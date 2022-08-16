JSE : Markets' Profile 20220731 08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT Send by mail :

Market Profile - Jul 2022 Market Highlights Turnover on the JSE Equities Market Month Year to Year to % Change Central Order Book and Reported Trades Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Trades 6 059 468 48 166 498 47 298 428 1.84% 81 587 931 92 970 422 76 554 772 70 356 164 Volume (Mil) 6 114 47 850 73 223 -34.65% 122 069 117 776 82 472 91 717 Value (R Mil) 445 044 3 546 608 3 257 724 8.87% 5 866 721 5 791 056 5 137 534 5 537 665 Reported Trades Trades 1 825 11 899 10 194 16.73% 18 154 16 383 13 577 21 951 Volume (Mil) 617 4 917 7 114 -30.88% 11 396 9 320 7 535 8 350 Value (R Mil) 45 567 335 825 253 966 32.23% 520 447 336 907 237 942 328 909 Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million) Month Year to Year to Difference Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Purchases 73 446 573 969 577 542 -3 574 976 144 941 529 899 391 1 074 516 Sales -96 460 -616 957 -645 945 28 988 -1 129 243 -1 067 119 -1 013 558 -1 127 559 Net (Sales) / Purchases -23 014 -42 988 -68 402 25 414 -153 099 -125 590 -114 167 -53 042 Turnover on the Interest Rate Market Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Standard Trades Trades 32 496 198 910 196 621 1.16% 326 302 335 248 291 499 302 385 Nominal (R Mil) 936 306 5 929 117 6 180 561 -4.07% 9 774 042 10 949 642 9 916 268 9 185 860 Consideration (R Mil) 857 996 5 704 954 6 072 352 -6.05% 9 621 385 10 566 924 9 975 147 9 451 509 Repo Trades Trades 11 598 82 347 86 715 -5.04% 146 637 143 567 177 104 161 055 Nominal (Mil) 2 133 520 15 754 062 13 409 548 17.48% 24 786 516 21 499 151 25 798 546 20 951 365 Consideration (R Mil) 1 969 610 14 827 531 12 958 612 14.42% 24 122 266 20 832 617 25 522 755 20 334 924 Other Trades* Trades 839 5 936 4 921 20.63% 8 564 10 968 9 100 8 603 Nominal (Mil) 98 333 694 523 418 476 65.96% 742 690 967 584 717 436 658 610 Consideration (R Mil) 29 660 286 982 124 688 130.16% 250 345 343 928 223 466 206 820 *Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million) Month Year to Year to Difference Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Purchases** 103 930 686 910 718 706 -31 797 1 085 163 1 358 203 1 367 130 1 118 355 Sales** 119 494 794 529 766 639 27 891 1 245 133 1 406 571 1 389 324 1 183 484 Net (Sales) / Purchases -15 564 -107 620 -47 933 -59 687 -159 970 -48 367 -22 194 -65 129 **Nominal of Standards Trades Market Profile - Jul 2022 Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market Month Year to Year to %Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Futures Trades 2 355 9 147 7 473 22.40% 11 900 14 968 12 780 12 477 Volume 2 703 715 8 754 055 8 109 206 7.95% 12 028 332 12 515 509 10 461 871 11 788 350 Value (R Mil) 253 208 861 284 828 886 3.91% 1 205 728 1 264 935 1 158 376 1 282 927 Open Interest 1 802 567 1 802 567 1 343 616 34.16% 1 071 034 969 112 947 574 829 599 Options Trades 138 649 683 -4.98% 1 134 1 774 1 550 949 Volume 55 047 341 487 340 079 0.41% 604 424 803 665 961 911 428 713 Value (R Mil)* 99 572 647 -11.60% 993 1 574 93 866 42 643 Open Interest 166 693 166 693 132 506 25.80% 126 584 155 447 275 198 140 000 **Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous publications is premium Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market Month Year to Year to %Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Futures Trades 37 380 296 818 268 013 10.75% 456 788 479 225 436 351 401 483 Volume (000) 260 1 946 828 1 936 730 0.52% 3 313 674 3 219 382 3 206 466 3 080 836 Value (R Mil) 110 430 808 827 636 332 27.11% 1 103 552 912 482 805 011 674 379 Open Interest 113 956 113 956 139 962 -18.58% 126 020 125 413 114 681 111 034 Options Trades 1 384 11 837 12 783 -7.40% 20 475 21 151 27 189 34 033 Volume (000) 21 165 502 166 535 -0.62% 246 067 276 216 304 220 351 110 Value (R Mil) 402 3 374 3 426 -1.52% 4 283 2 849 4 720 4 094 Open Interest 39 932 39 932 41 077 -2.79% 26 240 48 256 43 126 71 176 Equity Market Agency and Principal (R Million) Including Reported Trades Central Order Book Trades Jul 2022 Jun 2022 % change Jul 2022 Jul 2021 % change Agency Buy 194 839 209 436 -6.97% 173 893 191 692 -9.28% Agency Sell 195 587 222 969 -12.28% 176 552 196 038 -9.94% Principal Buy 250 205 283 117 -11.62% 225 584 254 167 -11.25% Principal Sell 249 457 269 584 -7.47% 222 925 249 820 -10.77% Page 1 All Time High Figures Daily High Date Monthly High Month Trades 920 270 2021/08/17 13 110 584 03/2020 Volume (R 000) 1 762 606 2018/12/05 14 192 736 03/2020 Value (R m) 155 410 2021/08/17 774 899 03/2020 Market Capitalisation (R Trn) 23.17 2022/01/31 Market Profile - Jul 2022 Equity Market Position in the world league in June 2022 (based on the WFE statistics) Ranking At Year End Jun 2022 Ranking Jun 2021 Ranking 2021 2020 2019 2018 Market Capitalisation (US$ million) 1 106 675 19 1 149 365 16 19 19 17 18 Market Turnover (US$ million) 30 270 23 33 056 22 23 19 20 20 Monthly Liquidity % 29.71% 32 0.3 34 37 30 25 22 Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades WFE = World Federation of Exchanges Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million) Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Acquisition of Assets - - - 0.00% - 1 419 1 107 5 231 Rights Issue - 55 847 -93.50% 3 880 27 182 4 409 5 097 Via Prospetus (IPOs) - - - 0.00% - - - - Share Incentive 195 2 255 2 223 1.44% 3 585 3 253 4 585 6 461 Waiver of Pre-emptive rights 257 3 417 7 816 -56.29% 587 142 35 048 25 745 38 830 TOTAL 452 5 727 10 885 -47.39% 594 607 66 902 35 847 55 620 NB:The totals may vary monthly Annualised JSE liquidity Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Overall JSE Liquidity % 28.58% 32.07 33.52 -4.33% 31.9 37.2 35.9 44.7 Central Order Book Trades Liquidity % 25.63% 29.04 30.73 -5.50% 28.9 34.9 34.2 42.0 Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 64.91% Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Jul 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE Companies Listed 277 277 294 -5.78% 288 300 312 326 No of New Listings - 4 7 -42.86% 9 5 6 11 No of Delistings 2 15 13 15.38% 20 17 20 9 AltX Companies Listed 34 34 36 -5.56% 36 39 42 46 No of New Listings - - - - - - 1 No of Delistings - 2 3 -100.00% 4 2 4 8 Overall JSE No of New Listings - 4 7 -42.86% 9 5 6 12 No of Delistings 2 17 16 6.25% 24 20 24 17 Foreign Listings 69 69 71 -2.82% 72 69 71 74 Domestic Listings 242 242 259 -6.56% 252 270 283 298 Companies Listed 311 311 330 -5.76% 324 339 354 372 No of Securities Listed 1 221 1 221 1 067 14.43% 1 108 1 003 946 822 Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period) 19 864.1 18 934.2 4.91% 17 854.0 17 440.3 12 682.0 Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards Page 2 Market Profile - Jul 2022 FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Index Index Close % Change Month On Highest Index Code Jul 2022 Month Close Highest Date Headline Indices All Share J203 68 934.01 4.09% 77 536.12 2022/03/02 Mid Cap J201 75 946.63 4.02% 84 924.77 2022/04/01 Small Cap J202 68 233.88 5.49% 71 134.49 2022/04/06 Fledgling J204 8 011.81 1.33% 8 955.07 2022/01/17 Capped All Share J303 34 816.55 3.83% 39 154.87 2022/03/02 Shareholder Weighted All Share J403 13 411.05 2.69% 14 949.16 2022/03/02 Tradeable Indices Top 40 J200 62 473.81 3.93% 71 057.56 2022/03/02 Capped Top 40 J300 32 283.76 3.36% 36 691.05 2022/03/02 Shareholder Weighted Top 40 J400 12 049.16 2.21% 13 597.23 2022/03/02 Resource 10 J210 64 262.13 0.81% 88 218.68 2022/03/02 Gold Mining J150 - 0.00% 6 662.47 2020/07/27 Industrial 25 J211 84 014.41 5.81% 97 184.19 2022/01/04 Financial 15 J212 15 259.24 3.91% 18 847.58 2018/03/06 Financial and Industrial 30 J213 85 318.31 5.21% 94 569.50 2022/01/04 All Share Economic Group Energy JI0060 38 803.06 11.70% 39 811.52 2022/04/29 Basic Materials JI0055 46 401.49 0.80% 63 059.85 2022/03/02 Industrials JI0050 33 928.03 5.24% 40 363.68 2022/02/11 Consumer Discretionary JI0040 28 332.49 11.50% 34 369.74 2021/12/08 Consumer Staples JI0045 75 051.69 1.24% 80 565.26 2022/02/15 Financials JI0030 38 935.38 3.61% 45 484.20 2022/03/29 Technology JI0010 30 009.12 0.59% 49 244.49 2021/04/01 Telecommunications JI0015 6 608.89 5.49% 8 885.92 2022/03/02 Health Care JI0020 4 604.80 6.53% 5 917.44 2021/09/28 Specialist Indices Responsible Investment Index J113 12 283.84 2.42% 13 916.48 2022/03/02 FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share J143 4 536.86 2.85% 5 682.57 2022/03/02 REITS Index JS3512 366.89 9.90% 400.63 2022/01/06 SA Listed Property Index J253 314.47 8.65% 694.67 2017/12/29 Capped Property Index J254 231.61 8.90% 597.86 2015/10/28 SA Resources J258 37 789.09 1.26% 50 476.60 2022/03/02 Value Index J330 433.61 3.18% 500.14 2022/03/02 Growth Index J331 846.71 5.00% 958.27 2022/02/09 Secondary Market Alt-X J232 1 290.10 -0.76% 5 041.94 2007/11/14 NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since. Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007 Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market Equity Derivatives Reports Currency Derivatives Reports NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format reports are be available on the new website section via the above links: Page 3 Market Profile - Jul 2022 Commodity Derivatives Market %Change Month %Change Year Jul 2022 Jun 2022 on Month Jul 2021 on Year Trades Futures Corn Contract 1 599 2 918 -45.20% 2 590 -38.26% Soya Future 3 282 6 709 -51.08% 3 077 6.66% Yellow Maize Future 11 509 20 230 -43.11% 11 784 -2.33% Gold 34 43 -20.93% 17 100.00% Sunflower Seeds Future 2 740 3 665 -25.24% 3 077 -10.95% White Maize Future 13 051 23 797 -45.16% 14 944 -12.67% Platinum 3 19 -84.21% 6 -50.00% Crude Oil 6 10 -40.00% 1 500.00% Total Futures 32 224 57 391 -43.85% 35 496 -9.22% Options Corn Contract 37 32 15.63% 116 -68.10% Soya Future 31 96 -67.71% 60 -48.33% Yellow Maize Future 476 308 54.55% 577 -17.50% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 10 27 -62.96% 98 -89.80% White Maize Future 728 1 018 -28.49% 741 -1.75% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 1 282 1 481 -13.44% 1 592 -19.47% Volume Futures Corn Contract 15 263 27 188 -43.86% 35 229 -56.67% Soya Future 32 838 83 369 -60.61% 27 613 18.92% Yellow Maize Future 84 266 110 318 -23.62% 85 037 -0.91% Gold 95 971 -90.22% 173 -45.09% Sunflower Seeds Future 17 520 30 290 -42.16% 19 909 -12.00% White Maize Future 80 412 102 635 -21.65% 90 129 -10.78% Platinum 22 158 -86.08% 26 -15.38% Crude Oil 78 77 1.30% 30 160.00% Total Futures 230 494 355 006 -35.07% 258 146 -10.71% Options Corn Contract 87 57 52.63% 577 -84.92% Soya Future 390 2 272 -82.83% 368 5.98% Yellow Maize Future 10 899 5 401 101.80% 8 360 30.37% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 29 1 071 -97.29% 437 -93.36% White Maize Future 8 528 10 566 -19.29% 8 512 0.19% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 19 933 19 367 2.92% 18 254 9.20% Value(ZAR000) Futures Corn Contract 6 177 306 12 212 605 -49.42% 11 353 520 -45.59% Soya Future 13 882 053 37 729 004 -63.21% 10 448 813 32.86% Yellow Maize Future 36 238 939 49 924 159 -27.41% 29 054 830 24.73% Gold 28 159 279 294 -89.92% 46 926 -39.99% Sunflower Seeds Future 9 149 285 16 239 630 -43.66% 8 827 311 3.65% White Maize Future 34 961 896 45 744 511 -23.57% 29 589 964 18.15% Platinum 3 226 23 938 -86.52% 4 145 -22.18% Crude Oil 12 496 13 480 -7.30% 3 161 295.36% Total Futures 100 453 361 162 166 621 -38.06% 89 328 670 12.45% Options Corn Contract 938 826 13.52% 5 902 -84.11% Soya Future 4 576 28 848 -84.14% 6 131 -25.37% Yellow Maize Future 189 537 97 097 95.20% 167 953 12.85% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 839 17 704 -95.26% 3 913 -78.56% White Maize Future 169 885 178 628 -4.89% 295 689 -42.55% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 365 775 323 103 13.21% 479 588 -23.73% Page 4 Open Interest Futures Corn Contract 9 898 9 341 5.96% 24 772 -60.04% Soya Future 20 960 21 104 -0.68% 16 518 26.89% Yellow Maize Future 31 446 26 561 18.39% 42 959 -26.80% Gold 243 212 14.62% 347 -29.97% Sunflower Seeds Future 6 904 7 518 -8.17% 5 774 19.57% White Maize Future 27 635 26 384 4.74% 34 660 -20.27% Platinum 107 93 15.05% 88 21.59% Crude Oil 3 29 -89.66% 5 -40.00% Options Corn Contract 92 46 100.00% 1 218 -92.45% Soya Future 1 311 1 089 20.39% 3 079 -57.42% Yellow Maize Future 16 899 9 192 83.84% 19 509 -13.38% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 832 817 1.84% 1 501 -44.57% White Maize Future 17 533 12 397 41.43% 15 040 16.58% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Page 5 Attachments Original Link

