reported Trades

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Trades

6 059 468

48 166 498

47 298 428

1.84%

81 587 931

92 970 422

76 554 772

70 356 164

Volume (Mil)

6 114

47 850

73 223

-34.65%

122 069

117 776

82 472

91 717

Value (R Mil)

445 044

3 546 608

3 257 724

8.87%

5 866 721

5 791 056

5 137 534

5 537 665

Reported Trades

Trades

1 825

11 899

10 194

16.73%

18 154

16 383

13 577

21 951

Volume (Mil)

617

4 917

7 114

-30.88%

11 396

9 320

7 535

8 350

Value (R Mil)

45 567

335 825

253 966

32.23%

520 447

336 907

237 942

328 909

Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to Difference

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Purchases

73 446

573 969

577 542

-3 574

976 144

941 529

899 391

1 074 516

Sales

-96 460

-616 957

-645 945

28 988

-1 129 243

-1 067 119

-1 013 558

-1 127 559

Net (Sales) / Purchases

-23 014

-42 988

-68 402

25 414

-153 099

-125 590

-114 167

-53 042

Turnover on the Interest Rate Market

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Standard Trades

Trades

32 496

198 910

196 621

1.16%

326 302

335 248

291 499

302 385

Nominal (R Mil)

936 306

5 929 117

6 180 561

-4.07%

9 774 042

10 949 642

9 916 268

9 185 860

Consideration (R Mil)

857 996

5 704 954

6 072 352

-6.05%

9 621 385

10 566 924

9 975 147

9 451 509

Repo Trades

Trades

11 598

82 347

86 715

-5.04%

146 637

143 567

177 104

161 055

Nominal (Mil)

2 133 520

15 754 062

13 409 548

17.48%

24 786 516

21 499 151

25 798 546

20 951 365

Consideration (R Mil)

1 969 610

14 827 531

12 958 612

14.42%

24 122 266

20 832 617

25 522 755

20 334 924

Other Trades*

Trades

839

5 936

4 921

20.63%

8 564

10 968

9 100

8 603

Nominal (Mil)

98 333

694 523

418 476

65.96%

742 690

967 584

717 436

658 610

Consideration (R Mil)

29 660

286 982

124 688

130.16%

250 345

343 928

223 466

206 820

*Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX

Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to Difference

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Purchases**

103 930

686 910

718 706

-31 797

1 085 163

1 358 203

1 367 130

1 118 355

Sales**

119 494

794 529

766 639

27 891

1 245 133

1 406 571

1 389 324

1 183 484

Net (Sales) / Purchases

-15 564

-107 620

-47 933

-59 687

-159 970

-48 367

-22 194

-65 129

**Nominal of Standards Trades

Market Profile - Jul 2022

Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market

Month

Year to

Year to

%Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Futures

Trades

2 355

9 147

7 473

22.40%

11 900

14 968

12 780

12 477

Volume

2 703 715

8 754 055

8 109 206

7.95%

12 028 332

12 515 509

10 461 871

11 788 350

Value (R Mil)

253 208

861 284

828 886

3.91%

1 205 728

1 264 935

1 158 376

1 282 927

Open Interest

1 802 567

1 802 567

1 343 616

34.16%

1 071 034

969 112

947 574

829 599

Options

Trades

138

649

683

-4.98%

1 134

1 774

1 550

949

Volume

55 047

341 487

340 079

0.41%

604 424

803 665

961 911

428 713

Value (R Mil)*

99

572

647

-11.60%

993

1 574

93 866

42 643

Open Interest

166 693

166 693

132 506

25.80%

126 584

155 447

275 198

140 000

**Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous

publications is premium

Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market

Month

Year to

Year to

%Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Futures

Trades

37 380

296 818

268 013

10.75%

456 788

479 225

436 351

401 483

Volume (000)

260

1 946 828

1 936 730

0.52%

3 313 674

3 219 382

3 206 466

3 080 836

Value (R Mil)

110 430

808 827

636 332

27.11%

1 103 552

912 482

805 011

674 379

Open Interest

113 956

113 956

139 962

-18.58%

126 020

125 413

114 681

111 034

Options

Trades

1 384

11 837

12 783

-7.40%

20 475

21 151

27 189

34 033

Volume (000)

21

165 502

166 535

-0.62%

246 067

276 216

304 220

351 110

Value (R Mil)

402

3 374

3 426

-1.52%

4 283

2 849

4 720

4 094

Open Interest

39 932

39 932

41 077

-2.79%

26 240

48 256

43 126

71 176

Equity Market

Agency and Principal (R Million)

Including Reported Trades

Central Order Book Trades

Jul 2022

Jun 2022

% change

Jul 2022

Jul 2021

% change

Agency Buy

194 839

209 436

-6.97%

173 893

191 692

-9.28%

Agency Sell

195 587

222 969

-12.28%

176 552

196 038

-9.94%

Principal Buy

250 205

283 117

-11.62%

225 584

254 167

-11.25%

Principal Sell

249 457

269 584

-7.47%

222 925

249 820

-10.77%

Page 1

All Time High Figures

Daily High

Date

Monthly High

Month

Trades

920 270

2021/08/17

13 110 584

03/2020

Volume (R 000)

1 762 606

2018/12/05

14 192 736

03/2020

Value (R m)

155 410

2021/08/17

774 899

03/2020

Market Capitalisation (R Trn)

23.17

2022/01/31

Market Profile - Jul 2022

Equity Market

Position in the world league in June 2022 (based on the WFE statistics)

Ranking At Year End

Jun 2022

Ranking

Jun 2021

Ranking

2021

2020

2019

2018

Market Capitalisation (US$ million)

1 106 675

19

1 149 365

16

19

19

17

18

Market Turnover (US$ million)

30 270

23

33 056

22

23

19

20

20

Monthly Liquidity %

29.71%

32

0.3

34

37

30

25

22

Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades

WFE = World Federation of Exchanges

Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to

% Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Acquisition of Assets

-

-

-

0.00%

-

1 419

1 107

5 231

Rights Issue

-

55

847

-93.50%

3 880

27 182

4 409

5 097

Via Prospetus (IPOs)

-

-

-

0.00%

-

-

-

-

Share Incentive

195

2 255

2 223

1.44%

3 585

3 253

4 585

6 461

Waiver of Pre-emptive rights

257

3 417

7 816

-56.29%

587 142

35 048

25 745

38 830

TOTAL

452

5 727

10 885

-47.39%

594 607

66 902

35 847

55 620

NB:The totals may vary monthly

Annualised JSE liquidity

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Overall JSE Liquidity %

28.58%

32.07

33.52

-4.33%

31.9

37.2

35.9

44.7

Central Order Book Trades Liquidity %

25.63%

29.04

30.73

-5.50%

28.9

34.9

34.2

42.0

Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 64.91%

Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Jul 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE

Companies Listed

277

277

294

-5.78%

288

300

312

326

No of New Listings

-

4

7

-42.86%

9

5

6

11

No of Delistings

2

15

13

15.38%

20

17

20

9

AltX

Companies Listed

34

34

36

-5.56%

36

39

42

46

No of New Listings

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

No of Delistings

-

2

3

-100.00%

4

2

4

8

Overall JSE

No of New Listings

-

4

7

-42.86%

9

5

6

12

No of Delistings

2

17

16

6.25%

24

20

24

17

Foreign Listings

69

69

71

-2.82%

72

69

71

74

Domestic Listings

242

242

259

-6.56%

252

270

283

298

Companies Listed

311

311

330

-5.76%

324

339

354

372

No of Securities Listed

1 221

1 221

1 067

14.43%

1 108

1 003

946

822

Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period)

19 864.1

18 934.2

4.91%

17 854.0

17 440.3

12 682.0

Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards

Page 2

Market Profile - Jul 2022

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series

Index

Index Close

% Change

Month On

Highest Index

Code

Jul 2022

Month

Close

Highest Date

Headline Indices

All Share

J203

68 934.01

4.09%

77 536.12

2022/03/02

Mid Cap

J201

75 946.63

4.02%

84 924.77

2022/04/01

Small Cap

J202

68 233.88

5.49%

71 134.49

2022/04/06

Fledgling

J204

8 011.81

1.33%

8 955.07

2022/01/17

Capped All Share

J303

34 816.55

3.83%

39 154.87

2022/03/02

Shareholder Weighted All Share

J403

13 411.05

2.69%

14 949.16

2022/03/02

Tradeable Indices

Top 40

J200

62 473.81

3.93%

71 057.56

2022/03/02

Capped Top 40

J300

32 283.76

3.36%

36 691.05

2022/03/02

Shareholder Weighted Top 40

J400

12 049.16

2.21%

13 597.23

2022/03/02

Resource 10

J210

64 262.13

0.81%

88 218.68

2022/03/02

Gold Mining

J150

-

0.00%

6 662.47

2020/07/27

Industrial 25

J211

84 014.41

5.81%

97 184.19

2022/01/04

Financial 15

J212

15 259.24

3.91%

18 847.58

2018/03/06

Financial and Industrial 30

J213

85 318.31

5.21%

94 569.50

2022/01/04

All Share Economic Group

Energy

JI0060

38 803.06

11.70%

39 811.52

2022/04/29

Basic Materials

JI0055

46 401.49

0.80%

63 059.85

2022/03/02

Industrials

JI0050

33 928.03

5.24%

40 363.68

2022/02/11

Consumer Discretionary

JI0040

28 332.49

11.50%

34 369.74

2021/12/08

Consumer Staples

JI0045

75 051.69

1.24%

80 565.26

2022/02/15

Financials

JI0030

38 935.38

3.61%

45 484.20

2022/03/29

Technology

JI0010

30 009.12

0.59%

49 244.49

2021/04/01

Telecommunications

JI0015

6 608.89

5.49%

8 885.92

2022/03/02

Health Care

JI0020

4 604.80

6.53%

5 917.44

2021/09/28

Specialist Indices

Responsible Investment Index

J113

12 283.84

2.42%

13 916.48

2022/03/02

FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share

J143

4 536.86

2.85%

5 682.57

2022/03/02

REITS Index

JS3512

366.89

9.90%

400.63

2022/01/06

SA Listed Property Index

J253

314.47

8.65%

694.67

2017/12/29

Capped Property Index

J254

231.61

8.90%

597.86

2015/10/28

SA Resources

J258

37 789.09

1.26%

50 476.60

2022/03/02

Value Index

J330

433.61

3.18%

500.14

2022/03/02

Growth Index

J331

846.71

5.00%

958.27

2022/02/09

Secondary Market

Alt-X

J232

1 290.10

-0.76%

5 041.94

2007/11/14

NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.

Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007

Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market

Equity Derivatives Reports

Currency Derivatives Reports

NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format

reports are be available on the new website section via the above links:

Page 3

Market Profile - Jul 2022

Commodity Derivatives Market

%Change Month

%Change Year

Jul 2022

Jun 2022

on Month

Jul 2021

on Year

Trades

Futures

Corn Contract

1 599

2 918

-45.20%

2 590

-38.26%

Soya Future

3 282

6 709

-51.08%

3 077

6.66%

Yellow Maize Future

11 509

20 230

-43.11%

11 784

-2.33%

Gold

34

43

-20.93%

17

100.00%

Sunflower Seeds Future

2 740

3 665

-25.24%

3 077

-10.95%

White Maize Future

13 051

23 797

-45.16%

14 944

-12.67%

Platinum

3

19

-84.21%

6

-50.00%

Crude Oil

6

10

-40.00%

1

500.00%

Total Futures

32 224

57 391

-43.85%

35 496

-9.22%

Options

Corn Contract

37

32

15.63%

116

-68.10%

Soya Future

31

96

-67.71%

60

-48.33%

Yellow Maize Future

476

308

54.55%

577

-17.50%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

10

27

-62.96%

98

-89.80%

White Maize Future

728

1 018

-28.49%

741

-1.75%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

1 282

1 481

-13.44%

1 592

-19.47%

Volume

Futures

Corn Contract

15 263

27 188

-43.86%

35 229

-56.67%

Soya Future

32 838

83 369

-60.61%

27 613

18.92%

Yellow Maize Future

84 266

110 318

-23.62%

85 037

-0.91%

Gold

95

971

-90.22%

173

-45.09%

Sunflower Seeds Future

17 520

30 290

-42.16%

19 909

-12.00%

White Maize Future

80 412

102 635

-21.65%

90 129

-10.78%

Platinum

22

158

-86.08%

26

-15.38%

Crude Oil

78

77

1.30%

30

160.00%

Total Futures

230 494

355 006

-35.07%

258 146

-10.71%

Options

Corn Contract

87

57

52.63%

577

-84.92%

Soya Future

390

2 272

-82.83%

368

5.98%

Yellow Maize Future

10 899

5 401

101.80%

8 360

30.37%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

29

1 071

-97.29%

437

-93.36%

White Maize Future

8 528

10 566

-19.29%

8 512

0.19%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

19 933

19 367

2.92%

18 254

9.20%

Value(ZAR000)

Futures

Corn Contract

6 177 306

12 212 605

-49.42%

11 353 520

-45.59%

Soya Future

13 882 053

37 729 004

-63.21%

10 448 813

32.86%

Yellow Maize Future

36 238 939

49 924 159

-27.41%

29 054 830

24.73%

Gold

28 159

279 294

-89.92%

46 926

-39.99%

Sunflower Seeds Future

9 149 285

16 239 630

-43.66%

8 827 311

3.65%

White Maize Future

34 961 896

45 744 511

-23.57%

29 589 964

18.15%

Platinum

3 226

23 938

-86.52%

4 145

-22.18%

Crude Oil

12 496

13 480

-7.30%

3 161

295.36%

Total Futures

100 453 361

162 166 621

-38.06%

89 328 670

12.45%

Options

Corn Contract

938

826

13.52%

5 902

-84.11%

Soya Future

4 576

28 848

-84.14%

6 131

-25.37%

Yellow Maize Future

189 537

97 097

95.20%

167 953

12.85%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

839

17 704

-95.26%

3 913

-78.56%

White Maize Future

169 885

178 628

-4.89%

295 689

-42.55%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

365 775

323 103

13.21%

479 588

-23.73%

Page 4

Open Interest

Futures

Corn Contract

9 898

9 341

5.96%

24 772

-60.04%

Soya Future

20 960

21 104

-0.68%

16 518

26.89%

Yellow Maize Future

31 446

26 561

18.39%

42 959

-26.80%

Gold

243

212

14.62%

347

-29.97%

Sunflower Seeds Future

6 904

7 518

-8.17%

5 774

19.57%

White Maize Future

27 635

26 384

4.74%

34 660

-20.27%

Platinum

107

93

15.05%

88

21.59%

Crude Oil

3

29

-89.66%

5

-40.00%

Options

Corn Contract

92

46

100.00%

1 218

-92.45%

Soya Future

1 311

1 089

20.39%

3 079

-57.42%

Yellow Maize Future

16 899

9 192

83.84%

19 509

-13.38%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

832

817

1.84%

1 501

-44.57%

White Maize Future

17 533

12 397

41.43%

15 040

16.58%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Page 5

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JSE LIMITED
11:14aJSE : Markets' Profile 20220731
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220815 Alexander Forbes Holdings Free Float Update
PU
08/10JSE : Index Change Advice – 20220817 Bauba Resources Deletion
PU
08/08JSE : GEN – General – Trustco Group Holdings Limited
PU
08/05JSE : GEN – General – Suspension of Listing - ATI
PU
08/05JSE : GEN – General – Suspension of Listing - LUX
PU
08/04JSE : Informative Notice - 20220804 FTSE JSE Ground Rule Update
PU
08/03JSE : Change to director responsibilities
PU
08/03JSE Ltd Says VN Fakude Will Step Down As Member Of Group Sustainability Committee
RE
08/03JSE : GEN – General - Removal of Listing Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 523 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 722 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net cash 2021 2 140 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 9 681 M 589 M 589 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart JSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 113,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Leila Fourie Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carmini Kander Chief Financial Officer
Phuthuma Freedom Nhleko Chairman
Itumeleng Monale Chief Operating Officer
Naushad Kermalli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JSE LIMITED1.07%589
CME GROUP INC.-11.46%72 710
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-25.90%15 168
ASX LIMITED-10.59%11 315
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-12.97%8 673
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-34.69%1 861