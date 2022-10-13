JSE : Markets' Profile 20220930

Advanced search
Market Profile - Sep 2022

Market Highlights

Turnover on the JSE Equities Market

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Central Order Book and Reported Trades

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Trades

7 317 326

61 564 440

63 166 464

-2.54%

81 587 931

92 970 422

76 554 772

70 356 164

Volume (Mil)

7 932

62 287

96 729

-35.61%

122 069

117 776

82 472

91 717

Value (R Mil)

576 706

4 555 345

4 580 754

-0.55%

5 866 721

5 791 056

5 137 534

5 537 665

Reported Trades

Trades

2 129

15 756

13 539

16.37%

18 154

16 383

13 577

21 951

Volume (Mil)

765

6 337

9 436

-32.84%

11 396

9 320

7 535

8 350

Value (R Mil)

66 811

445 824

410 151

8.70%

520 447

336 907

237 942

328 909

Foreign Trading on the JSE Equities Market (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to Difference

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Purchases

79 530

711 309

802 773

-91 464

976 144

941 529

899 391

1 074 516

Sales

-99 143

-781 659

-890 883

109 224

-1 129 243

-1 067 119

-1 013 558

-1 127 559

Net (Sales) / Purchases

-19 612

-70 350

-88 110

17 760

-153 099

-125 590

-114 167

-53 042

Turnover on the Interest Rate Market

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Standard Trades

Trades

27 052

257 205

246 390

4.39%

326 302

335 248

291 499

302 385

Nominal (R Mil)

763 545

7 653 768

7 502 450

2.02%

9 774 042

10 949 642

9 916 268

9 185 860

Consideration (R Mil)

726 289

7 323 606

7 391 124

-0.91%

9 621 385

10 566 924

9 975 147

9 451 509

Repo Trades

Trades

11 016

106 058

112 139

-5.42%

146 637

143 567

177 104

161 055

Nominal (Mil)

1 885 399

19 882 532

17 988 563

10.53%

24 786 516

21 499 151

25 798 546

20 951 365

Consideration (R Mil)

1 712 244

18 651 055

17 385 142

7.28%

24 122 266

20 832 617

25 522 755

20 334 924

Other Trades*

Trades

886

7 769

6 196

25.39%

8 564

10 968

9 100

8 603

Nominal (Mil)

96 488

920 570

526 796

74.75%

742 690

967 584

717 436

658 610

Consideration (R Mil)

23 726

346 812

176 470

96.53%

250 345

343 928

223 466

206 820

*Other Trades include FOV, SD and OX

Foreign Trading on the JSE Interest Rate Market (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to Difference

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Purchases**

76 507

864 138

826 352

37 786

1 085 163

1 358 203

1 367 130

1 118 355

Sales**

95 690

993 200

919 543

73 657

1 245 133

1 406 571

1 389 324

1 183 484

Net (Sales) / Purchases

-19 182

-129 062

-93 192

-35 870

-159 970

-48 367

-22 194

-65 129

**Nominal of Standards Trades

Market Profile - Sep 2022

Turnover on the JSE Interest Rate Derivatives Market

Month

Year to

Year to

%Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Futures

Trades

540

11 238

8 374

34.20%

11 900

14 968

12 780

12 477

Volume

168 435

10 241 777

8 798 790

16.40%

12 028 332

12 515 509

10 461 871

11 788 350

Value (R Mil)

16 746

992 027

887 197

11.82%

1 205 728

1 264 935

1 158 376

1 282 927

Open Interest

1 315 301

1 315 301

1 000 605

31.45%

1 071 034

969 112

947 574

829 599

Options

Trades

74

895

852

5.05%

1 134

1 774

1 550

949

Volume

36 746

499 554

421 080

18.64%

604 424

803 665

961 911

428 713

Value (R Mil)*

64

870

760

14.45%

993

1 574

93 866

42 643

Open Interest

177 994

177 994

146 564

21.44%

126 584

155 447

275 198

140 000

**Nominal Value traded, note the value in the previous

publications is premium

Turnover on the Commodity Derivatives Market

Month

Year to

Year to

%Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Futures

Trades

40 275

384 336

338 186

13.65%

456 788

479 225

436 351

401 483

Volume (000)

222

2 466 821

2 432 824

1.40%

3 313 674

3 219 382

3 206 466

3 080 836

Value (R Mil)

102 356

1 040 123

800 885

29.87%

1 103 552

912 482

805 011

674 379

Open Interest

124 250

124 250

140 931

-11.84%

126 020

125 413

114 681

111 034

Options

Trades

1 522

14 555

16 152

-9.89%

20 475

21 151

27 189

34 033

Volume (000)

19

203 420

203 943

-0.26%

246 067

276 216

304 220

351 110

Value (R Mil)

315

3 969

3 858

2.85%

4 283

2 849

4 720

4 094

Open Interest

42 285

42 285

49 617

-14.78%

26 240

48 256

43 126

71 176

Equity Market

Agency and Principal (R Million)

Including Reported Trades

Central Order Book Trades

Sep 2022

Aug 2022

% change

Sep 2022

Sep 2021

% change

Agency Buy

252 573

199 232

26.77%

224 784

171 541

31.04%

Agency Sell

260 518

197 756

31.74%

223 723

171 032

30.81%

Principal Buy

324 132

232 799

39.23%

285 111

217 303

31.20%

Principal Sell

316 187

234 275

34.96%

286 172

217 812

31.39%

All Time High Figures

Daily High

Date

Monthly High

Month

Trades

920 270

2021/08/17

13 110 584

03/2020

Volume (R 000)

1 762 606

2018/12/05

14 192 736

03/2020

Value (R m)

155 410

2021/08/17

774 899

03/2020

Market Capitalisation (R Trn)

23.17

2022/01/31

Page 1

Market Profile - Sep 2022

Equity Market

Position in the world league in August 2022 (based on the WFE statistics)

Ranking At Year End

Aug 2022

Ranking

Aug 2021

Ranking

2021

2020

2019

2018

Market Capitalisation (US$ million)

1 046 522

19

1 155 243

19

19

19

17

18

Market Turnover (US$ million)

25 255

21

50 678

20

23

19

20

20

Monthly Liquidity %

26.06%

33

45.14%

22

37

30

25

22

Note:The liquidity figure has been adjusted for Off Order Book Principal Trades

WFE = World Federation of Exchanges

Equity capital raised on the JSE (R Million)

Month

Year to

Year to

% Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Acquisition of Assets

-

523

2 958

-82.33%

3 679

4 742

1 107

5 231

Rights Issue

-

157

847

-81.51%

3 880

27 182

4 409

5 097

Via Prospetus (IPOs)

-

-

-

0.00%

-

-

-

-

Share Incentive

81

2 365

2 607

-9.30%

3 585

3 253

4 585

6 461

Waiver of Pre-emptive rights

1 350

5 499

8 789

-37.43%

14 278

35 048

25 745

38 830

TOTAL

1 431

8 543

15 201

-43.80%

25 422

70 225

35 847

55 620

NB:The totals may vary monthly

Annualised JSE liquidity

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Overall JSE Liquidity %

37.60%

33.40%

37.54%

-11.03%

31.9

37.2

35.9

44.7

Central Order Book Trades Liquidity %

33.24%

30.13%

34.00%

-11.38%

28.9

34.9

34.2

42.0

Note: The monthly "local liquidity" using the value traded and Strate market capitalisation is

Number of Companies / Securities Listed and Market Capitalisation

Month

Year to

Year to % Change

Ended

Date

Date

Year on

Sep 2022

2022

2021

Year

2021

2020

2019

2018

Mainboard, Venture,Development Capital and BEE

Companies Listed

273

273

291

-6.19%

288

300

312

326

No of New Listings

-

4

7

-42.86%

9

5

6

11

No of Delistings

1

19

16

18.75%

20

17

20

9

AltX

Companies Listed

34

34

36

-5.56%

36

39

42

46

No of New Listings

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

No of Delistings

-

2

3

-100.00%

4

2

4

8

Overall JSE

No of New Listings

-

4

7

-42.86%

9

5

6

12

No of Delistings

1

21

19

10.53%

24

20

24

17

Foreign Listings

67

67

71

-5.63%

72

69

71

74

Domestic Listings

240

240

256

-6.25%

252

270

283

298

Companies Listed

307

307

327

-6.12%

324

339

354

372

No of Securities Listed

1 205

1 205

1 071

12.51%

1 108

1 003

946

822

Market Capitalisation (Rbn at period)

18 476.8

18 465.5

0.06%

17 854.0

17 440.3

12 682.0

Note: AltX and Mainboard include companies that changed boards

Page 2

Market Profile - Sep 2022

FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series

% Change

Index

Index Close

Month On

Highest Index

Code

Sep 2022

Month

Close

Highest Date

Headline Indices

All Share

J203

63 726.37

-5.25%

77 536.12

2022/03/02

Mid Cap

J201

71 934.19

-4.40%

84 924.77

2022/04/01

Small Cap

J202

66 766.28

-2.95%

71 134.49

2022/04/06

Fledgling

J204

8 002.41

-2.45%

8 955.07

2022/01/17

Capped All Share

J303

32 242.42

-5.20%

39 154.87

2022/03/02

Shareholder Weighted All Share

J403

12 511.50

-5.01%

14 949.16

2022/03/02

Tradeable Indices

Top 40

J200

57 389.70

-5.51%

71 057.56

2022/03/02

Capped Top 40

J300

29 754.57

-5.41%

36 691.05

2022/03/02

Shareholder Weighted Top 40

J400

11 177.30

-5.31%

13 597.23

2022/03/02

Resource 10

J210

60 230.23

-0.14%

88 218.68

2022/03/02

Gold Mining

J150

-

0.00%

6 662.47

2020/07/27

Industrial 25

J211

77 399.55

-7.26%

97 184.19

2022/01/04

Financial 15

J212

13 795.89

-7.20%

18 847.58

2018/03/06

Financial and Industrial 30

J213

77 714.93

-7.52%

94 569.50

2022/01/04

All Share Economic Group

Energy

JI0060

43 167.01

-2.30%

48 548.27

2022/09/16

Basic Materials

JI0055

43 273.45

-0.10%

63 059.85

2022/03/02

Industrials

JI0050

30 886.60

-5.72%

40 363.68

2022/02/11

Consumer Discretionary

JI0040

25 646.44

-8.64%

34 369.74

2021/12/08

Consumer Staples

JI0045

73 578.45

-6.42%

80 565.26

2022/02/15

Financials

JI0030

35 477.48

-6.87%

45 484.20

2022/03/29

Technology

JI0010

28 092.35

-7.77%

49 244.49

2021/04/01

Telecommunications

JI0015

5 842.86

-2.83%

8 885.92

2022/03/02

Health Care

JI0020

4 308.63

-7.31%

5 917.44

2021/09/28

Specialist Indices

Responsible Investment Index

J113

11 439.23

-4.87%

13 916.48

2022/03/02

FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share

J143

4 248.00

-1.91%

5 682.57

2022/03/02

REITS Index

JS3512

318.10

-6.90%

400.63

2022/01/06

SA Listed Property Index

J253

274.43

-7.71%

694.67

2017/12/29

Capped Property Index

J254

200.22

-7.94%

597.86

2015/10/28

SA Resources

J258

35 559.68

-0.22%

50 476.60

2022/03/02

Value Index

J330

406.77

-3.57%

500.14

2022/03/02

Growth Index

J331

771.60

-6.87%

958.27

2022/02/09

Secondary Market

Alt-X

J232

1 109.39

-10.65%

5 041.94

2007/11/14

NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.

Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007

Equity Derivatives Market & Currency Derivatives Market

Equity Derivatives Reports

Currency Derivatives Reports

NOTE: Due to the ITaC project this data is no longer available in this format. The new PDF format

reports are be available on the new website section via the above links:

Page 3

Market Profile - Sep 2022

Commodity Derivatives Market

%Change Month

%Change Year

Sep 2022

Aug 2022

on Month

Sep 2021

on Year

Trades

Futures

Corn Contract

1 501

1 709

-12.17%

1 505

-0.27%

Soya Future

3 452

4 533

-23.85%

2 420

42.64%

Yellow Maize Future

12 638

14 815

-14.69%

10 468

20.73%

Gold

41

31

32.26%

39

5.13%

Sunflower Seeds Future

3 485

4 153

-16.08%

1 763

97.67%

White Maize Future

14 171

16 734

-15.32%

15 622

-9.29%

Platinum

12

9

33.33%

38

-68.42%

Crude Oil

2

-

100.00%

1

100.00%

Total Futures

35 302

41 984

-15.92%

31 856

10.82%

Options

Corn Contract

47

22

113.64%

93

-49.46%

Soya Future

115

65

76.92%

79

45.57%

Yellow Maize Future

366

319

14.73%

593

-38.28%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

43

8

437.50%

16

168.75%

White Maize Future

849

695

22.16%

1 018

-16.60%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

1 420

1 109

28.04%

1 799

-21.07%

Volume

Futures

Corn Contract

10 837

17 102

-36.63%

20 642

-47.50%

Soya Future

22 148

40 570

-45.41%

22 392

-1.09%

Yellow Maize Future

80 461

83 878

-4.07%

66 711

20.61%

Gold

408

232

75.86%

412

-0.97%

Sunflower Seeds Future

14 792

25 433

-41.84%

10 148

45.76%

White Maize Future

66 264

90 047

-26.41%

81 823

-19.02%

Platinum

175

125

40.00%

133

31.58%

Crude Oil

6

-

100.00%

3

100.00%

Total Futures

195 091

257 387

-24.20%

202 264

-3.55%

Options

Corn Contract

197

73

169.86%

142

38.73%

Soya Future

569

361

57.62%

449

26.73%

Yellow Maize Future

7 317

6 676

9.60%

5 166

41.64%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

201

309

-34.95%

215

-6.51%

White Maize Future

9 439

9 690

-2.59%

11 408

-17.26%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

17 723

17 109

3.59%

17 380

1.97%

Value(ZAR000)

Futures

Corn Contract

5 161 739

7 209 424

-28.40%

6 320 963

-18.34%

Soya Future

10 187 074

18 215 005

-44.07%

8 476 043

20.19%

Yellow Maize Future

37 766 340

36 820 900

2.57%

21 930 564

72.21%

Gold

122 517

69 518

76.24%

105 575

16.05%

Sunflower Seeds Future

7 853 928

13 953 571

-43.71%

4 863 050

61.50%

White Maize Future

31 531 067

39 571 131

-20.32%

25 647 427

22.94%

Platinum

28 331

18 697

51.53%

18 987

49.21%

Crude Oil

894

-

100.00%

310

188.26%

Total Futures

92 651 889

115 858 247

-20.03%

67 362 920

37.54%

Options

Corn Contract

3 888

2 287

70.03%

1 548

151.09%

Soya Future

12 020

5 715

110.32%

4 499

167.20%

Yellow Maize Future

113 195

102 562

10.37%

64 805

74.67%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

3 953

3 771

4.83%

769

413.83%

White Maize Future

173 273

144 913

19.57%

126 527

36.95%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Total Options

306 328

259 247

18.16%

198 149

54.60%

Open Interest

Futures

Corn Contract

15 347

13 919

10.26%

23 879

-35.73%

Soya Future

17 857

16 478

8.37%

13 601

31.29%

Yellow Maize Future

33 771

34 115

-1.01%

42 894

-21.27%

Gold

220

218

0.92%

408

-46.08%

Sunflower Seeds Future

6 513

6 418

1.48%

3 739

74.19%

White Maize Future

35 633

33 131

7.55%

36 644

-2.76%

Platinum

108

89

21.35%

66

63.64%

Crude Oil

3

3

0.00%

8

-62.50%

Options

Corn Contract

153

113

35.40%

1 044

-85.34%

Soya Future

1 794

1 340

33.88%

3 186

-43.69%

Yellow Maize Future

16 593

13 214

25.57%

20 130

-17.57%

Gold

-

-

-

Sunflower Seeds Future

925

886

4.40%

1 935

-52.20%

White Maize Future

18 904

18 644

1.39%

19 802

-4.53%

Platinum

-

-

-

Crude Oil

-

-

-

Page 4

Disclaimer

JSE Limited published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 523 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 722 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net cash 2021 2 140 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,73%
Capitalization 8 575 M 469 M 469 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 94,3%
