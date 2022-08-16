|
JSE : Markets' Profile 20220731
Market Profile - Jul 2022
Market Highlights
Turnover on the JSE Equities Market
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to % Change
|
|
|
|
|
Central Order Book and Reported Trades
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Trades
|
6 059 468
|
48 166 498
|
47 298 428
|
1.84%
|
81 587 931
|
92 970 422
|
76 554 772
|
70 356 164
|
Volume (Mil)
|
6 114
|
47 850
|
73 223
|
-34.65%
|
122 069
|
117 776
|
82 472
|
91 717
|
Value (R Mil)
|
445 044
|
3 546 608
|
3 257 724
|
8.87%
|
5 866 721
|
5 791 056
|
5 137 534
|
5 537 665
|
Reported Trades
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
1 825
|
11 899
|
10 194
|
16.73%
|
18 154
|
16 383
|
13 577
|
21 951
|
Volume (Mil)
|
617
|
4 917
|
7 114
|
-30.88%
|
11 396
|
9 320
|
7 535
|
8 350
|
Value (R Mil)
|
45 567
|
335 825
|
253 966
|
32.23%
|
520 447
|
336 907
|
237 942
|
328 909
|
Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Purchases
|
73 446
|
573 969
|
577 542
|
-3 574
|
976 144
|
941 529
|
899 391
|
1 074 516
|
Sales
|
-96 460
|
-616 957
|
-645 945
|
28 988
|
-1 129 243
|
-1 067 119
|
-1 013 558
|
-1 127 559
|
Net (Sales) / Purchases
|
-23 014
|
-42 988
|
-68 402
|
25 414
|
-153 099
|
-125 590
|
-114 167
|
-53 042
|
Turnover on the Interest Rate Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Standard Trades
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
32 496
|
198 910
|
196 621
|
1.16%
|
326 302
|
335 248
|
291 499
|
302 385
|
Nominal (R Mil)
|
936 306
|
5 929 117
|
6 180 561
|
-4.07%
|
9 774 042
|
10 949 642
|
9 916 268
|
9 185 860
|
Consideration (R Mil)
|
857 996
|
5 704 954
|
6 072 352
|
-6.05%
|
9 621 385
|
10 566 924
|
9 975 147
|
9 451 509
|
Repo Trades
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
11 598
|
82 347
|
86 715
|
-5.04%
|
146 637
|
143 567
|
177 104
|
161 055
|
Nominal (Mil)
|
2 133 520
|
15 754 062
|
13 409 548
|
17.48%
|
24 786 516
|
21 499 151
|
25 798 546
|
20 951 365
|
Consideration (R Mil)
|
1 969 610
|
14 827 531
|
12 958 612
|
14.42%
|
24 122 266
|
20 832 617
|
25 522 755
|
20 334 924
|
Other Trades*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
839
|
5 936
|
4 921
|
20.63%
|
8 564
|
10 968
|
9 100
|
8 603
|
Nominal (Mil)
|
98 333
|
694 523
|
418 476
|
65.96%
|
742 690
|
967 584
|
717 436
|
658 610
|
Consideration (R Mil)
|
29 660
|
286 982
|
124 688
|
130.16%
|
250 345
|
343 928
|
223 466
|
206 820
*Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX
Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million)
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to Difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Purchases**
|
103 930
|
686 910
|
718 706
|
-31 797
|
1 085 163
|
1 358 203
|
1 367 130
|
1 118 355
|
Sales**
|
119 494
|
794 529
|
766 639
|
27 891
|
1 245 133
|
1 406 571
|
1 389 324
|
1 183 484
|
Net (Sales) / Purchases
|
-15 564
|
-107 620
|
-47 933
|
-59 687
|
-159 970
|
-48 367
|
-22 194
|
-65 129
|
**Nominal of Standards Trades
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Profile - Jul 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to
|
%Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
2 355
|
9 147
|
7 473
|
22.40%
|
11 900
|
14 968
|
12 780
|
12 477
|
Volume
|
2 703 715
|
8 754 055
|
8 109 206
|
7.95%
|
12 028 332
|
12 515 509
|
10 461 871
|
11 788 350
|
Value (R Mil)
|
253 208
|
861 284
|
828 886
|
3.91%
|
1 205 728
|
1 264 935
|
1 158 376
|
1 282 927
|
Open Interest
|
1 802 567
|
1 802 567
|
1 343 616
|
34.16%
|
1 071 034
|
969 112
|
947 574
|
829 599
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
138
|
649
|
683
|
-4.98%
|
1 134
|
1 774
|
1 550
|
949
|
Volume
|
55 047
|
341 487
|
340 079
|
0.41%
|
604 424
|
803 665
|
961 911
|
428 713
|
Value (R Mil)*
|
99
|
572
|
647
|
-11.60%
|
993
|
1 574
|
93 866
|
42 643
|
Open Interest
|
166 693
|
166 693
|
132 506
|
25.80%
|
126 584
|
155 447
|
275 198
|
140 000
|
**Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
publications is premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to
|
%Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
37 380
|
296 818
|
268 013
|
10.75%
|
456 788
|
479 225
|
436 351
|
401 483
|
Volume (000)
|
260
|
1 946 828
|
1 936 730
|
0.52%
|
3 313 674
|
3 219 382
|
3 206 466
|
3 080 836
|
Value (R Mil)
|
110 430
|
808 827
|
636 332
|
27.11%
|
1 103 552
|
912 482
|
805 011
|
674 379
|
Open Interest
|
113 956
|
113 956
|
139 962
|
-18.58%
|
126 020
|
125 413
|
114 681
|
111 034
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trades
|
1 384
|
11 837
|
12 783
|
-7.40%
|
20 475
|
21 151
|
27 189
|
34 033
|
Volume (000)
|
21
|
165 502
|
166 535
|
-0.62%
|
246 067
|
276 216
|
304 220
|
351 110
|
Value (R Mil)
|
402
|
3 374
|
3 426
|
-1.52%
|
4 283
|
2 849
|
4 720
|
4 094
|
Open Interest
|
39 932
|
39 932
|
41 077
|
-2.79%
|
26 240
|
48 256
|
43 126
|
71 176
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Market
|
|
|
Agency and Principal (R Million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including Reported Trades
|
|
|
|
Central Order Book Trades
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
Jun 2022
|
% change
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
Jul 2021
|
% change
|
Agency Buy
|
194 839
|
209 436
|
-6.97%
|
|
|
173 893
|
191 692
|
-9.28%
|
Agency Sell
|
195 587
|
222 969
|
-12.28%
|
|
|
176 552
|
196 038
|
-9.94%
|
Principal Buy
|
250 205
|
283 117
|
-11.62%
|
|
|
225 584
|
254 167
|
-11.25%
|
Principal Sell
|
249 457
|
269 584
|
-7.47%
|
|
|
222 925
|
249 820
|
-10.77%
All Time High Figures
|
|
Daily High
|
Date
|
Monthly High
|
Month
|
Trades
|
920 270
|
2021/08/17
|
13 110 584
|
03/2020
|
Volume (R 000)
|
1 762 606
|
2018/12/05
|
14 192 736
|
03/2020
|
Value (R m)
|
155 410
|
2021/08/17
|
774 899
|
03/2020
|
Market Capitalisation (R Trn)
|
23.17
|
2022/01/31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Profile - Jul 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Market
|
|
|
Position in the world league in June 2022 (based on the WFE statistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ranking At Year End
|
|
|
|
Jun 2022
|
Ranking
|
Jun 2021
|
Ranking
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Market Capitalisation (US$ million)
|
1 106 675
|
19
|
1 149 365
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
17
|
18
|
Market Turnover (US$ million)
|
30 270
|
23
|
33 056
|
22
|
23
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
Monthly Liquidity %
|
29.71%
|
32
|
0.3
|
34
|
37
|
30
|
25
|
22
Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades
WFE = World Federation of Exchanges
Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million)
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Acquisition of Assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
1 419
|
1 107
|
5 231
|
Rights Issue
|
-
|
55
|
847
|
-93.50%
|
3 880
|
27 182
|
4 409
|
5 097
|
Via Prospetus (IPOs)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.00%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share Incentive
|
195
|
2 255
|
2 223
|
1.44%
|
3 585
|
3 253
|
4 585
|
6 461
|
Waiver of Pre-emptive rights
|
257
|
3 417
|
7 816
|
-56.29%
|
587 142
|
35 048
|
25 745
|
38 830
|
TOTAL
|
452
|
5 727
|
10 885
|
-47.39%
|
594 607
|
66 902
|
35 847
|
55 620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NB:The totals may vary monthly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualised JSE liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Overall JSE Liquidity %
|
28.58%
|
32.07
|
33.52
|
-4.33%
|
31.9
|
37.2
|
35.9
|
44.7
|
Central Order Book Trades Liquidity %
|
25.63%
|
29.04
|
30.73
|
-5.50%
|
28.9
|
34.9
|
34.2
|
42.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is 64.91%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
Year to
|
Year to % Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
Date
|
Date
|
Year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Year
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Listed
|
277
|
277
|
294
|
-5.78%
|
288
|
300
|
312
|
326
|
No of New Listings
|
-
|
4
|
7
|
-42.86%
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
No of Delistings
|
2
|
15
|
13
|
15.38%
|
20
|
17
|
20
|
9
|
AltX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Listed
|
34
|
34
|
36
|
-5.56%
|
36
|
39
|
42
|
46
|
No of New Listings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
No of Delistings
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
-100.00%
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
8
|
Overall JSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of New Listings
|
-
|
4
|
7
|
-42.86%
|
9
|
5
|
6
|
12
|
No of Delistings
|
2
|
17
|
16
|
6.25%
|
24
|
20
|
24
|
17
|
Foreign Listings
|
69
|
69
|
71
|
-2.82%
|
72
|
69
|
71
|
74
|
Domestic Listings
|
242
|
242
|
259
|
-6.56%
|
252
|
270
|
283
|
298
|
Companies Listed
|
311
|
311
|
330
|
-5.76%
|
324
|
339
|
354
|
372
|
No of Securities Listed
|
1 221
|
1 221
|
1 067
|
14.43%
|
1 108
|
1 003
|
946
|
822
|
Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period)
|
19 864.1
|
|
18 934.2
|
4.91%
|
|
17 854.0
|
17 440.3
|
12 682.0
Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards
Market Profile - Jul 2022
FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series
|
|
Index
|
Index Close
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
Month On
|
Highest Index
|
|
|
Code
|
Jul 2022
|
Month
|
Close
|
Highest Date
|
Headline Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Share
|
J203
|
68 934.01
|
4.09%
|
77 536.12
|
2022/03/02
|
Mid Cap
|
J201
|
75 946.63
|
4.02%
|
84 924.77
|
2022/04/01
|
Small Cap
|
J202
|
68 233.88
|
5.49%
|
71 134.49
|
2022/04/06
|
Fledgling
|
J204
|
8 011.81
|
1.33%
|
8 955.07
|
2022/01/17
|
Capped All Share
|
J303
|
34 816.55
|
3.83%
|
39 154.87
|
2022/03/02
|
Shareholder Weighted All Share
|
J403
|
13 411.05
|
2.69%
|
14 949.16
|
2022/03/02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tradeable Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 40
|
J200
|
62 473.81
|
3.93%
|
71 057.56
|
2022/03/02
|
Capped Top 40
|
J300
|
32 283.76
|
3.36%
|
36 691.05
|
2022/03/02
|
Shareholder Weighted Top 40
|
J400
|
12 049.16
|
2.21%
|
13 597.23
|
2022/03/02
|
Resource 10
|
J210
|
64 262.13
|
0.81%
|
88 218.68
|
2022/03/02
|
Gold Mining
|
J150
|
-
|
0.00%
|
6 662.47
|
2020/07/27
|
Industrial 25
|
J211
|
84 014.41
|
5.81%
|
97 184.19
|
2022/01/04
|
Financial 15
|
J212
|
15 259.24
|
3.91%
|
18 847.58
|
2018/03/06
|
Financial and Industrial 30
|
J213
|
85 318.31
|
5.21%
|
94 569.50
|
2022/01/04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Share Economic Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
JI0060
|
38 803.06
|
11.70%
|
39 811.52
|
2022/04/29
|
Basic Materials
|
JI0055
|
46 401.49
|
0.80%
|
63 059.85
|
2022/03/02
|
Industrials
|
JI0050
|
33 928.03
|
5.24%
|
40 363.68
|
2022/02/11
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
JI0040
|
28 332.49
|
11.50%
|
34 369.74
|
2021/12/08
|
Consumer Staples
|
JI0045
|
75 051.69
|
1.24%
|
80 565.26
|
2022/02/15
|
Financials
|
JI0030
|
38 935.38
|
3.61%
|
45 484.20
|
2022/03/29
|
Technology
|
JI0010
|
30 009.12
|
0.59%
|
49 244.49
|
2021/04/01
|
Telecommunications
|
JI0015
|
6 608.89
|
5.49%
|
8 885.92
|
2022/03/02
|
Health Care
|
JI0020
|
4 604.80
|
6.53%
|
5 917.44
|
2021/09/28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialist Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Responsible Investment Index
|
J113
|
12 283.84
|
2.42%
|
13 916.48
|
2022/03/02
|
FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share
|
J143
|
4 536.86
|
2.85%
|
5 682.57
|
2022/03/02
|
REITS Index
|
JS3512
|
366.89
|
9.90%
|
400.63
|
2022/01/06
|
SA Listed Property Index
|
J253
|
314.47
|
8.65%
|
694.67
|
2017/12/29
|
Capped Property Index
|
J254
|
231.61
|
8.90%
|
597.86
|
2015/10/28
|
SA Resources
|
J258
|
37 789.09
|
1.26%
|
50 476.60
|
2022/03/02
|
Value Index
|
J330
|
433.61
|
3.18%
|
500.14
|
2022/03/02
|
Growth Index
|
J331
|
846.71
|
5.00%
|
958.27
|
2022/02/09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alt-X
|
J232
|
1 290.10
|
-0.76%
|
5 041.94
|
2007/11/14
NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.
Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007
Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market
Equity Derivatives Reports
Currency Derivatives Reports
NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format
reports are be available on the new website section via the above links:
|
Market Profile - Jul 2022
|
|
|
Commodity Derivatives Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%Change Month
|
|
%Change Year
|
|
Jul 2022
|
Jun 2022
|
on Month
|
Jul 2021
|
on Year
|
Trades
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
1 599
|
2 918
|
-45.20%
|
2 590
|
-38.26%
|
Soya Future
|
3 282
|
6 709
|
-51.08%
|
3 077
|
6.66%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
11 509
|
20 230
|
-43.11%
|
11 784
|
-2.33%
|
Gold
|
34
|
43
|
-20.93%
|
17
|
100.00%
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
2 740
|
3 665
|
-25.24%
|
3 077
|
-10.95%
|
White Maize Future
|
13 051
|
23 797
|
-45.16%
|
14 944
|
-12.67%
|
Platinum
|
3
|
19
|
-84.21%
|
6
|
-50.00%
|
Crude Oil
|
6
|
10
|
-40.00%
|
1
|
500.00%
|
Total Futures
|
32 224
|
57 391
|
-43.85%
|
35 496
|
-9.22%
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
37
|
32
|
15.63%
|
116
|
-68.10%
|
Soya Future
|
31
|
96
|
-67.71%
|
60
|
-48.33%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
476
|
308
|
54.55%
|
577
|
-17.50%
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
10
|
27
|
-62.96%
|
98
|
-89.80%
|
White Maize Future
|
728
|
1 018
|
-28.49%
|
741
|
-1.75%
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total Options
|
1 282
|
1 481
|
-13.44%
|
1 592
|
-19.47%
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
15 263
|
27 188
|
-43.86%
|
35 229
|
-56.67%
|
Soya Future
|
32 838
|
83 369
|
-60.61%
|
27 613
|
18.92%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
84 266
|
110 318
|
-23.62%
|
85 037
|
-0.91%
|
Gold
|
95
|
971
|
-90.22%
|
173
|
-45.09%
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
17 520
|
30 290
|
-42.16%
|
19 909
|
-12.00%
|
White Maize Future
|
80 412
|
102 635
|
-21.65%
|
90 129
|
-10.78%
|
Platinum
|
22
|
158
|
-86.08%
|
26
|
-15.38%
|
Crude Oil
|
78
|
77
|
1.30%
|
30
|
160.00%
|
Total Futures
|
230 494
|
355 006
|
-35.07%
|
258 146
|
-10.71%
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
87
|
57
|
52.63%
|
577
|
-84.92%
|
Soya Future
|
390
|
2 272
|
-82.83%
|
368
|
5.98%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
10 899
|
5 401
|
101.80%
|
8 360
|
30.37%
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
29
|
1 071
|
-97.29%
|
437
|
-93.36%
|
White Maize Future
|
8 528
|
10 566
|
-19.29%
|
8 512
|
0.19%
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total Options
|
19 933
|
19 367
|
2.92%
|
18 254
|
9.20%
|
Value(ZAR000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
6 177 306
|
12 212 605
|
-49.42%
|
11 353 520
|
-45.59%
|
Soya Future
|
13 882 053
|
37 729 004
|
-63.21%
|
10 448 813
|
32.86%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
36 238 939
|
49 924 159
|
-27.41%
|
29 054 830
|
24.73%
|
Gold
|
28 159
|
279 294
|
-89.92%
|
46 926
|
-39.99%
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
9 149 285
|
16 239 630
|
-43.66%
|
8 827 311
|
3.65%
|
White Maize Future
|
34 961 896
|
45 744 511
|
-23.57%
|
29 589 964
|
18.15%
|
Platinum
|
3 226
|
23 938
|
-86.52%
|
4 145
|
-22.18%
|
Crude Oil
|
12 496
|
13 480
|
-7.30%
|
3 161
|
295.36%
|
Total Futures
|
100 453 361
|
162 166 621
|
-38.06%
|
89 328 670
|
12.45%
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
938
|
826
|
13.52%
|
5 902
|
-84.11%
|
Soya Future
|
4 576
|
28 848
|
-84.14%
|
6 131
|
-25.37%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
189 537
|
97 097
|
95.20%
|
167 953
|
12.85%
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
839
|
17 704
|
-95.26%
|
3 913
|
-78.56%
|
White Maize Future
|
169 885
|
178 628
|
-4.89%
|
295 689
|
-42.55%
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total Options
|
365 775
|
323 103
|
13.21%
|
479 588
|
-23.73%
|
Open Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Futures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
9 898
|
9 341
|
5.96%
|
24 772
|
-60.04%
|
Soya Future
|
20 960
|
21 104
|
-0.68%
|
16 518
|
26.89%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
31 446
|
26 561
|
18.39%
|
42 959
|
-26.80%
|
Gold
|
243
|
212
|
14.62%
|
347
|
-29.97%
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
6 904
|
7 518
|
-8.17%
|
5 774
|
19.57%
|
White Maize Future
|
27 635
|
26 384
|
4.74%
|
34 660
|
-20.27%
|
Platinum
|
107
|
93
|
15.05%
|
88
|
21.59%
|
Crude Oil
|
3
|
29
|
-89.66%
|
5
|
-40.00%
|
Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corn Contract
|
92
|
46
|
100.00%
|
1 218
|
-92.45%
|
Soya Future
|
1 311
|
1 089
|
20.39%
|
3 079
|
-57.42%
|
Yellow Maize Future
|
16 899
|
9 192
|
83.84%
|
19 509
|
-13.38%
|
Gold
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Sunflower Seeds Future
|
832
|
817
|
1.84%
|
1 501
|
-44.57%
|
White Maize Future
|
17 533
|
12 397
|
41.43%
|
15 040
|
16.58%
|
Platinum
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Crude Oil
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
Disclaimer
JSE Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
