JSE : Markets' Profile 20220930

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Market Profile - Sep 2022 Market Highlights Turnover on the JSE Equities Market Month Year to Year to % Change Central Order Book and Reported Trades Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Trades 7 317 326 61 564 440 63 166 464 -2.54% 81 587 931 92 970 422 76 554 772 70 356 164 Volume (Mil) 7 932 62 287 96 729 -35.61% 122 069 117 776 82 472 91 717 Value (R Mil) 576 706 4 555 345 4 580 754 -0.55% 5 866 721 5 791 056 5 137 534 5 537 665 Reported Trades Trades 2 129 15 756 13 539 16.37% 18 154 16 383 13 577 21 951 Volume (Mil) 765 6 337 9 436 -32.84% 11 396 9 320 7 535 8 350 Value (R Mil) 66 811 445 824 410 151 8.70% 520 447 336 907 237 942 328 909 Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million) Month Year to Year to Difference Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Purchases 79 530 711 309 802 773 -91 464 976 144 941 529 899 391 1 074 516 Sales -99 143 -781 659 -890 883 109 224 -1 129 243 -1 067 119 -1 013 558 -1 127 559 Net (Sales) / Purchases -19 612 -70 350 -88 110 17 760 -153 099 -125 590 -114 167 -53 042 Turnover on the Interest Rate Market Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Standard Trades Trades 27 052 257 205 246 390 4.39% 326 302 335 248 291 499 302 385 Nominal (R Mil) 763 545 7 653 768 7 502 450 2.02% 9 774 042 10 949 642 9 916 268 9 185 860 Consideration (R Mil) 726 289 7 323 606 7 391 124 -0.91% 9 621 385 10 566 924 9 975 147 9 451 509 Repo Trades Trades 11 016 106 058 112 139 -5.42% 146 637 143 567 177 104 161 055 Nominal (Mil) 1 885 399 19 882 532 17 988 563 10.53% 24 786 516 21 499 151 25 798 546 20 951 365 Consideration (R Mil) 1 712 244 18 651 055 17 385 142 7.28% 24 122 266 20 832 617 25 522 755 20 334 924 Other Trades* Trades 886 7 769 6 196 25.39% 8 564 10 968 9 100 8 603 Nominal (Mil) 96 488 920 570 526 796 74.75% 742 690 967 584 717 436 658 610 Consideration (R Mil) 23 726 346 812 176 470 96.53% 250 345 343 928 223 466 206 820 *Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million) Month Year to Year to Difference Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Purchases** 76 507 864 138 826 352 37 786 1 085 163 1 358 203 1 367 130 1 118 355 Sales** 95 690 993 200 919 543 73 657 1 245 133 1 406 571 1 389 324 1 183 484 Net (Sales) / Purchases -19 182 -129 062 -93 192 -35 870 -159 970 -48 367 -22 194 -65 129 **Nominal of Standards Trades Market Profile - Sep 2022 Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market Month Year to Year to %Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Futures Trades 540 11 238 8 374 34.20% 11 900 14 968 12 780 12 477 Volume 168 435 10 241 777 8 798 790 16.40% 12 028 332 12 515 509 10 461 871 11 788 350 Value (R Mil) 16 746 992 027 887 197 11.82% 1 205 728 1 264 935 1 158 376 1 282 927 Open Interest 1 315 301 1 315 301 1 000 605 31.45% 1 071 034 969 112 947 574 829 599 Options Trades 74 895 852 5.05% 1 134 1 774 1 550 949 Volume 36 746 499 554 421 080 18.64% 604 424 803 665 961 911 428 713 Value (R Mil)* 64 870 760 14.45% 993 1 574 93 866 42 643 Open Interest 177 994 177 994 146 564 21.44% 126 584 155 447 275 198 140 000 **Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous publications is premium Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market Month Year to Year to %Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Futures Trades 40 275 384 336 338 186 13.65% 456 788 479 225 436 351 401 483 Volume (000) 222 2 466 821 2 432 824 1.40% 3 313 674 3 219 382 3 206 466 3 080 836 Value (R Mil) 102 356 1 040 123 800 885 29.87% 1 103 552 912 482 805 011 674 379 Open Interest 124 250 124 250 140 931 -11.84% 126 020 125 413 114 681 111 034 Options Trades 1 522 14 555 16 152 -9.89% 20 475 21 151 27 189 34 033 Volume (000) 19 203 420 203 943 -0.26% 246 067 276 216 304 220 351 110 Value (R Mil) 315 3 969 3 858 2.85% 4 283 2 849 4 720 4 094 Open Interest 42 285 42 285 49 617 -14.78% 26 240 48 256 43 126 71 176 Equity Market Agency and Principal (R Million) Including Reported Trades Central Order Book Trades Sep 2022 Aug 2022 % change Sep 2022 Sep 2021 % change Agency Buy 252 573 199 232 26.77% 224 784 171 541 31.04% Agency Sell 260 518 197 756 31.74% 223 723 171 032 30.81% Principal Buy 324 132 232 799 39.23% 285 111 217 303 31.20% Principal Sell 316 187 234 275 34.96% 286 172 217 812 31.39% All Time High Figures Daily High Date Monthly High Month Trades 920 270 2021/08/17 13 110 584 03/2020 Volume (R 000) 1 762 606 2018/12/05 14 192 736 03/2020 Value (R m) 155 410 2021/08/17 774 899 03/2020 Market Capitalisation (R Trn) 23.17 2022/01/31 Page 1 Market Profile - Sep 2022 Equity Market Position in the world league in August 2022 (based on the WFE statistics) Ranking At Year End Aug 2022 Ranking Aug 2021 Ranking 2021 2020 2019 2018 Market Capitalisation (US$ million) 1 046 522 19 1 155 243 19 19 19 17 18 Market Turnover (US$ million) 25 255 21 50 678 20 23 19 20 20 Monthly Liquidity % 26.06% 33 45.14% 22 37 30 25 22 Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades WFE = World Federation of Exchanges Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million) Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Acquisition of Assets - 523 2 958 -82.33% 3 679 4 742 1 107 5 231 Rights Issue - 157 847 -81.51% 3 880 27 182 4 409 5 097 Via Prospetus (IPOs) - - - 0.00% - - - - Share Incentive 81 2 365 2 607 -9.30% 3 585 3 253 4 585 6 461 Waiver of Pre-emptive rights 1 350 5 499 8 789 -37.43% 14 278 35 048 25 745 38 830 TOTAL 1 431 8 543 15 201 -43.80% 25 422 70 225 35 847 55 620 NB:The totals may vary monthly Annualised JSE liquidity Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Overall JSE Liquidity % 37.60% 33.40% 37.54% -11.03% 31.9 37.2 35.9 44.7 Central Order Book Trades Liquidity % 33.24% 30.13% 34.00% -11.38% 28.9 34.9 34.2 42.0 Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation Month Year to Year to % Change Ended Date Date Year on Sep 2022 2022 2021 Year 2021 2020 2019 2018 Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE Companies Listed 273 273 291 -6.19% 288 300 312 326 No of New Listings - 4 7 -42.86% 9 5 6 11 No of Delistings 1 19 16 18.75% 20 17 20 9 AltX Companies Listed 34 34 36 -5.56% 36 39 42 46 No of New Listings - - - - - - 1 No of Delistings - 2 3 -100.00% 4 2 4 8 Overall JSE No of New Listings - 4 7 -42.86% 9 5 6 12 No of Delistings 1 21 19 10.53% 24 20 24 17 Foreign Listings 67 67 71 -5.63% 72 69 71 74 Domestic Listings 240 240 256 -6.25% 252 270 283 298 Companies Listed 307 307 327 -6.12% 324 339 354 372 No of Securities Listed 1 205 1 205 1 071 12.51% 1 108 1 003 946 822 Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period) 18 476.8 18 465.5 0.06% 17 854.0 17 440.3 12 682.0 Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards Page 2 Market Profile - Sep 2022 FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series % Change Index Index Close Month On Highest Index Code Sep 2022 Month Close Highest Date Headline Indices All Share J203 63 726.37 -5.25% 77 536.12 2022/03/02 Mid Cap J201 71 934.19 -4.40% 84 924.77 2022/04/01 Small Cap J202 66 766.28 -2.95% 71 134.49 2022/04/06 Fledgling J204 8 002.41 -2.45% 8 955.07 2022/01/17 Capped All Share J303 32 242.42 -5.20% 39 154.87 2022/03/02 Shareholder Weighted All Share J403 12 511.50 -5.01% 14 949.16 2022/03/02 Tradeable Indices Top 40 J200 57 389.70 -5.51% 71 057.56 2022/03/02 Capped Top 40 J300 29 754.57 -5.41% 36 691.05 2022/03/02 Shareholder Weighted Top 40 J400 11 177.30 -5.31% 13 597.23 2022/03/02 Resource 10 J210 60 230.23 -0.14% 88 218.68 2022/03/02 Gold Mining J150 - 0.00% 6 662.47 2020/07/27 Industrial 25 J211 77 399.55 -7.26% 97 184.19 2022/01/04 Financial 15 J212 13 795.89 -7.20% 18 847.58 2018/03/06 Financial and Industrial 30 J213 77 714.93 -7.52% 94 569.50 2022/01/04 All Share Economic Group Energy JI0060 43 167.01 -2.30% 48 548.27 2022/09/16 Basic Materials JI0055 43 273.45 -0.10% 63 059.85 2022/03/02 Industrials JI0050 30 886.60 -5.72% 40 363.68 2022/02/11 Consumer Discretionary JI0040 25 646.44 -8.64% 34 369.74 2021/12/08 Consumer Staples JI0045 73 578.45 -6.42% 80 565.26 2022/02/15 Financials JI0030 35 477.48 -6.87% 45 484.20 2022/03/29 Technology JI0010 28 092.35 -7.77% 49 244.49 2021/04/01 Telecommunications JI0015 5 842.86 -2.83% 8 885.92 2022/03/02 Health Care JI0020 4 308.63 -7.31% 5 917.44 2021/09/28 Specialist Indices Responsible Investment Index J113 11 439.23 -4.87% 13 916.48 2022/03/02 FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share J143 4 248.00 -1.91% 5 682.57 2022/03/02 REITS Index JS3512 318.10 -6.90% 400.63 2022/01/06 SA Listed Property Index J253 274.43 -7.71% 694.67 2017/12/29 Capped Property Index J254 200.22 -7.94% 597.86 2015/10/28 SA Resources J258 35 559.68 -0.22% 50 476.60 2022/03/02 Value Index J330 406.77 -3.57% 500.14 2022/03/02 Growth Index J331 771.60 -6.87% 958.27 2022/02/09 Secondary Market Alt-X J232 1 109.39 -10.65% 5 041.94 2007/11/14 NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since. The new PDF format reports are be available on the new website section via the above links: Page 3 Market Profile - Sep 2022 Commodity Derivatives Market %Change Month %Change Year Sep 2022 Aug 2022 on Month Sep 2021 on Year Trades Futures Corn Contract 1 501 1 709 -12.17% 1 505 -0.27% Soya Future 3 452 4 533 -23.85% 2 420 42.64% Yellow Maize Future 12 638 14 815 -14.69% 10 468 20.73% Gold 41 31 32.26% 39 5.13% Sunflower Seeds Future 3 485 4 153 -16.08% 1 763 97.67% White Maize Future 14 171 16 734 -15.32% 15 622 -9.29% Platinum 12 9 33.33% 38 -68.42% Crude Oil 2 - 100.00% 1 100.00% Total Futures 35 302 41 984 -15.92% 31 856 10.82% Options Corn Contract 47 22 113.64% 93 -49.46% Soya Future 115 65 76.92% 79 45.57% Yellow Maize Future 366 319 14.73% 593 -38.28% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 43 8 437.50% 16 168.75% White Maize Future 849 695 22.16% 1 018 -16.60% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 1 420 1 109 28.04% 1 799 -21.07% Volume Futures Corn Contract 10 837 17 102 -36.63% 20 642 -47.50% Soya Future 22 148 40 570 -45.41% 22 392 -1.09% Yellow Maize Future 80 461 83 878 -4.07% 66 711 20.61% Gold 408 232 75.86% 412 -0.97% Sunflower Seeds Future 14 792 25 433 -41.84% 10 148 45.76% White Maize Future 66 264 90 047 -26.41% 81 823 -19.02% Platinum 175 125 40.00% 133 31.58% Crude Oil 6 - 100.00% 3 100.00% Total Futures 195 091 257 387 -24.20% 202 264 -3.55% Options Corn Contract 197 73 169.86% 142 38.73% Soya Future 569 361 57.62% 449 26.73% Yellow Maize Future 7 317 6 676 9.60% 5 166 41.64% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 201 309 -34.95% 215 -6.51% White Maize Future 9 439 9 690 -2.59% 11 408 -17.26% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 17 723 17 109 3.59% 17 380 1.97% Value(ZAR000) Futures Corn Contract 5 161 739 7 209 424 -28.40% 6 320 963 -18.34% Soya Future 10 187 074 18 215 005 -44.07% 8 476 043 20.19% Yellow Maize Future 37 766 340 36 820 900 2.57% 21 930 564 72.21% Gold 122 517 69 518 76.24% 105 575 16.05% Sunflower Seeds Future 7 853 928 13 953 571 -43.71% 4 863 050 61.50% White Maize Future 31 531 067 39 571 131 -20.32% 25 647 427 22.94% Platinum 28 331 18 697 51.53% 18 987 49.21% Crude Oil 894 - 100.00% 310 188.26% Total Futures 92 651 889 115 858 247 -20.03% 67 362 920 37.54% Options Corn Contract 3 888 2 287 70.03% 1 548 151.09% Soya Future 12 020 5 715 110.32% 4 499 167.20% Yellow Maize Future 113 195 102 562 10.37% 64 805 74.67% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 3 953 3 771 4.83% 769 413.83% White Maize Future 173 273 144 913 19.57% 126 527 36.95% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Total Options 306 328 259 247 18.16% 198 149 54.60% Open Interest Futures Corn Contract 15 347 13 919 10.26% 23 879 -35.73% Soya Future 17 857 16 478 8.37% 13 601 31.29% Yellow Maize Future 33 771 34 115 -1.01% 42 894 -21.27% Gold 220 218 0.92% 408 -46.08% Sunflower Seeds Future 6 513 6 418 1.48% 3 739 74.19% White Maize Future 35 633 33 131 7.55% 36 644 -2.76% Platinum 108 89 21.35% 66 63.64% Crude Oil 3 3 0.00% 8 -62.50% Options Corn Contract 153 113 35.40% 1 044 -85.34% Soya Future 1 794 1 340 33.88% 3 186 -43.69% Yellow Maize Future 16 593 13 214 25.57% 20 130 -17.57% Gold - - - Sunflower Seeds Future 925 886 4.40% 1 935 -52.20% White Maize Future 18 904 18 644 1.39% 19 802 -4.53% Platinum - - - Crude Oil - - - Page 4 Attachments Original Link

