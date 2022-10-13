JSE : Markets' Profile 20220930

|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
Index
|
Index Close
|
Month On
|
Highest Index
|
|
|
Code
|
Sep 2022
|
Month
|
Close
|
Highest Date
|
Headline Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Share
|
J203
|
63 726.37
|
-5.25%
|
77 536.12
|
2022/03/02
|
Mid Cap
|
J201
|
71 934.19
|
-4.40%
|
84 924.77
|
2022/04/01
|
Small Cap
|
J202
|
66 766.28
|
-2.95%
|
71 134.49
|
2022/04/06
|
Fledgling
|
J204
|
8 002.41
|
-2.45%
|
8 955.07
|
2022/01/17
|
Capped All Share
|
J303
|
32 242.42
|
-5.20%
|
39 154.87
|
2022/03/02
|
Shareholder Weighted All Share
|
J403
|
12 511.50
|
-5.01%
|
14 949.16
|
2022/03/02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tradeable Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 40
|
J200
|
57 389.70
|
-5.51%
|
71 057.56
|
2022/03/02
|
Capped Top 40
|
J300
|
29 754.57
|
-5.41%
|
36 691.05
|
2022/03/02
|
Shareholder Weighted Top 40
|
J400
|
11 177.30
|
-5.31%
|
13 597.23
|
2022/03/02
|
Resource 10
|
J210
|
60 230.23
|
-0.14%
|
88 218.68
|
2022/03/02
|
Gold Mining
|
J150
|
-
|
0.00%
|
6 662.47
|
2020/07/27
|
Industrial 25
|
J211
|
77 399.55
|
-7.26%
|
97 184.19
|
2022/01/04
|
Financial 15
|
J212
|
13 795.89
|
-7.20%
|
18 847.58
|
2018/03/06
|
Financial and Industrial 30
|
J213
|
77 714.93
|
-7.52%
|
94 569.50
|
2022/01/04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Share Economic Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
JI0060
|
43 167.01
|
-2.30%
|
48 548.27
|
2022/09/16
|
Basic Materials
|
JI0055
|
43 273.45
|
-0.10%
|
63 059.85
|
2022/03/02
|
Industrials
|
JI0050
|
30 886.60
|
-5.72%
|
40 363.68
|
2022/02/11
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
JI0040
|
25 646.44
|
-8.64%
|
34 369.74
|
2021/12/08
|
Consumer Staples
|
JI0045
|
73 578.45
|
-6.42%
|
80 565.26
|
2022/02/15
|
Financials
|
JI0030
|
35 477.48
|
-6.87%
|
45 484.20
|
2022/03/29
|
Technology
|
JI0010
|
28 092.35
|
-7.77%
|
49 244.49
|
2021/04/01
|
Telecommunications
|
JI0015
|
5 842.86
|
-2.83%
|
8 885.92
|
2022/03/02
|
Health Care
|
JI0020
|
4 308.63
|
-7.31%
|
5 917.44
|
2021/09/28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialist Indices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Responsible Investment Index
|
J113
|
11 439.23
|
-4.87%
|
13 916.48
|
2022/03/02
|
FTSE/JSE Shariah All Share
|
J143
|
4 248.00
|
-1.91%
|
5 682.57
|
2022/03/02
|
REITS Index
|
JS3512
|
318.10
|
-6.90%
|
400.63
|
2022/01/06
|
SA Listed Property Index
|
J253
|
274.43
|
-7.71%
|
694.67
|
2017/12/29
|
Capped Property Index
|
J254
|
200.22
|
-7.94%
|
597.86
|
2015/10/28
|
SA Resources
|
J258
|
35 559.68
|
-0.22%
|
50 476.60
|
2022/03/02
|
Value Index
|
J330
|
406.77
|
-3.57%
|
500.14
|
2022/03/02
|
Growth Index
|
J331
|
771.60
|
-6.87%
|
958.27
|
2022/02/09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secondary Market
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alt-X
|
J232
|
1 109.39
|
-10.65%
|
5 041.94
|
2007/11/14
NOTE:FTSE/JSE Indices were reintroduced in June 2002 and all values are reflective since.
Platinum & Precious Metal Index was rebased in March 2007
